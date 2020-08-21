Log in
Monnit's Novel Puck Sensor Wins a 2020 Vision Award

08/21/2020 | 12:40pm EDT

A slapshot for facility managers, Monnit Corporation’s ALTA® Wireless Water Detection Puck wins the 2020 Vision Awards for FM Building Services/Tools. Encapsulated in a nearly indestructible vulcanized rubber hockey puck, the sensor monitors for water presence, making it indispensable for protecting business assets and people.

“Winning a 2020 Vision Award verifies that the ALTA Water Detection Puck keeps businesses moving forward,” says Monnit CEO Brad Walters. “We are honored to be a repeat winner and acknowledge all winners who support the facility managers grappling with the herculean task of protecting both facilities and wellness in these unprecedented times.”

The Vision Awards program is hosted by Trade Press Media Group, home of industry publications such as Facility Maintenance Decisions magazine. Over 150 products were submitted to 10 award categories. Facilities executives from institutions, such as the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and Anchorage School District, evaluated entries for cost savings, efficiency/productivity, technological advancements and tenant satisfaction.

“Our panel of experts had to make very difficult decisions to crown the winners,” said Dan Hounsell, editor-in-chief of Facility Maintenance Decisions. “It shows how many terrific products are available to help facilities professionals in their day to day.”

Instant Detection, Instant Action

A hockey player catapults a puck up to 110.3 MPH—Monnit’s water sensor is similarly swift. The fully submersible sensor can be setup in less than 15 minutes. Upon detecting water’s presence or absence, the sensor instantly alerts the user via text, email, or call.

Beyond leak detection, the puck is used in sanitation and remediation. It can also support resource conservation—the American Society of Civil Engineers reports that leaky pipes lose approximately six billion gallons of clean water daily in the U.S. Instant detection can help stem the tide.

The Water Detection Puck sensor joins the FM-recognized ALTA Insure and ALTA Gas Sensors—each won 2019 Vision Awards.

About Monnit Corporation

Monnit is the Check Engine Light for Business™. Enterprise and SMB customers use Monnit’s 80+ sensor types to remotely monitor variables and receive alerts based on user-defined conditions. Learn more at monnit.com.

About Trade Press

Trade Press is a business-to-business media group serving the facilities, commercial cleaning and railroad industries. The company provides building management intelligence and insight to 230,000 facilities professionals.


© Business Wire 2020
