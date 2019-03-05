Monroe Capital Selected as the 2018 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year by Private Debt Investor

Monroe Capital LLC was selected again as the recipient of the 2018 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year Award in the Americas region by Private Debt Investor, a global independent publication based in London covering the private debt and private equity industries. This is the sixth consecutive year that Monroe has been recognized by Private Debt Investor as the leader in the Lower Mid-Market, Unitranche and/or Senior Lender categories in the Americas region.

Monroe Capital is a private credit asset management firm specializing in direct lending and opportunistic private credit, providing senior and junior debt financing to businesses, special situation borrowers, and private equity sponsors. The Private Debt Investor Awards recognize firms in three geographic regions: the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific. Winners were selected by eligible voters among the private debt, private equity and institutional investor communities.

"Private Debt Investor congratulates the Monroe Capital team on its award in what was a very competitive category. These awards are voted 'by the market for the market', so they are a genuine reflection of the views of the asset class in a year when the number of votes cast was higher than ever before," said Andy Thomson, Senior Editor of Private Debt Investor.

“We are honored to be recognized by our investors, business partners and peers as the Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year for the Americas,” said Ted Koenig, President and CEO of Monroe Capital LLC. “We are especially honored to be included with such a select group of other high quality asset managers. Over the years, institutional investors have come to appreciate the consistent and uncorrelated returns generated by the Monroe Capital family of funds.”

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) is a private credit asset management firm specializing in direct lending and opportunistic private credit investing. Since 2004, the firm has provided private credit solutions to borrowers in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe’s middle market lending platform provides debt financing to businesses, special situation borrowers, and private equity sponsors. Investment types include cash flow, enterprise value and asset-based loans; unitranche financings; and equity co-investments. Monroe is committed to being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, senior management, and private equity and independent sponsors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and maintains offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco.

Monroe has been recognized by Creditflux as the 2018 Best US Direct Lending Fund; Private Debt Investor as the 2018 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year; Global M&A Network as the 2018 Small Middle Markets Lender of the Year; M&A Advisor as the 2016 Lender Firm of the Year; and the U.S. Small Business Administration as the 2015 Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) of the Year. For more information, please visit www.monroecap.com.

