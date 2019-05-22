Monster Energy :-Supported NASCAR Documentary “Blink of An Eye” Acquired by 1091 Media

Inspiring Life Story of NASCAR Icons Michael Waltrip and Dale Earnhardt Sr. to Hit Theaters in Fall 2019

Prepare for the greatest sports story never told. As a long-time sponsor of NASCAR, Monster Energy is proud to announce the acquisition of NASCAR documentary Blink of An Eye by global commercial distribution platform 1091 Media. Based on the true story of NASCAR icons Michael Waltrip and Dale Earnhardt Sr., the documentary is produced and directed by multi Emmy-winning filmmaker Paul Taublieb, known for Unchained: The Untold Story of Freestyle Motocross. Also serving as producers are Monster Energy Vice President of Sports Marketing Mitch Covington, who discovered the true story and brought it to Taublieb, next to Susan Cooper and Pam Miller, and NASCAR’s Steve Phelps serving as an Executive Producer.

Blink of An Eye was produced by Taublieb Films with support from Monster Energy and in association with NASCAR. The film will premiere with a private screening this coming Friday, May 24, at the NASCAR Hall of Fame Theater in Charlotte, NC in front of an audience of NASCAR stars and motorsports industry insiders, just prior to a major NASCAR race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. Audiences can look forward to seeing the true-life saga at select theatres in New York and Los Angeles this fall, which will make Blink of An Eye eligible for Academy Award consideration. The documentary will be available On Demand, roll out to +600 theatres nationwide and is expected to play at major film festivals.

Based on the New York Times bestselling book, Blink of An Eye focuses on Michael Waltrip and his star-crossed friendship with iconic driver Dale Earnhardt Sr. Over the course of 462 races, Waltrip failed to notch a single win. He was on the longest losing streak in NASCAR history – maybe in all professional sports – when he joined Earnhardt’s race team for the 2001 Daytona 500. On the last lap of the Great American Race, Waltrip held the lead with Earnhardt Jr. in second and “Sr.” in third. Instead of making his trademark, ruthless charge to the front, Earnhardt Sr. blocked the field of 40 cars to allow his friend to take his first checkered flag. As fate would have it, Waltrip never had the opportunity to celebrate with Earnhardt Sr., as the legend was killed on that last lap in what was initially thought to be a minor crash. Later, Waltrip would pay homage to “Sr.” on his return to Daytona in dramatic, unexpected fashion.

Monster Energy senior executive Covington, who already produced and won an Emmy for 2016’s Unchained with Taublieb, discovered the deeply moving story of Waltrip and Earnhardt Sr. at a national sales meeting. When he shared the story of perseverance and friendship, the entire room was in tears. True to Monster Energy’s dedication to supporting athletes past and present, it was no question that the brand would come onboard as a title sponsor.

“It’s a story for the ages, and myself and the company are thrilled to support and help bring it to life, and we’re all fortunate to have a talent like Taublieb helming the project,” said Blink producer and Monster Energy VP of Sports Marketing Covington.

Covington also wrote the theme song performed by Bobby Capps of 38 Special, which will be released as a single by Cali-Bama Records.

Brought to life in director Taublieb’s signature storytelling style, the film features interviews with Michael Waltrip and Dale Earnhardt Jr. along with Ty Norris, the former Executive Vice President of Motorsports for Dale Earnhardt Inc., and NASCAR Hall of Famers Richard Petty and Richard Childress, and includes a special audio cameo by country music star, Trace Adkins.

Aware of the story’s wide appeal and emotional weight, Producer-Director Taublieb said: “I'm humbled Michael Waltrip placed his trust in me to tell his heartfelt and inspiring story in such intimate fashion, yet on the large canvass of cars going 200 miles an hour. Blink of an Eye is the most compelling sports story never told, and one that transcends sports.”

Taublieb and his production company, Taublieb Films, are two-time Emmy winners. They took the honors in 2014 for Best Sports Documentary Series for Hawaiian: The Legend of Eddie Aikau, and in 2017 in the Outstanding Long Documentary category for Unchained: The Untold Story of Freestyle Motocross, with Blink of an Eye Producer Covington also winning an Emmy for his role as a Producer. Known for his engaging visual storytelling and penchant for action sports, Taublieb also directed surfing documentary The Monster Energy Big Wave Tow-in Invitational, recently premiered on ABC.

The deal was negotiated by 1091’s Danny Grant and Taublieb on behalf of the filmmakers and Waltrip. Blink of an Eye was produced by TAUBLIEB Films with support from Monster Energy and in association with NASCAR, with NASCAR’s Steve Phelps also serving as an Executive Producer.

“Blink of an Eye touches a much wider audience than NASCAR fans, it is a story of perseverance and friendship that anyone can relate to,” said Danny Grant, Senior Vice President of Film and Strategic Partnerships. “Paul Taublieb does a fantastic, cinematic job with this long untold story and we are excited to partner with Taublieb Films and Monster Energy, along with the support of NASCAR, in bringing this film to theaters and homes nation-wide.”

Blink of an Eye has also been acquired to be developed into a dramatic feature film by legendary Hollywood producer Roger Birnbaum, with whom Taublieb produced the hit film The Vow in 2014, which grossed $200 million at the box office.

For more Monster Energy NASCAR racing and the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, visit www.monsterenergy.com and follow Monster Energy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter for exclusive updates. For interview or photo requests contact Kim Dresser.

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer and distributor of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it’s the way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com.

About Taublieb Films

TAUBLIEB Films is a two-time Emmy-winning production company led by director/producer Paul Taublieb, and his wife and producing partner, Susan Cooper. Their work includes long-form feature documentaries, including the ESPN 30 for 30 film, "Hawaiian: The Legend of Eddie Aikau," narrated by Academy Award-nominated actor Josh Brolin, the theatrically released "FASTEST" about MotoGP racing, and the Netflix documentary, "UNCHAINED: The Untold Story of Freestyle Motocross," named the best long form documentary of the year, also narrated by Brolin. The Malibu, CA-based company also produces short form content for brands from Monster Energy to ESPN to Ferrari, including vial videos with literally hundreds of millions views. Taublieb and Cooper also produced "The Vow," starring Channing Tatum and Rachel McAdams (which grossed $200 million worldwide), and award-winning dramas for networks including Showtime, ABC and NBC.

About 1091 Media

1091 is a global commercial distribution platform for independent film and television content creators, with an intent to invest in technology and business intelligence.

1091 Media and its principals are growth investors who also lead Dimensional Associates, the private equity arm of JDS Capital Management, Inc. From 2003-2015, they owned a variety of media companies through Dimensional, including The Orchard and Dimensional Music Publishing. 1091’s content is available in more than 90 territories worldwide and features 4,000 titles in its library, including the leading action sports catalogue. 1091’s film releases include BIRDS OF PASSAGE, WE THE ANIMALS, THE HERO, the Pedro Almodovar-produced EL ANGEL, AMERICAN ANIMALS, and BPM (Beats Per Minute), THE DAWN WALL, as well as Academy Award®-nominated documentaries CARTEL LAND and LIFE, ANIMATED; and Taika Waititi’s HUNT FOR THE WILDERPEOPLE and WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS. Upcoming releases include Werner Herzog's MEETING GORBACHEV, HALSTON, THEM THAT FOLLOW and BEFORE YOU KNOW IT. For more information on 1091 Media, please visit, www.1091media.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190522005887/en/