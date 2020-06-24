Log in
Monnit's Wireless Internet of Things Food Probe Ditches the Clipboard

06/24/2020 | 02:38pm EDT

Monnit Corporation’s (monnit.com) all-new ALTA® Wireless Food Probe enhances quality and safety by bringing the power of remote data collection to commercial kitchens, food production and restaurants. Replacing manual temperature checks, the Food Probe measures the internal temperature of cooked or refrigerated food from -50°C to 260°C (-58°F to 500°F). Temperature is displayed on an LCD; data can be automatically transmitted to iMonnit software for recipe creation and refinement, as well as food production or preparation.

“Monnit’s internet of things wireless Food Probe was initially created for a fast-food chain seeking data to help modernize food preparation,” says Brad Walters, CEO, Monnit. “Automated data collection in kitchens and restaurants tightens quality control, helping protect brands. Food safety and consistency are crucial in the new normal of curbside pickup and delivery — repeat business relies on precision.”

Serve Superior Safety

Monnit’s highly portable Food Probe is housed in an ergonomic and water-resistant IP67 case. The food temperature sensor features an easy-to-read display and seamless push-buttons for ease of use and sanitation. A removable, curved needle-style probe, pop-out grip and wall mount are standard; a T-handle probe is an optional add-on.

Delight with Data-driven Dishes

Beyond data collection, Monnit’s ALTA Food Probe also supports spot-checking and validating food production processes. The CFR21 part 11 compliant device also helps restaurants, catering firms, convenience stores and even food trucks maintain compliance with the FDA Food Modernization Act while fortifying internal HACCP programs. Automated data logging also provides a data trail as ingredients are processed, packaged, shipped and prepared.

Keep Secret Ingredients a Secret

The Food Probe leverages Monnit’s ALTA wireless platform to provide temperature data with bank-grade security and an industry-leading data transmission range of 1,200+ feet through up to 12 walls. For firms seeking additional protection for intellectual property, this food sensor is compatible with Monnit SensorPrints. The industry-exclusive SensorPrints platform authenticates data by “fingerprinting” IoT devices to provide data with a verifiable identity. In addition to bank-grade data security, Monnit’s Food Probe provides an exceptional battery life (1+ year and two AAA batteries).

About Monnit Corporation

Monnit is the Check Engine Light for Business. Enterprise and SMB customers use Monnit’s 80+ sensor types to remotely monitor variables (e.g., temperature or vibration) and receive alerts based on user-defined conditions. Learn more at monnit.com.


