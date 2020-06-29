Monitoring the social and economic impact of COVID-19 pandemic - 12th weekly report

Statistics Portugal makes available the 12th weekly report of some of the most recent and relevant statistical findings released for monitoring the social and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This report covers the press releases concerning:

- Implicit Interest Rates on Mortgage Loans - May, published on June 18;

- Tourist activity - April, published on June 17;

- Industrial Production Index - May, published on June 19;

- Economic Summary of the Conjuncture - May, published on June 19;

- Fast and Exceptional Business Survey - COVID-19, 1st fortnight of June, published on June 19;

- Context indicators related to the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic in Portugal - 1st fortnight of June (it includes data from Statistics Portugal's Statslab on population mobility at the regional level provided by Facebook's 'Data for Good' initiative), published on June 19.

For further details, see the links available throughout this press release.