Monnit Launches Korean Company to Meet Global IoT Demand

Partnership with SeAnTecs Adds Regional and Property Management Industry
Expertise
At the IoT Korea Exhibition & International Conference, Monnit
Corporation (monnit.com),
a leading provider of wireless sensors and remote monitoring solutions,
today announced the launch of Monnit Korea. Monnit Corp. has partnered
with SeAnTecs Inc. (seantecs.co.kr),
a global real estate management services provider with locations in
Seoul and London, to form the joint venture. The partnership will pair
SeAnTecs’ significant business experience in the Korean market with
Monnit’s ten years as an IoT-industry leader.
“There is tremendous demand for remote sensing solutions in Asian
markets; Monnit Korea will establish a local presence to better cater to
this demand,” said Brad Walters, CEO and Founder, Monnit. “We currently
have customers in 87 countries around the world, and we are excited to
expand our presence in a key market while drawing upon local experience.
Monnit is also developing similar partnerships in other areas of the
world. Our overall aim is to make existing technologies more available
and develop newer, regionally-focused solutions.
“As a global provider of real estate management services, SeAnTecs also
has a unique perspective on the IoT landscape. Monnit Korea will help us
in our mission to continually evolve our current IoT offerings while
developing entirely new products and product categories.”
“SeAnTecs will use our global network to establish a strong presence
across the Asia-Pacific region,” said Jay Youm, Managing Director,
SeAnTecs. “Monnit Korea’s launch comes at an exciting time for SeAnTecs.
In addition to making Monnit products more widely available in the
region, Monnit Korea will expedite a SeAnTecs initiative to implement
Monnit sensors across the numerous facilities we manage.”
Monnit
ALTA products offer four times the wireless range (1,200+ feet,
non-line-of-site) and much stronger battery life than traditional
sensors (12+ years on two AA batteries at 10-minute check-ins). Monnit’s IOTvantage™
partner program allows business partners to private label the
solution.
About SeAnTecs Inc.
SeAnTec delivers exceptional, strategic, fully-integrated services, best
practices and innovative solutions for real estate owners, occupiers,
investors and developers worldwide. They deliver a combination of
services, expertise and technology applications on their wholly-owned
global platform.
About Monnit Corp.
Monnit is a leader in the design and manufacturing of turnkey,
self-installed, low-cost wireless sensor solutions targeted at
commercial and industrial markets. Monnit’s sensing solutions are used
by enterprise and SMB customers wanting to remotely monitor information
and activities around a variety of variables (i.e., temperature, motion,
humidity, vibration, etc.) and receive alerts based on user-defined
conditions. Monnit products are fully tested, FCC, CE and IC compliant
for use anywhere in the world. For more information, visit monnit.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180912006136/en/