News : Companies

News : Companies
Monitoring sectoral financial flows: economic activity revives in late June

07/03/2020 | 07:20am EDT

Over the week from 22 through 26 June, the downward deviation of incoming payments1 from normal considerably decreased to 7.6% against 15.7% the week before. Incoming payments, excluding in mining, oil refining, and general government, also reduced their downward deviation from normal to 2.7% compared to 11.8% in the previous week.

Industries focusing on consumer demand continue to recover progressively as the restrictions are eased. Moreover, almost all investment demand industries are demonstrating a significant improvement of the situation. Concurrently, due to weak external demand, the downward deviation in export-oriented industries remains the largest of all other groups of industries.

1 Weighted by industries' shares in GDP.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Russian Federation published this content on 02 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2020 11:18:08 UTC
