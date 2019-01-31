Monnit Launches 4G LTE Gateway for IoT Sensors

Monnit Corporation (monnit.com)
today announced the release of a new cellular gateway to meet the global
demand for enterprise IoT deployment. The Monnit® 4G LTE
International Gateway is based on a 4G LTE CAT-M1/ NB1 wireless engine
and integrates Monnit's wireless access point network (WAN) for use with
Monnit Wireless Sensors. The gateway allows the sensors to operate on
the world’s leading cellular networks.
The Monnit 4G LTE International Gateway (Photo: Business Wire)
“The Monnit 4G LTE International Gateway offers the best-in-class
security, connectivity and reliability that customers around the world
expect from Monnit,” said Brad Walters, CEO, Monnit. “We are constantly
looking for ways to add value for enterprise customers. One of the
challenges in the IoT space is the rapid pace of cellular hardware
obsoletion. 4G LTE will give customers a solid cellular communication
option for years to come.”
Monnit 4G LTE International Gateway features:
-
Bank-level security: Encrypt-RF® (256-bit key
exchange and AES-128 CBC)
-
Uninterrupted data collection: onboard memory stores up to
50,000 sensor messages (data stored during internet outages is sent
when connectivity is restored)
-
Redundant power: AC main power with battery backup lasting up
to 24 hours
-
Future-proof software: over-the-air software upgrades included
-
Superior scalability: supports up to 100 Monnit Wireless Sensors
-
Broad compatibility: 4G LTE CAT-M1/ NB1 (deployed bands: 2, 3,
4, 5, 8, 12, 13, 20, 28)
-
LTE-only module for global use: AT&T, T-Mobile USA, Telstra,
Verizon
-
Versatile SIM card compatibility: Mini-SIM (3FF) 15 mm x 12 mm
x 0.76 mm
-
Unmatched wireless range: gateway communicates with
battery-powered sensors 1,200 ft + away (non-line-of-site through 12+
walls)
Monnit cellular gateways communicate with the iMonnit® (cloud
or on-premise) monitoring software via cellular transmission, making
them ideal for remote locations or where internet is not available. The
system aggregates sensor information and sends notifications via text or
email if user-defined conditions are met or exceeded.
About Monnit Corporation
Monnit is the industry-leading innovator in developing self-installed,
cost-effective wireless sensor solutions for commercial and industrial
markets. Enterprise and SMB customers use Monnit sensors to remotely
monitor 60+ variables (including temperature, motion, humidity and
vibration) and receive alerts based on user-defined conditions. Products
are fully tested for use anywhere in the world; they are FCC, CE and IC
compliant. Find your Monnit monitoring solution at monnit.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190131005866/en/