Monroe Capital Supports HaystackID's Acquisition of eTERA Consulting

Monroe Capital LLC today announced it acted as sole lead arranger and
administrative agent on the funding of a senior credit facility to
support the acquisition of eTERA Consulting (“eTERA”) by HaystackID, an
existing portfolio company of Knox Capital Holdings, LLC.
Based in Boston, Massachusetts, HaystackID is a specialized eDiscovery
services firm that helps corporations and law firms find, listen, and
learn from data when they face complex, data-intensive investigations
and litigation. eTERA is a leading eDiscovery and managed services
company. The acquisition accelerates the platform’s growth with the
addition of eTERA’s subscription and contracted eDiscovery expertise,
relationships, and infrastructure.
About Monroe Capital
Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) is a private credit asset management firm
specializing in direct lending and opportunistic private credit
investing. Since 2004, the firm has provided private credit solutions to
borrowers in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe’s middle market lending
platform provides debt financing to businesses, special situation
borrowers, and private equity sponsors. Investment types include cash
flow, enterprise value and asset-based loans; unitranche financings; and
equity co-investments. Monroe is committed to being a value-added and
user-friendly partner to business owners, senior management, and private
equity and independent sponsors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago
and maintains offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York,
and San Francisco.
Monroe has been recognized by Creditflux as the 2018 Best U.S. Direct
Lending Fund; Global M&A Network as the 2018 Small Middle Markets Lender
of the Year; Private Debt Investor as the 2017 Lower Mid-Market Lender
of the Year; M&A Advisor as the 2016 Lender Firm of the Year; and the
U.S. Small Business Administration as the 2015 Small Business Investment
Company (SBIC) of the Year. For more information, please visit www.monroecap.com.
