Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Monroe Capital Selected as the 2018 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year by Private Debt Investor

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 06:01am EST

Monroe Capital LLC was selected again as the recipient of the 2018 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year Award in the Americas region by Private Debt Investor, a global independent publication based in London covering the private debt and private equity industries. This is the sixth consecutive year that Monroe has been recognized by Private Debt Investor as the leader in the Lower Mid-Market, Unitranche and/or Senior Lender categories in the Americas region.

Monroe Capital is a private credit asset management firm specializing in direct lending and opportunistic private credit, providing senior and junior debt financing to businesses, special situation borrowers, and private equity sponsors. The Private Debt Investor Awards recognize firms in three geographic regions: the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific. Winners were selected by eligible voters among the private debt, private equity and institutional investor communities.

"Private Debt Investor congratulates the Monroe Capital team on its award in what was a very competitive category. These awards are voted 'by the market for the market', so they are a genuine reflection of the views of the asset class in a year when the number of votes cast was higher than ever before," said Andy Thomson, Senior Editor of Private Debt Investor.

“We are honored to be recognized by our investors, business partners and peers as the Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year for the Americas,” said Ted Koenig, President and CEO of Monroe Capital LLC. “We are especially honored to be included with such a select group of other high quality asset managers. Over the years, institutional investors have come to appreciate the consistent and uncorrelated returns generated by the Monroe Capital family of funds.”

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) is a private credit asset management firm specializing in direct lending and opportunistic private credit investing. Since 2004, the firm has provided private credit solutions to borrowers in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe’s middle market lending platform provides debt financing to businesses, special situation borrowers, and private equity sponsors. Investment types include cash flow, enterprise value and asset-based loans; unitranche financings; and equity co-investments. Monroe is committed to being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, senior management, and private equity and independent sponsors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and maintains offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco.

Monroe has been recognized by Creditflux as the 2018 Best US Direct Lending Fund; Private Debt Investor as the 2018 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year; Global M&A Network as the 2018 Small Middle Markets Lender of the Year; M&A Advisor as the 2016 Lender Firm of the Year; and the U.S. Small Business Administration as the 2015 Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) of the Year. For more information, please visit www.monroecap.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:21aAUTOLIV : The EU Commission Completes Investigation
AQ
06:20aSURGERY PARTNERS : Summary ToggleSurgery Partners, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Details
PU
06:20aHAREDI MINISTER : I won't sit with Lapid
AQ
06:19aROSTELECOM : buying regional ISP Infolink
AQ
06:19aSearchlight Capital tables revised bid for Bezeq stake
AQ
06:19aXIAOMI : Pocophone F1 Widevine L1 certification update rolled out
AQ
06:18aDSG GLOBAL INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06:17aNISSAN MOTOR : Tokyo court grants bail for Carlos Ghosn
AQ
06:17aSTWC. HOLDINGS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:17aSHARPSPRING : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BARRICK GOLD CORP : BARRICK GOLD : says open to Nevada joint venture talks with Newmont
2VODAFONE GROUP : VODAFONE : to Issue Convertible Debt to Raise EUR4.0 Billion
3SILTRONIC : SILTRONIC AG: Siltronic successfully closes the financial year 2018 and plans to pay a dividend of..
4ASHTEAD GROUP : ASHTEAD : Q3 Results
5BARCLAYS : BARCLAYS : Trader's Case Is Dismissed

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.