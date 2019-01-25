Monnit Signs Global Distribution Agreement with Mouser Electronics: Wireless Sensors and IoT Kits Now Available Through Mouser

Monnit
Corp. announced a global distribution agreement with Mouser
Electronics, Inc. Mouser now stocks Monnit’s wireless sensors,
gateways and Internet
of Things (IoT) starter kits.
“We are dedicated to enhancing product availability and support for our
customers around the globe,” said Nick Mecham, VP of Business
Development at Monnit. “Mouser has 23 locations around the world to
provide best-in-class customer service. They ship to over 600,000
customers in 220 countries. We welcome them aboard.”
Monnit® ALTA®wireless
sensors are an ecosystem of more than 60 sensor types that detect
changes in a wide range of variables such as temperature, water
presence, door position or electrical current. Monnit’s ALTA series
devices offer an exceptional range of over 1,200 feet
(non-line-of-sight) through more than 12 walls, plus Monnit Encrypt-RF®
integrated security and onboard data memory. Extremely power efficient,
ALTA sensors last over 12 years on 2 AA batteries.
Monnit Ethernet
and cellular gateways allow Monnit wireless sensors to communicate
with the iMonnit® cloud. The globally supported devices use
an internet or cellular connection to connect with Monnit’s online
servers, making deployment possible with or without an existing internet
connection. Graphical iMonnit software streamlines network
configuration, data viewing and alert configuration (SMS text, email or
voice). iMonnit is available online or via free app.
Monnit Internet
of Things Starter Kits feature enterprise-grade hardware and
software to address the need for reliable IoT solutions. IoT Starter
Kits include everything needed to begin monitoring for a variety of
applications including facilities, agricultural areas, corporate
properties, commercial refrigeration, HVAC systems and server rooms.
To learn more, visit www.mouser.com/monnit.
About Monnit Corporation
Monnit is a leader in the design and manufacturing of cost-effective,
turnkey wireless sensor solutions. Monnit’s solutions are used by
customers wanting to remotely monitor a variety of variables (including
temperature, motion, humidity and vibration) and receive alerts based on
user-defined conditions. Discover more at monnit.com.
About Mouser Electronics
Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an award-winning,
authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on
rapid New Product Introductions from its manufacturing partners for
electronic design engineers and buyers. The global distributor’s
website, Mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies
and features more than 5 million products from over 750 manufacturers.
For more information, visit www.mouser.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190125005434/en/