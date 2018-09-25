Monroe Capital Hires Stewart Hanlon as Co-Head of Technology Finance in its San Francisco Office

Monroe Capital LLC today announced Stewart Hanlon has joined the firm’s technology team as Managing Director in its San Francisco office. Stewart will co-lead the firm’s technology vertical alongside Mark Solovy.

“We are very excited to add Stewart to the Monroe Capital originations team,” said Tom Aronson, Managing Director & Head of Originations of Monroe Capital. “Stewart has an accomplished career of over seven years providing financing solutions to middle-market companies and brings with him many great relationships and a wide range of experience across the technology industry. He will help us continue to grow our robust direct origination platform that we have built throughout the U.S.”

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) is a private credit asset management firm specializing in direct lending and opportunistic private credit investing. Since 2004, the firm has provided private credit solutions to borrowers in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe’s middle market lending platform provides senior and junior debt financing to businesses, special `situation borrowers, and private equity sponsors. Investment types include unitranche financings; cash flow, asset based and enterprise value based loans; and equity co-investments. Monroe is committed to being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, senior management, and private equity and independent sponsors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and maintains offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco.

Monroe has been recognized by Creditflux as the 2018 Best U.S. Direct Lending Fund; Private Debt Investor as the 2017 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year; Global M&A Network as the 2017 Small Middle Markets Lender of the Year; M&A Advisor as the 2016 Lender Firm of the Year; and the U.S. Small Business Administration as the 2015 Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) of the Year. For more information, please visit monroecap.com.

