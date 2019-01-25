Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Monnit Signs Global Distribution Agreement with Mouser Electronics: Wireless Sensors and IoT Kits Now Available Through Mouser

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/25/2019 | 02:35pm EST

Monnit Corp. announced a global distribution agreement with Mouser Electronics, Inc. Mouser now stocks Monnit’s wireless sensors, gateways and Internet of Things (IoT) starter kits.

“We are dedicated to enhancing product availability and support for our customers around the globe,” said Nick Mecham, VP of Business Development at Monnit. “Mouser has 23 locations around the world to provide best-in-class customer service. They ship to over 600,000 customers in 220 countries. We welcome them aboard.”

Monnit® ALTA®wireless sensors are an ecosystem of more than 60 sensor types that detect changes in a wide range of variables such as temperature, water presence, door position or electrical current. Monnit’s ALTA series devices offer an exceptional range of over 1,200 feet (non-line-of-sight) through more than 12 walls, plus Monnit Encrypt-RF® integrated security and onboard data memory. Extremely power efficient, ALTA sensors last over 12 years on 2 AA batteries.

Monnit Ethernet and cellular gateways allow Monnit wireless sensors to communicate with the iMonnit® cloud. The globally supported devices use an internet or cellular connection to connect with Monnit’s online servers, making deployment possible with or without an existing internet connection. Graphical iMonnit software streamlines network configuration, data viewing and alert configuration (SMS text, email or voice). iMonnit is available online or via free app.

Monnit Internet of Things Starter Kits feature enterprise-grade hardware and software to address the need for reliable IoT solutions. IoT Starter Kits include everything needed to begin monitoring for a variety of applications including facilities, agricultural areas, corporate properties, commercial refrigeration, HVAC systems and server rooms.

To learn more, visit www.mouser.com/monnit.

About Monnit Corporation

Monnit is a leader in the design and manufacturing of cost-effective, turnkey wireless sensor solutions. Monnit’s solutions are used by customers wanting to remotely monitor a variety of variables (including temperature, motion, humidity and vibration) and receive alerts based on user-defined conditions. Discover more at monnit.com.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an award-winning, authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on rapid New Product Introductions from its manufacturing partners for electronic design engineers and buyers. The global distributor’s website, Mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 5 million products from over 750 manufacturers. For more information, visit www.mouser.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:43pEXCLUSIVE : CVS to cover migraine drugs from Teva, Lilly; excludes Amgen
RE
03:43pUS METRO BANK : Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results
BU
03:43pKimball Electronics, Inc. Announces Live Webcast of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results Conference Call
GL
03:41pSANUWAVE HEALTH, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Triggering Events That Accelerate or Increase a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:41pTrump, Congress Reach Deal to Reopen Government for Three Weeks -- 3rd Update
DJ
03:40pAngel Oak Capital Advisors Issues Its Latest Record-Setting Non-QM Securitization
BU
03:39pSTANTEC : welcomes John Shiver to the Plano, Texas office
PU
03:39pTOMAGOLD : 2019-01-25 TomaGold Announces Spin-Out Corporation for Monster Lake and Newly Acquired Gold Assets
PU
03:39pSIEBERT FINANCIAL CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:38pCITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. : Reports Unaudited Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : beats fourth-quarter forecasts on cost cuts and U.S. demand
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Alibaba slams U.S. treatment of Huawei, efforts to curb China's rise
3TELIA COMPANY : TELIA : Swings to 4Q Net Loss on Eurasian Exit
4STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : Beats Expectations With Focus on Operations -- Update
5MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD : GE URGES SPEEDY FIX FOR POWER TURBINE BLADES, SAYS BLADE BROKE IN 2015: sour..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.