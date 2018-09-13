Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Monnit Launches Korean Company to Meet Global IoT Demand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 01:29am CEST

Partnership with SeAnTecs Adds Regional and Property Management Industry Expertise

IoT Korea Exhibition & International Conference

At the IoT Korea Exhibition & International Conference, Monnit Corporation (monnit.com), a leading provider of wireless sensors and remote monitoring solutions, today announced the launch of Monnit Korea. Monnit Corp. has partnered with SeAnTecs Inc. (seantecs.co.kr), a global real estate management services provider with locations in Seoul and London, to form the joint venture. The partnership will pair SeAnTecs’ significant business experience in the Korean market with Monnit’s ten years as an IoT-industry leader.

“There is tremendous demand for remote sensing solutions in Asian markets; Monnit Korea will establish a local presence to better cater to this demand,” said Brad Walters, CEO and Founder, Monnit. “We currently have customers in 87 countries around the world, and we are excited to expand our presence in a key market while drawing upon local experience. Monnit is also developing similar partnerships in other areas of the world. Our overall aim is to make existing technologies more available and develop newer, regionally-focused solutions.

“As a global provider of real estate management services, SeAnTecs also has a unique perspective on the IoT landscape. Monnit Korea will help us in our mission to continually evolve our current IoT offerings while developing entirely new products and product categories.”

“SeAnTecs will use our global network to establish a strong presence across the Asia-Pacific region,” said Jay Youm, Managing Director, SeAnTecs. “Monnit Korea’s launch comes at an exciting time for SeAnTecs. In addition to making Monnit products more widely available in the region, Monnit Korea will expedite a SeAnTecs initiative to implement Monnit sensors across the numerous facilities we manage.”

Monnit ALTA products offer four times the wireless range (1,200+ feet, non-line-of-site) and much stronger battery life than traditional sensors (12+ years on two AA batteries at 10-minute check-ins). Monnit’s IOTvantage™ partner program allows business partners to private label the solution.

About SeAnTecs Inc.

SeAnTec delivers exceptional, strategic, fully-integrated services, best practices and innovative solutions for real estate owners, occupiers, investors and developers worldwide. They deliver a combination of services, expertise and technology applications on their wholly-owned global platform.

About Monnit Corp.

Monnit is a leader in the design and manufacturing of turnkey, self-installed, low-cost wireless sensor solutions targeted at commercial and industrial markets. Monnit’s sensing solutions are used by enterprise and SMB customers wanting to remotely monitor information and activities around a variety of variables (i.e., temperature, motion, humidity, vibration, etc.) and receive alerts based on user-defined conditions. Monnit products are fully tested, FCC, CE and IC compliant for use anywhere in the world. For more information, visit monnit.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:23aApple iPhones get bigger and pricier, Watch turns to health
RE
02:22aATLANTIA SPA : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Atlantia S.p.A. - ATASY
AC
02:20aSIGMA INDUSTRIES : NanoXplore and Sigma Announce Filing of Additional Documents for Special Meeting of Sigma Shareholders
AQ
02:18aMALACHITE RESOURCES : Change of Director's Interest Notice - James Dean
PU
02:18aMARLIN GLOBAL : MLN â“ September 2018 monthly update
PU
02:16aXenon Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of $63.0 Million Public Offering of Common Shares
GL
02:16aCV SCIENCES INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in CV Sciences, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - CVSI
AC
02:15aOPINION : Detroit should call Ford's bluff on $240M train station rehab
AQ
02:13aDANA SHANNON : A CTG Rising Star!
PU
02:13aSEKISUI CHEMICAL : Regenerative Medicine Venture and Business Cooperation with Cyfuse Biomedical K.K.
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple iPhones get bigger and pricier, Watch turns to health
2ALLEGIANT GOLD LTD : ALLEGIANT GOLD : Grants Incentive Stock Options
3TESLA CUSTOMERS MAY FACE LONGER RESPONSE TIME AS DELIVERIES RISE: Musk
4THE HERSHEY COMPANY : Hershey to Acquire Pirate Brands From B&G Foods
5Zenith Announces Voting Results from the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.