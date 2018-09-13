Monnit Launches Korean Company to Meet Global IoT Demand

Partnership with SeAnTecs Adds Regional and Property Management Industry Expertise

IoT Korea Exhibition & International Conference

At the IoT Korea Exhibition & International Conference, Monnit Corporation (monnit.com), a leading provider of wireless sensors and remote monitoring solutions, today announced the launch of Monnit Korea. Monnit Corp. has partnered with SeAnTecs Inc. (seantecs.co.kr), a global real estate management services provider with locations in Seoul and London, to form the joint venture. The partnership will pair SeAnTecs’ significant business experience in the Korean market with Monnit’s ten years as an IoT-industry leader.

“There is tremendous demand for remote sensing solutions in Asian markets; Monnit Korea will establish a local presence to better cater to this demand,” said Brad Walters, CEO and Founder, Monnit. “We currently have customers in 87 countries around the world, and we are excited to expand our presence in a key market while drawing upon local experience. Monnit is also developing similar partnerships in other areas of the world. Our overall aim is to make existing technologies more available and develop newer, regionally-focused solutions.

“As a global provider of real estate management services, SeAnTecs also has a unique perspective on the IoT landscape. Monnit Korea will help us in our mission to continually evolve our current IoT offerings while developing entirely new products and product categories.”

“SeAnTecs will use our global network to establish a strong presence across the Asia-Pacific region,” said Jay Youm, Managing Director, SeAnTecs. “Monnit Korea’s launch comes at an exciting time for SeAnTecs. In addition to making Monnit products more widely available in the region, Monnit Korea will expedite a SeAnTecs initiative to implement Monnit sensors across the numerous facilities we manage.”

Monnit ALTA products offer four times the wireless range (1,200+ feet, non-line-of-site) and much stronger battery life than traditional sensors (12+ years on two AA batteries at 10-minute check-ins). Monnit’s IOTvantage™ partner program allows business partners to private label the solution.

About SeAnTecs Inc.

SeAnTec delivers exceptional, strategic, fully-integrated services, best practices and innovative solutions for real estate owners, occupiers, investors and developers worldwide. They deliver a combination of services, expertise and technology applications on their wholly-owned global platform.

About Monnit Corp.

Monnit is a leader in the design and manufacturing of turnkey, self-installed, low-cost wireless sensor solutions targeted at commercial and industrial markets. Monnit’s sensing solutions are used by enterprise and SMB customers wanting to remotely monitor information and activities around a variety of variables (i.e., temperature, motion, humidity, vibration, etc.) and receive alerts based on user-defined conditions. Monnit products are fully tested, FCC, CE and IC compliant for use anywhere in the world. For more information, visit monnit.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180912006136/en/