Monrovia Announces its 2019 Featured Plants Collection

AZUSA, Calif., Feb. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monrovia unveiled its 2019 Featured Plants collection today, showcasing a diverse group of exclusive offerings each of which represent the newest, best, and most improved versions of these plants on the market. An overview of the 2019 Featured Plants collection is available in the Featured Plants Lookbook on Monrovia.com



Winter-ready plants figure into the Featured Plants collection from Monrovia, including Cascade™ Blush Lenten Roses, which bloom from late winter to early spring.



The Featured Plants collection from Monrovia includes compact plants for smaller outdoor spaces, such as the Lemon Puff Shasta Daisy.



Tough-but-gorgeous plants are a part of the Featured Plants collection from Monrovia, including the hardy Grace N’ Grit™ Pink BiColor Shrub Rose.



The Seaside Serenade® Series Hydrangeas in Monrovia’s Featured Plants collection for 2019, including this Seaside Serenade® Martha’s Vineyard Hydrangea, have a more compact size, sturdier leaves and stems, and rebloom over longer summers.



Easy care, high-reward plants, such as the Sunbelievable™ Brown Eyed Girl Helianthus, which produces over 1,000 flowers in a single season, also figure into the Featured Plants collection from Monrovia.





“Every year we curate our Featured Plants collection to serve gardeners who are looking for the most beautiful, hardy, fuss-free plants for their gardens,” noted Jonathan Pederson, Vice President of Sales and Business Development. “Plants change and adapt to their environments developing new traits and features that help them to survive and thrive. Darwinian in nature, we constantly seek out such adaptations in plants. We call these our ‘Featured Plants’ because they have evolved to be stronger growers that are more versatile and distinct.”

Monrovia works with leading breeders and plant explorers throughout the world, as well as the innovative work done at its own nurseries, to offer a range of plants that provide solutions for every type of garden. These plants—bred with consumer needs in mind—reflect some of the most compelling trends in gardening. Through its own consumer and market research Monrovia has identified several trends for which the 2019 Featured Plants collection provides inspiration and solutions, such as consumers flocking to plants that adapt to climate change, perform double or triple duty in the garden, or reflect classic garden styles, such as the woodland gardens.

Monrovia’s 2019 Featured Plants include:

About Monrovia:

Monrovia , founded in 1926 and headquartered in Azusa, California, is the nation’s leading grower of premium ornamental and landscaping plants, with more than 4,100 variety-size combinations, including more than 250 that are exclusive to the brand. Through work with top breeders and plant explorers, Monrovia is an industry leader in the introduction of more beautiful, versatile, and healthier plants that are more vigorous growers with greater disease and pest resistance. Monrovia’s four environmentally responsible nurseries are located in Visalia and Venice Hills, CA, Dayton, OR, Cairo, GA, and Granby, CT. Monrovia plants can be purchased in-store or online with delivery to independent garden centers, at Lowe’s locations nationwide, and through re-wholesalers nationwide. The company remains family-owned.

