Monsoon Festival of Performing Arts : Announces First Ever Virtual Festival to Mark Five Year Anniversary

Virtual festival to feature free events, performances, and workshops throughout August in support of South Asian artists

South Asian Arts Society, the nonprofit organization dedicated to creating performance and educational opportunities for professional and amateur artists, is pleased to announce the launch of the fifth annual Monsoon Festival of Performing Arts. Taking place between August 1 - 29, this year’s celebration also marks the first ever digital edition of the festival.

“South Asians are the largest visible minority group in Canada, yet there are few South Asian professionals currently working in the arts,” said South Asian Arts Society's Executive Director and Monsoon Festival Producer, Gurpreet Sian. “In 2016, we initiated the Monsoon Festival of Performing Arts to provide South Asian artists with a platform on which to showcase and amplify their creative work, and collaborate with some of the most accomplished artists in the industry. This year, we’re excited to be expanding our reach across Canada with our first ever digital edition of the festival.”

Running throughout the month of August, the festival will celebrate and support the next generation of South Asian artists, while educating the wider community on the power of South Asian art. Festival attendees will enjoy Canadian and international dance, music, theatre, comedy, talks, visual art, and a myriad of development workshops and classes, including talks from arts & entertainment pioneers like TV Personality, Founder & President of Stellar Beauty, Monika Deol, and Grammy & Juno award-winning Singer/Songwriter/Musician/Producer, Chin Injeti.

Event highlights include:

Monsoon Marketplace

Dates: August 1 - 29

How To Visit: The Monsoon Marketplace will be available to access throughout all of August at monsoonartsfest.ca

About: This year, The Monsoon Festival of Performing Arts will host an online marketplace to support local artists during this time of uncertainty and loss of work. On August 1, artists will also be discussing their artistic process, and the art pieces they've made available for sale in our marketplace through virtual chats streamed live throughout the day.

Monsoon Talks - Breaking Cultural Norms

Streaming Date: August 8th

Streaming Time: 7:00 pm PT

Length: 75 minutes

How To Watch: Streamed live on Monsoon Festival of Performing Arts’ Facebook and YouTube pages. Register for free or by donation

About: Moderated by Vineeta Minhas (SAA Society Board Chair), and consisting of panellists Agam Darshi (TV/Film Actress), Sandeep Johal (Visual Artist), and Shashaa Tirupati (Singer/Songwriter/Music Producer), these South Asian female artists with Canadian roots will discuss the trials, tribulations, and successes of their journeys.

Monsoon Talks – In Conversation With Monika Deol & Chin Injeti

Streaming Date: August 15th

Streaming Time: 7:00 pm PT

Length: 75 minutes

How To Watch: Streamed live on Monsoon Festival of Performing Arts’ Facebook and YouTube pages. Register for free or by donation

About: TV Personality, Founder & President of Stellar Beauty, Monika Deol, and Grammy & Juno award-winning Singer/Songwriter/Musician/Producer, Chin Injeti, will be lending their voices and experiences for an intimate and candid conversation. The two will discuss their careers, politics, life during COVID isolation, cultural identity, and the fight for racial equality during the biggest civil rights movement of our generation.

Monsoon Comedy Night

Streaming Date: August 22nd

Streaming Time: 7:00 pm PT

Length: 60 minutes

How To Watch: Streamed live on Monsoon Festival of Performing Arts’ Facebook and YouTube pages. Register for free or by donation

About: Comedy is a staple at the Monsoon Festival, and this year’s digital edition is no different. The evening will feature a combination of stand-up and sketch comedy, featuring some of Greater Vancouver's finest comedians, including Kalyn Miles (Emcee), Monique Bellamy, Cliff Prang, Leena Manro, Rajneesh Dhawan, and Sunee Dhaliwal. Audience members will also be treated to the exclusive premiere of a new animated comedy sketch by Shishki Productions.

A number of recurring weekly events will also take place throughout August, including Sunday Funday Dance Lessons, Workshop Wednesdays, a four-part #TBT Bollywood Rewind satirical series, and more. A full list of performances and events can be found at monsoonartsfest.ca.

About the Monsoon Festival of Performing Arts

The welcoming of the captivating and spiritual force of the monsoon in India dates back thousands of years. Vancouver is also known for its heavy rainfall. With the intersection of these two natural phenomena, our goal each year is to celebrate the monsoon in the Lower Mainland with the Monsoon Festival of Performing Arts, a multidisciplinary arts festival presented by South Asian Arts Society. Launched in 2016, the festival provides South Asian artists with a stable and professional platform on which to experiment and present their creative work, along with opportunities to learn from some of the most accomplished artists in the industry.

About South Asian Arts Society

South Asian Arts Society is committed to creating performance and educational opportunities for professional and amateur artists, while developing artistic forums that act as a platform for building knowledge of South Asian culture via new projects, new ideas, and new collaborations. We are active in promoting South Asian dance, music, and theatre via dance and music classes, professional performances and workshops, guest lectures, as well as presenting comedic plays, musicals, and dance dramas across the Lower Mainland.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200713005191/en/