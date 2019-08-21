Monobank : Merger complete, focus on operational performance

Highlights:

Significant milestones reached during H1 2019



Merger completed

Rebranding to BRAbank and IT integration on track

Successful launch of consumer finance offerings in Sweden

Equity injection of NOK 37 million completed in July

Financial results affected by significant one-offs

Write-downs NOK 30 million

Merger costs NOK 9 million

Operations

Norway: Being compliant is top priority

Finland: Solid market and improved risk selection

Sweden: Positive start up and well received in the market

Credit card: Successful market campaign

Strengthened focus on operational performance

Growth opportunity restrained by capital situation

The second quarter of the year was eventful and significant milestones were reached. The merger between former Monobank and BRAbank was successfully completed and consumer finance offerings were launched in Sweden. However, financial results were negatively affected by significant write-downs and one-offs related to the merger. In addition, BRAbank as of second quarter 2019 had less accessible capital than previously anticipated. Consequently, the previous target for net loans of NOK 5bn in 2019 is removed.

Second quarter net loan balance increased to NOK 4 537 million including former BRAbank, up from NOK 3 960 million in Q1 2019 (including unspecified loss provisions and prepaid agency commissions).

Net interest income for the quarter was NOK 88.0 million, an increase of 27.0 percent compared to the second quarter of last year (NOK 69.3 million). Net interest income for the first half year was NOK 168.3 million, an increase of 31.5 per cent compared to the first six months of 2018 (NOK 128.1 million).

The result in the second quarter of 2019 was a deficit of NOK 25.2 million before taxes in the period, while the after-tax results ended at a deficit of NOK 18.9 million.

Going forward, BRAbank will strive for balanced growth in existing markets and focus on further improving operational performance and efficiency. The ongoing technical integration between former Monobank and BRAbank is expected to be completed in the second half of 2019 and efficient credit systems will be developed further in accordance with regulations.

'Significant milestones were achieved in the first half of 2019. The merger was formally completed, we launched a new bank and entered Sweden successfully. However, the financial result is affected by some significant one-off expenses which will limit our growth opportunities. Going forward we will focus on improving operational efficiency and improving credit quality. After the merger, we are a highly competent and motivated team and I am sure we will succeed in our efforts, says Bent Gjendem, CEO of BRAbank ASA

Presentation in Bergen and webcast today Wednesday 21 August at 09:20 AM CEST

The company will host a presentation of 2nd quarter 2019 results in Bergen today at 09:20 AM CEST. The presentation is at Scandic Flesland Bergen (Room name: Away), Lønningvegen 9, 5258 Blomsterdalen.

The presentation can be followed through live webcast here: www.brabank.no/investor

Material

The report and presentation will also be made available on www.brabank.no/investor

and www.newsweb.no.

For further information contact:

Bent H. Gjendem, Chief Executive Officer at BRAbank, phone: +47 996 11 996

Hans Ljøen, Chief Financial Officer at BRAbank, phone: +47 481 87 750