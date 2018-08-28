Monsanto : Channel to Introduce New Corn Lineup at Farm Progress Show

ST. LOUIS (August 27, 2018) - To help farmers manage risk and grow a healthy corn crop, Channel is introducing a new seed product lineup that provides enhanced disease tolerance. Channel® Protexus™ corn provides tolerance against five yield-robbing diseases: anthracnose stalk rot, Goss's wilt and leaf blight, northern corn leaf blight, gray leaf spot and southern rust of corn.

'The new Channel Protexus products provide protection against some of the most financially devastating corn diseases,' says Brett Ochs, Channel Brand Corn Product Manager. 'Along with the knowledge and expertise provided by Channel Seedsmen, the disease tolerance provided by Channel Protexus corn is designed to help farmers reduce yield losses associated with corn diseases.'

Channel is introducing the new product lineup during the Farm Progress Show, Aug. 28-30 in Boone, Iowa.

Relative maturity (RM) of the new corn products range from 97-115 RM. The portfolio will be offered in select geographies and treated with Acceleron® Seed Applied Solutions ELITE with Enhanced Disease Control, which reduces infections caused by Fusarium, Rhizoctonia and Colletotrichum (the pathogen that leads to anthracnose stalk rot).

The new corn products are the result of a rigorous selection process using field tested, precision breeding. Through an extensive data-driven breeding program, the Channel Protexus lineup is thoroughly evaluated based on the latest science and field testing to help farmers maximize plant health and yield potential. Farmers can be confident the product line has the best possible genetics and are farm-tested to address the specific challenges they face in their local areas.

Learn more about new Channel Protexus corn at Channel.com.

# # #

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the Life Science fields of health care and agriculture. Its products and services are designed to benefit people and improve their quality of life. At the same time, the Group aims to create value through innovation, growth and high earning power. Bayer is committed to the principles of sustainable development and to its social and ethical responsibilities as a corporate citizen. In fiscal 2017, the Group employed around 99,800 people and had sales of EUR 35.0 billion. Capital expenditures amounted to EUR 2.4 billion, R&D expenses to EUR 4.5 billion. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.

ALWAYS READ AND FOLLOW PESTICIDE LABEL DIRECTIONS.

FOR CORN, EACH ACCELERON® SEED APPLIED SOLUTIONS OFFERINGis a combination of separate individually registered products containing the active ingredients: BASIC plusPoncho®/VOTiVO® Offering for corn withSmartStax® Technology: metalaxyl, prothioconozle, fluoxastrobin, clothianidin, Bacillus firmus I-1582. ELITEplusPoncho®/VOTiVO® Offering for corn withSmartStax® Technology: metalaxyl, clothianidin, and Bacillus firmus I-1582; prothioconozle and fluoxastrobin at rates that suppress additional diseases. BASICOffering for corn without SmartStax® Technology: metalaxyl, prothioconozle, fluoxastrobin, and clothianidin. ELITE Offering for corn withoutSmartStax® Technology: metalaxyl, and clothianidin; prothioconozle and fluoxastrobin at rates that suppress additional diseases. BioRise™2 Corn Offering is the on-seed application of the separately registered seed applied products Acceleron® B-300 SAT and Acceleron® B-360 ST. BioRise™ 2 Corn Offering is included seamlessly across offerings on all class of 2017, 2018, and 2019 products. For corn withSmartStax® Technology, the upgrade offering of Acceleron® NemaStrike™ STdoes not include Poncho®/VOTiVO® and the offering instead contains clothianidin at the 0.500 mg/seed rate.

The distribution, sale, or use of an unregistered pesticide is a violation of federal and/or state law and is strictly prohibited. Not all products are approved in all states. Please visit http://acceleronsas.com/stateapprovals regarding the approval status of Acceleron® B-360 ST and products containing NemaStrike™ Technology for application to seeds in your state.

Performance may vary,from location to location and from year to year, as local growing, soil and weather conditions may vary. Growers should evaluate data from multiple locations and years whenever possible and should consider the impacts of these conditions on the grower's fields.

Always read and follow IRM, where applicable, grain marketing and all other stewardship practices and pesticide label directions.

Acceleron® and SmartStax® are trademarks of Monsanto Technology LLC. Poncho® and VOTiVO® are registered trademarks of BASF. Channel® and Protexus™ are trademarks of Channel Bio, LLC. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. © 2018 Monsanto Company All Rights Reserved.