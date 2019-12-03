Log in
Monroe Capital Supports Centre Partners' Investment in Hispanic Foods Platform

12/03/2019 | 06:02am EST

Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) today announced it acted as sole lead arranger and administrative agent on the funding of a senior credit facility and equity co-investment to support Centre Partners’ investment in Wisconsin Cheese Group Holding, LLC (“WCG”), a leading manufacturer of branded and private label Hispanic foods, including cheeses, desserts, meats and spices.

Founded in 1985 and based in St. Paul, Minnesota, WCG maintains an attractive portfolio of trusted, authentic Hispanic food brands, including La Morenita, El Viajero, Reynaldo’s, El Chilar, Lisy, and Orale!, alongside extensive private label capabilities. WCG has nationwide distribution with a strong presence within the mass, club, grocery and specialty / bodega channels and has built an outstanding reputation for customer service and product quality.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) is a private credit asset management firm specializing in direct lending and opportunistic private credit investing. Since 2004, the firm has provided private credit solutions to borrowers in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe’s middle market lending platform provides debt financing to businesses, special situation borrowers, and private equity sponsors. Investment types include cash flow, enterprise value and asset-based loans; unitranche financings; and equity co-investments. Monroe is committed to being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, senior management, and private equity and independent sponsors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and maintains offices in Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco.

Monroe has been recognized by Creditflux as the 2019 Best US Direct Lending Fund; Global M&A Network as the 2019 Small Middle Markets Lender of the Year; Private Debt Investor as the 2018 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year; M&A Advisor as the 2016 Lender Firm of the Year; and the U.S. Small Business Administration as the 2015 Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) of the Year. For more information, please visit www.monroecap.com.


© Business Wire 2019
