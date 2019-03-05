Monroe Capital Selected as the 2018 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year by Private Debt Investor

Monroe Capital LLC was selected again as the recipient of the 2018 Lower
Mid-Market Lender of the Year Award in the Americas region by Private
Debt Investor, a global independent publication based in London covering
the private debt and private equity industries. This is the sixth
consecutive year that Monroe has been recognized by Private Debt
Investor as the leader in the Lower Mid-Market, Unitranche and/or Senior
Lender categories in the Americas region.
Monroe Capital is a private credit asset management firm specializing in
direct lending and opportunistic private credit, providing senior and
junior debt financing to businesses, special situation borrowers, and
private equity sponsors. The Private Debt Investor Awards recognize
firms in three geographic regions: the Americas; Europe, Middle East and
Africa; and Asia-Pacific. Winners were selected by eligible voters among
the private debt, private equity and institutional investor communities.
"Private Debt Investor congratulates the Monroe Capital team on its
award in what was a very competitive category. These awards are voted
'by the market for the market', so they are a genuine reflection of the
views of the asset class in a year when the number of votes cast was
higher than ever before," said Andy Thomson, Senior Editor of Private
Debt Investor.
“We are honored to be recognized by our investors, business partners and
peers as the Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year for the Americas,” said
Ted Koenig, President and CEO of Monroe Capital LLC. “We are especially
honored to be included with such a select group of other high quality
asset managers. Over the years, institutional investors have come to
appreciate the consistent and uncorrelated returns generated by the
Monroe Capital family of funds.”
About Monroe Capital
Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) is a private credit asset management firm
specializing in direct lending and opportunistic private credit
investing. Since 2004, the firm has provided private credit solutions to
borrowers in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe’s middle market lending
platform provides debt financing to businesses, special situation
borrowers, and private equity sponsors. Investment types include cash
flow, enterprise value and asset-based loans; unitranche financings; and
equity co-investments. Monroe is committed to being a value-added and
user-friendly partner to business owners, senior management, and private
equity and independent sponsors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago
and maintains offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York,
and San Francisco.
Monroe has been recognized by Creditflux as the 2018 Best US Direct
Lending Fund; Private Debt Investor as the 2018 Lower Mid-Market Lender
of the Year; Global M&A Network as the 2018 Small Middle Markets Lender
of the Year; M&A Advisor as the 2016 Lender Firm of the Year; and the
U.S. Small Business Administration as the 2015 Small Business Investment
Company (SBIC) of the Year. For more information, please visit www.monroecap.com.
