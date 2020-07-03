Monitoring sectoral financial flows: economic activity revives in late June

Over the week from 22 through 26 June, the downward deviation of incoming payments1 from normal considerably decreased to 7.6% against 15.7% the week before. Incoming payments, excluding in mining, oil refining, and general government, also reduced their downward deviation from normal to 2.7% compared to 11.8% in the previous week.
Industries focusing on consumer demand continue to recover progressively as the restrictions are eased. Moreover, almost all investment demand industries are demonstrating a significant improvement of the situation. Concurrently, due to weak external demand, the downward deviation in export-oriented industries remains the largest of all other groups of industries.
1 Weighted by industries' shares in GDP.
