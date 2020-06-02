Log in
Monnit's New Advanced Edge Gateway Wins 2020 IoT Innovations Award

06/02/2020 | 12:29pm EDT

Monnit Corporation’s (monnit.com) ALTA® Advanced Edge Gateway claims a prestigious 2020 IoT Innovations Award. Hosted by Connected World magazine, the award spotlights industry-advancing Internet of Things breakthroughs. Connected World notes that in light of the COVD-19 pandemic, Monnit’s award-winning gateway is part of an elite group of new IoT solutions that are keeping industry safe, productive and connected in a time of social isolation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200602005786/en/

Monnit’s ALTA Advanced Edge Gateway claims a 2020 IoT Innovations Award. The device utilizes the MQTTS protocol to deliver IoT data from Monnit Wireless Sensors to cloud providers. (Photo: Business Wire)

Monnit’s ALTA Advanced Edge Gateway claims a 2020 IoT Innovations Award. The device utilizes the MQTTS protocol to deliver IoT data from Monnit Wireless Sensors to cloud providers. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We need innovation now more than ever,” says Peggy Smedley, editorial director, Connected World and president Specialty Publishing Media. “The 2020 Connected World IoT Innovations identify the best tech for today’s market and help to move the needle forward.”

A Winning IoT Sensor-to-Server Solution

Monnit’s Advanced Edge Gateway uniquely features the MQTTS protocol for delivering IoT data from Monnit Wireless Sensors to cloud providers, such as Amazon AWS, and proprietary servers without the need for an external platform. Among the Edge Gateway’s distinctive capabilities is its ability to “fingerprint” sensor data with a cryptographic validation stamp. This authenticated data is then transmitted to a cloud broker (or multiple brokers) in a standard format for analysis and instant action.

An appealing combination of capability, security and usability, the gateway stands out as a transformative IoT device to Connected World’s panel of judges.

Connected World is home to some of the industry’s foremost IoT authorities,” said Brad Walters, CEO, Monnit. “We’re proud the judges recognized our Edge Gateway for its unrivaled blend of data security and processing capabilities. There’s no other device like it that allows users to economically secure, manage, analyze and act on the immense volume of data that IoT generates.”

The Edge Gateway is also unique in its ability to combine the prominent MQTTS protocol with Monnit’s industry-leading 80+ sensor portfolio. Beyond providing tremendous insight, this compatibility keeps the IoT affordable to those needing to protect people, places, things and data. ALTA Edge Gateway is one of nine IoT innovations receiving a 2020 Connected World IoT Innovations award.

About Monnit Corporation

Monnit is the Check Engine Light for Business. Enterprise and SMB customers use Monnit’s 80+ sensor types to remotely monitor variables (e.g., temperature or vibration) and receive alerts based on user-defined conditions. Learn more at monnit.com.

About Connected World magazine

Connected World’s mission is to be informative for the aspired, driven, influential, in the IoT. It connects people, products and processes. It’s all about the IoT and digital transformation.


© Business Wire 2020
