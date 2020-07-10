Monitoring sectoral financial flows: economic rebound sustains

In the week ending 3 July, the volume of average daily incoming1 payments exceeded the 'normal'2 level for the first time since late March. The upward deviation totalled 4.9% - compared to a downward deviation of 7.6% seen the week before. Payments excluding those in mining, oil product production and general government also showed a positive deviation (+7.9%)
The week ending 3 July reported improvements across all aggregate sectoral groups. In final consumption sectors, the amount of incoming payments has been above the 'normal' reading for two weeks in a row.
Incoming payments surpassed the 'normal' level in export-oriented industries, investment and intermediate consumption sectors. General government sectors came as the only underperforming group over the reporting week, having posted a downward deviation from normal.
1 Weighted by a sectoral GDP share.
2 The average level of daily seasonally adjusted incoming payments from 20 January to 13 March 2020.
Disclaimer
Central Bank of the Russian Federation published this content on 09 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2020 08:15:17 UTC