Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Monroe Capital Opportunistic Private Credit Group Provides Financing for Sterling Bay and Magellan Development Group's Mixed-Use Tower Development on Michigan Avenue in Chicago

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/20/2020 | 06:01am EDT

Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) today announced its Opportunistic Private Credit group closed on a $24.5 million mezzanine loan for the development of 300 N. Michigan Avenue in Chicago, Illinois. Monroe partnered with Pearlmark on the transaction. The Sponsor is a JV between Sterling Bay and Magellan Development Group, two of the most prominent developers in Chicago.

Located between the City’s Riverwalk and Millennium Park, 300 North Michigan Avenue is a $250 million, 47-story, mixed-use development that will contain 289 residential units, 25,000 square feet of flagship retail and 280 hotel rooms presold to citizenM.

“We are appreciative of Monroe and Pearlmark’s efforts to close on a complex transaction during an extremely challenging time,” said Andy Gloor, CEO of Sterling Bay. “Monroe and Pearlmark were able to mobilize quickly with their real estate and structuring expertise to get the transaction closed efficiently.”

“We are excited to partner with Sterling Bay and Magellan, two world-class developers, on a project that will be an iconic addition to the Downtown Chicago Loop,” added Ted Koenig, President and CEO of Monroe Capital. “We are also pleased to partner with Pearlmark as a co-lender on this transaction.”

This transaction is representative of Monroe Capital’s Real Estate Finance vertical within the Opportunistic Private Credit group. The vertical focuses on complex and special situation structured debt and equity financings covering all asset types and geographies. The team has a broad investment mandate, flexible capital and prides itself not only on its “bottoms up” real estate expertise but also on its ability to move quickly and efficiently and provide certainty of execution. For over 17 years, the firm has been investing in asset-backed transactions with attractive collateral, as well as cash flow and enterprise value based loans.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) is a private credit asset management firm specializing in direct lending and opportunistic private credit investing. Since 2004, the firm has provided private credit solutions to borrowers in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe’s middle market lending platform provides debt financing to businesses, special situation borrowers, and private equity sponsors. Investment types include cash flow, enterprise value and asset-based loans; unitranche financings; and equity co-investments. Monroe is committed to being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, senior management, and private equity and independent sponsors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and maintains offices in Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco.

Monroe has been recognized by Creditflux as the 2019 Best US Direct Lending Fund; Private Debt Investor as the 2018 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year; Global M&A Network as the 2018 Small Middle Markets Lender of the Year; M&A Advisor as the 2016 Lender Firm of the Year; and the U.S. Small Business Administration as the 2015 Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) of the Year. For more information, please visit www.monroecap.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
06:21aSAP SE : Receives a Buy rating from Independant Research
MD
06:20aVALOE OYJ : Conversion of Convertible Notes Pursuant to Financing Arrangement Between Valoe Corporation and Winance
AQ
06:20aNEMETSCHEK SE : Correction of a release from 20/07/2020 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
06:17aRESONATE BLENDS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:16aBRIGHTER PUBL : initiates partnership and delivers Actiste to The Provincial Government of West Java in Indonesia
AQ
06:16aTIKKURILA OYJ : to publish Half year financial report on 24 July at around 11.00 a.m. - Webcast at 1.00 p.m.
AQ
06:16aSLOVENIA : keep supporting the economy until growth is fully restored, says OECD
PU
06:16aGENERAL MOLY : Announces Results of Annual Meeting
PU
06:16aPHILIPS NV : Receives a Buy rating from Bernstein
MD
06:15aVOLVO B : Receives a Buy rating from Kepler Cheuvreux
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Ex-Nissan boss Ghosn says Renault/Nissan results 'pathetic'
2BNP PARIBAS : BNP Paribas plays long-game to be Europe's banking winner from COVID crisis
3TOTAL S.A. : TOTAL S A : Registers as a European Company
4KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V. : Philips delivers Q2 sales of EUR 4.4 billion, with 6% comparable sales decrease; in..
5WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : German parliamentary committee to discuss Wirecard scandal next week, lawmaker says

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group