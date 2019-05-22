Monster Energy :-Supported NASCAR Documentary “Blink of An Eye” Acquired by 1091 Media

Prepare for the greatest sports story never told. As a long-time sponsor
of NASCAR, Monster Energy is proud to announce the acquisition of NASCAR
documentary Blink of An Eye by global commercial distribution
platform 1091 Media. Based on the true story of NASCAR icons Michael
Waltrip and Dale Earnhardt Sr., the documentary is produced and directed
by multi Emmy-winning filmmaker Paul Taublieb, known for Unchained:
The Untold Story of Freestyle Motocross. Also serving as producers
are Monster Energy Vice President of Sports Marketing Mitch Covington,
who discovered the true story and brought it to Taublieb, next to Susan
Cooper and Pam Miller, and NASCAR’s Steve Phelps serving as an Executive
Producer.
Blink of An Eye was produced by Taublieb Films with support from
Monster Energy and in association with NASCAR. The film will premiere
with a private screening this coming Friday, May 24, at the NASCAR Hall
of Fame Theater in Charlotte, NC in front of an audience of NASCAR stars
and motorsports industry insiders, just prior to a major NASCAR race at
the Charlotte Motor Speedway. Audiences can look forward to seeing the
true-life saga at select theatres in New York and Los Angeles this fall,
which will make Blink of An Eye eligible for Academy Award
consideration. The documentary will be available On Demand, roll out to
+600 theatres nationwide and is expected to play at major film festivals.
Based on the New York Times bestselling book, Blink of An Eye focuses
on Michael Waltrip and his star-crossed friendship with iconic driver
Dale Earnhardt Sr. Over the course of 462 races, Waltrip failed to notch
a single win. He was on the longest losing streak in NASCAR history –
maybe in all professional sports – when he joined Earnhardt’s race team
for the 2001 Daytona 500. On the last lap of the Great American Race,
Waltrip held the lead with Earnhardt Jr. in second and “Sr.” in third.
Instead of making his trademark, ruthless charge to the front, Earnhardt
Sr. blocked the field of 40 cars to allow his friend to take his first
checkered flag. As fate would have it, Waltrip never had the opportunity
to celebrate with Earnhardt Sr., as the legend was killed on that last
lap in what was initially thought to be a minor crash. Later, Waltrip
would pay homage to “Sr.” on his return to Daytona in dramatic,
unexpected fashion.
Monster Energy senior executive Covington, who already produced and won
an Emmy for 2016’s Unchained with Taublieb, discovered the deeply
moving story of Waltrip and Earnhardt Sr. at a national sales meeting.
When he shared the story of perseverance and friendship, the entire room
was in tears. True to Monster Energy’s dedication to supporting athletes
past and present, it was no question that the brand would come onboard
as a title sponsor.
“It’s a story for the ages, and myself and the company are thrilled to
support and help bring it to life, and we’re all fortunate to have a
talent like Taublieb helming the project,” said Blink producer
and Monster Energy VP of Sports Marketing Covington.
Covington also wrote the theme song performed by Bobby Capps of 38
Special, which will be released as a single by Cali-Bama Records.
Brought to life in director Taublieb’s signature storytelling style, the
film features interviews with Michael Waltrip and Dale Earnhardt Jr.
along with Ty Norris, the former Executive Vice President of Motorsports
for Dale Earnhardt Inc., and NASCAR Hall of Famers Richard Petty and
Richard Childress, and includes a special audio cameo by country music
star, Trace Adkins.
Aware of the story’s wide appeal and emotional weight, Producer-Director
Taublieb said: “I'm humbled Michael Waltrip placed his trust in me to
tell his heartfelt and inspiring story in such intimate fashion, yet on
the large canvass of cars going 200 miles an hour. Blink of an Eye
is the most compelling sports story never told, and one that transcends
sports.”
Taublieb and his production company, Taublieb Films, are two-time Emmy
winners. They took the honors in 2014 for Best Sports Documentary Series
for Hawaiian: The Legend of Eddie Aikau, and in 2017 in the
Outstanding Long Documentary category for Unchained: The Untold Story
of Freestyle Motocross, with Blink of an Eye Producer
Covington also winning an Emmy for his role as a Producer. Known for his
engaging visual storytelling and penchant for action sports, Taublieb
also directed surfing documentary The Monster Energy Big Wave Tow-in
Invitational, recently premiered on ABC.
The deal was negotiated by 1091’s Danny Grant and Taublieb on behalf of
the filmmakers and Waltrip. Blink of an Eye was produced by
TAUBLIEB Films with support from Monster Energy and in association with
NASCAR, with NASCAR’s Steve Phelps also serving as an Executive Producer.
“Blink of an Eye touches a much wider audience than NASCAR fans,
it is a story of perseverance and friendship that anyone can relate to,”
said Danny Grant, Senior Vice President of Film and Strategic
Partnerships. “Paul Taublieb does a fantastic, cinematic job with this
long untold story and we are excited to partner with Taublieb Films and
Monster Energy, along with the support of NASCAR, in bringing this film
to theaters and homes nation-wide.”
Blink of an Eye has also been acquired to be developed into a
dramatic feature film by legendary Hollywood producer Roger Birnbaum,
with whom Taublieb produced the hit film The Vow in 2014, which
grossed $200 million at the box office.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190522005887/en/