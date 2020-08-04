Log in
Monitoring the social and economic impact of COVID-19 pandemic - 16th weekly report

08/04/2020 | 10:52am EDT
Summary

Statistics Portugal makes available the 16th weekly report of some of the most recent and relevant statistical findings released for monitoring the social and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This report covers the press releases concerning:
- Tourist activity - May 2020, published on July 15;
- Industrial Production Prices Index - June 2020, published on July 17;
- Monthly Economic Survey - June 2020, published on July 17;
- Context indicators for the COVID-19 pandemic in Portugal (it includes data from Statistics Portugal's Statslab on population mobility at the regional level provided by Facebook's 'Data for Good' initiative), published on July 17.
For further details, see the links available throughout this press release.


Disclaimer

Statistics Portugal published this content on 21 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2020 14:51:10 UTC
