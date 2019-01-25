Monnit Signs Global Distribution Agreement with Mouser Electronics: Wireless Sensors and IoT Kits Now Available Through Mouser

Monnit Corp. announced a global distribution agreement with Mouser Electronics, Inc. Mouser now stocks Monnit’s wireless sensors, gateways and Internet of Things (IoT) starter kits.

“We are dedicated to enhancing product availability and support for our customers around the globe,” said Nick Mecham, VP of Business Development at Monnit. “Mouser has 23 locations around the world to provide best-in-class customer service. They ship to over 600,000 customers in 220 countries. We welcome them aboard.”

Monnit® ALTA®wireless sensors are an ecosystem of more than 60 sensor types that detect changes in a wide range of variables such as temperature, water presence, door position or electrical current. Monnit’s ALTA series devices offer an exceptional range of over 1,200 feet (non-line-of-sight) through more than 12 walls, plus Monnit Encrypt-RF® integrated security and onboard data memory. Extremely power efficient, ALTA sensors last over 12 years on 2 AA batteries.

Monnit Ethernet and cellular gateways allow Monnit wireless sensors to communicate with the iMonnit® cloud. The globally supported devices use an internet or cellular connection to connect with Monnit’s online servers, making deployment possible with or without an existing internet connection. Graphical iMonnit software streamlines network configuration, data viewing and alert configuration (SMS text, email or voice). iMonnit is available online or via free app.

Monnit Internet of Things Starter Kits feature enterprise-grade hardware and software to address the need for reliable IoT solutions. IoT Starter Kits include everything needed to begin monitoring for a variety of applications including facilities, agricultural areas, corporate properties, commercial refrigeration, HVAC systems and server rooms.

To learn more, visit www.mouser.com/monnit.

About Monnit Corporation

Monnit is a leader in the design and manufacturing of cost-effective, turnkey wireless sensor solutions. Monnit’s solutions are used by customers wanting to remotely monitor a variety of variables (including temperature, motion, humidity and vibration) and receive alerts based on user-defined conditions. Discover more at monnit.com.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an award-winning, authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on rapid New Product Introductions from its manufacturing partners for electronic design engineers and buyers. The global distributor’s website, Mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 5 million products from over 750 manufacturers. For more information, visit www.mouser.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190125005434/en/