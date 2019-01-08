Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Monsanto patent victory seen spurring biotech investment in India

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2019 | 07:25am EST
FILE PHOTO: Monsanto is displayed on a screen where the stock is traded on the floor of the NYSE

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that Monsanto can claim patents on its genetically modified (GM) cotton seeds, a victory for the U.S. company that is expected to encourage biotechnology firms to step up investment in the country.

The decision on appeal overturns an earlier ruling by the Delhi High Court that Monsanto - the world's biggest seed maker, which has been bought by Germany's Bayer - could not claim patents on GM cotton seeds.

The outcome is positive for foreign agricultural companies such as Bayer, Dupont Pioneer and Syngenta which have been concerned they could lose patents on GM crops in India, and was also welcomed by one of India's main farmers' associations.

"This is a very good move as most international companies have stopped releasing new technology in the Indian market due to the uncertainty over patent rule," said Ajit Narde, a leader of the Shetkari Sanghatana, a farmers' body, which has been demanding access to new technologies.

Access to advanced technology was important to help Indian farmers compete with rivals overseas, Narde said.

New Delhi approved Monsanto's GM cotton seed trait, the only lab-altered crop allowed in India, in 2003 and an upgraded variety in 2006, helping transform India into the world's top cotton producer and second-largest exporter of the fibre.

Monsanto's GM cotton seed technology went on to dominate 90 percent of India's cotton acreage. But for the past few years Monsanto has been at loggerheads with Indian seed company Nuziveedu Seeds Ltd (NSL) over patents, drawing in the Indian and U.S. governments. (reut.rs/2ncBknn)

The Delhi High Court ruling came after NSL argued that India's Patent Act does not allow Monsanto any patent cover for its genetically modified (GM) cotton seeds.

M Ramasami, chairman of the Federation of Seed Industry of India, said the Supreme Court ruling would encourage the development of new seed technologies and farm processes which in turn would benefit farmers and improve the competitiveness of India's farm economy.

Mahyco Monsanto Biotech (India) (MMB), a joint venture between Monsanto and India's Maharashtra Hybrid Seeds Co (Mahyco), sells GM cotton seeds under license to more than 40 Indian seed companies, which in turn sell product to retailers.

Monsanto's Indian joint venture had terminated its contract with NSL in 2015 after a royalty payment dispute, escalating tensions over seed technology.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday also said the Delhi High Court would examine Monsanto's claims that NSL infringed its intellectual property on Bt cotton seeds.

After the court verdict, shares of Monsanto India Ltd climbed as much as 13.4 percent before paring most losses to close up 2.8 percent.

Conservative outfits affiliated with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have favoured indigenous, non-GM technologies and have voiced their opposition to Monsanto, a Reuters Special Report revealed in 2017. (reut.rs/2ncBknn)

After Tuesday's ruling in favour of Monsanto's cotton seed patent, a nationalist group close to the BJP said it would seek a legislative amendment to the rules governing patents.

A spokeswoman at the farm ministry did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on Tuesday's ruling.

The ministry has twice slashed royalties that local seed companies pay to Monsanto in the past two years. The ministry also cut cotton seed prices.

Monsanto has also been battling a proliferation of illegal planting of its herbicide-tolerant cotton varieties.

Stung by a spate of unfavourable government orders and a tussle over royalty payments, Monsanto in 2016 withdrew an application seeking approval for
its next generation of GM cotton seeds in India. (https://reut.rs/2jbDq80

(Additional reporting by Suchitra Mohanty; Editing by Richard Pullin and Susan Fenton)

By Mayank Bhardwaj and Rajendra Jadhav
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYER 2.00% 65.07 Delayed Quote.5.47%
KAVERI SEED COMPANY LTD -1.57% 537.75 End-of-day quote.-4.93%
MONSANTO INDIA LIMITED 2.80% 2643.9 End-of-day quote.-1.90%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:30aUNION BANK : Reiterates Commitment To SMEs Growth
AQ
07:30aSUI SOUTHERN GAS : Appointment of Director of Sui Southern Gas Company Limited
AQ
07:30aKOHINOOR ENERGY : Appointment of Director of Kohinoor Energy Limited
AQ
07:30aALLIED BANK : Transaction of 77,500 shares of Allied Bank Limited
AQ
07:30aBANK AL HABIB : Transaction of 5,000 shares of Bank Al-Habib Limited
AQ
07:30aSUI SOUTHERN GAS : Material Information of Sui Southern Gas Company Limited
AQ
07:30aBANK ALFALAH : Transaction of 25,000 shares of Bank Alfalah Limited
AQ
07:30aPAKISTAN PETROLEUM : Appointed of Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Petroleum Limited
AQ
07:30aGlobal Tissue Processing Systems Market 2019-2023| Growth Analysis and Forecast| Technavio
BU
07:30aALARMCOM HLDG : Alarm.com Empowers Independent Living With Wellcam and Wellness Insights
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS' : Profit Outlook Tumbles -- Update
2CHEVRON CORPORATION : CHEVRON : Venezuela's PDVSA in oil deal with firm part-owned by Florida Republican
3WESTERN DIGITAL : WESTERN DIGITAL : New Personal Storage Solutions from Western Digital Put Consumers in Contr..
4JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : EU moves closer to tightening rules on London-based invest..
5GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : China's Geely sees car sales growth vanish

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.