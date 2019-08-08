Monscierge : Announces Appointment of Hospitality Leader and Former Accor CIO Laurent Idrac to Board of Directors

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Last month, hospitality technology group Monscierge announced veteran industry leader Laurent Idrac as a key strategic member to their Board of Directors. Idrac brings an expansive 30 years of hospitality technology direction to Monscierge's vision of building a strong, scalable hospitality experience platform that makes engagement between hotel guests, staff, and local merchants seamless and rewarding for all users.

Monscierge's relationship with Idrac began during his time with the Accor hotel group, where Monscierge designed, deployed, and powered the technology that was the Novotel Virtual Concierge throughout 60+ countries. In 2012, Idrac became Accor's Chief Information Officer and in 2014 he was elected to the Board of Governors for HTNG (Hospitality Technology Next Generation). Idrac's long list of industry collaboration, direction and achievements include advisory board seats for Oracle, Amadeus, and Hapi. In 2017 Idrac received the Innovation Award from CHTA (China Hospitality Technology Alliance). The many awards and accolades for him are indicative of the impact and transformation he's ignited throughout these associations and for the industry as a whole.

"Laurent has been integral to the forward momentum of hospitality innovation. His strategy on platform technology facilitating the guest journey while making hotel operations seamless and efficient for staff continues to innovate hospitality technology and is bringing a marked competitive edge to our platform," says Marcus Robinson, Chief Experience Officer, Monscierge. "It's been an honor both personally and professionally to work in hospitality with him at the helm. We couldn't be more excited for what it means to our organization and the travel experience."

"I'm thrilled to be able to contribute further to the bright future of Monscierge," comments Idrac. "Their spirit of innovation - illustrated by their patents - and a true understanding of hospitality has set Monscierge apart from any competition. It's exciting to see how Monscierge's guest enablement platform makes it so easy and affordable to connect guests, employees and local merchants. I'm also very proud to be involved in Monscierge as one of the very companies selected to represent the Apple Mobility Partner Program."

Monscierge recently reported on how their latest Connect Staff images feature helped their client Hilton Belfast City break language barriers between members of staff while also collecting on room incidental fees - both ultimately leading them to turn over rooms faster and increase operational efficiencies.

