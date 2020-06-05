Log in
Monitoring sectoral financial flows: gradual economic rebound continues

06/05/2020 | 07:11am EDT

Incoming payments mark improvements in the retail sector, reflecting the orderly reopening of non-food shops and malls. The last week of May saw a noticeable rise in incoming payments from the general government sector to investment demand industries, in a sign that the economic support package is making a difference.

The deviation of incoming flows lower from their 'normal' level dropped in the work week ending 29 May to 10.4% from 14.6% in the week before. The strongest deviation is seen in export-focused sectors against the backdrop of low external demand.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Russian Federation published this content on 04 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2020 11:10:07 UTC
