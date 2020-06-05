Monitoring sectoral financial flows: gradual economic rebound continues

Incoming payments mark improvements in the retail sector, reflecting the orderly reopening of non-food shops and malls. The last week of May saw a noticeable rise in incoming payments from the general government sector to investment demand industries, in a sign that the economic support package is making a difference.

The deviation of incoming flows lower from their 'normal' level dropped in the work week ending 29 May to 10.4% from 14.6% in the week before. The strongest deviation is seen in export-focused sectors against the backdrop of low external demand.