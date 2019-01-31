Monnit Launches 4G LTE Gateway for IoT Sensors

Monnit Corporation (monnit.com) today announced the release of a new cellular gateway to meet the global demand for enterprise IoT deployment. The Monnit® 4G LTE International Gateway is based on a 4G LTE CAT-M1/ NB1 wireless engine and integrates Monnit's wireless access point network (WAN) for use with Monnit Wireless Sensors. The gateway allows the sensors to operate on the world’s leading cellular networks.

“The Monnit 4G LTE International Gateway offers the best-in-class security, connectivity and reliability that customers around the world expect from Monnit,” said Brad Walters, CEO, Monnit. “We are constantly looking for ways to add value for enterprise customers. One of the challenges in the IoT space is the rapid pace of cellular hardware obsoletion. 4G LTE will give customers a solid cellular communication option for years to come.”

Monnit 4G LTE International Gateway features:

Bank-level security : Encrypt-RF ® (256-bit key exchange and AES-128 CBC)

: Encrypt-RF (256-bit key exchange and AES-128 CBC) Uninterrupted data collection : onboard memory stores up to 50,000 sensor messages (data stored during internet outages is sent when connectivity is restored)

: onboard memory stores up to 50,000 sensor messages (data stored during internet outages is sent when connectivity is restored) Redundant power : AC main power with battery backup lasting up to 24 hours

: AC main power with battery backup lasting up to 24 hours Future-proof software : over-the-air software upgrades included

: over-the-air software upgrades included Superior scalability : supports up to 100 Monnit Wireless Sensors

: supports up to 100 Monnit Wireless Sensors Broad compatibility : 4G LTE CAT-M1/ NB1 (deployed bands: 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 12, 13, 20, 28)

: 4G LTE CAT-M1/ NB1 (deployed bands: 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 12, 13, 20, 28) LTE-only module for global use : AT&T, T-Mobile USA, Telstra, Verizon

: AT&T, T-Mobile USA, Telstra, Verizon Versatile SIM card compatibility : Mini-SIM (3FF) 15 mm x 12 mm x 0.76 mm

: Mini-SIM (3FF) 15 mm x 12 mm x 0.76 mm Unmatched wireless range: gateway communicates with battery-powered sensors 1,200 ft + away (non-line-of-site through 12+ walls)

Monnit cellular gateways communicate with the iMonnit® (cloud or on-premise) monitoring software via cellular transmission, making them ideal for remote locations or where internet is not available. The system aggregates sensor information and sends notifications via text or email if user-defined conditions are met or exceeded.

About Monnit Corporation

Monnit is the industry-leading innovator in developing self-installed, cost-effective wireless sensor solutions for commercial and industrial markets. Enterprise and SMB customers use Monnit sensors to remotely monitor 60+ variables (including temperature, motion, humidity and vibration) and receive alerts based on user-defined conditions. Products are fully tested for use anywhere in the world; they are FCC, CE and IC compliant. Find your Monnit monitoring solution at monnit.com.

