Monster Energy :'s Courtney Duncan Premieres ‘Girl on Fire' Mini-Doc Ahead of World Title Defense

Reigning WMX World Champion Shares Challenging Title Victory Journey in Online Video Launched Today

Every victory has a story. In a mini documentary launched to millions of fans worldwide through Monster Energy’s global channels, motocross athlete Courtney Duncan shares her hard-earned victory in the 2019 Women’s Motocross World Championship (WMX).

The ‘Girl on Fire’ video drops online today as the 24-year-old racing prodigy from Palmerston, New Zealand, prepares to defend her title in the upcoming 2020 championship season. Featuring spectacular night shots that blend high-energy motocross racing with pyrotechnic effects, the 3:40 minute documentary reveals the perseverance and unbroken spirit behind Duncan’s title win.

“The ‘Girl on Fire’ video represents my career. All the injuries, all the setbacks, all the failures that I’ve had. And then obviously the comeback to win it last season,” said Monster Energy’s Courtney Duncan.

A passionate motocross racer since age 7, Courtney Duncan fulfilled her childhood dream of winning the FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship in Afyon, Turkey, last year after a dominant season. But finally earning the title proved an uphill battle. Although officially known as the fastest woman in motocross racing since barging onto the scene in 2016, the Kiwi motocross star had to endure crashes, injuries, and an adverse jury decision on the road to her maiden championship title.

Filmed in stunning high-definition video on a racetrack outside of Melbourne, Australia, the ‘Girl on Fire’ video shows Courtney Duncan preparing to defend her crown in the FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship series that will be kicking off later this month in the UK. The video contrasts training footage, high-octane nighttime racing amidst explosive fire effects with highlights from Duncan’s past competitive seasons and candid interviews.

“This was the first time I’ve done a film like that,” said Courtney Duncan about the shoot. “Riding through the night and riding through the fire was pretty daunting at the start. I was a little bit nervous, since I could literally feel how hot it was just flying through the air.”

In ‘Girl on Fire’, Duncan also shares a rare glimpse into the emotional toll of the injuries endured on her way to the title, as well as the dedication that made the victory even sweeter. “When we feel like quitting, we keep going. And here we are… winning the World Championship,” she says in a pivotal scene of the mini-documentary, winning her first world championship in Turkey.

But no more spoilers! Experience Courtney Duncan’s emotional journey now by going online to watch ‘Girl on Fire’ on YouTube. Also, learn more details in the motocross star’s own words in a full-length interview feature on the Monster Energy website.

Now that the video has launched, Duncan travels to Europe today to reunite with her 2019 Championship winning team at British-based Kawasaki outfit Bike It Dixon Racing Team (DRT). The stakes are high this season: A back-to-back win in 2020 would see Duncan equal Kiwi motocross legend Katherine Prumm, who made history as a devastating force in 2006 and 2007 on the strength of back-to-back WMX titles.

“It would be cool to equal Katherine Prumm’s record, I grew up watching her race,” said Courtney Duncan. “But at the same time, I’m not a big stats girl. I just want to focus on riding to the best of my ability.”

Round one of the 2020 FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship kicks off on February 20 at Matterley Basin in Winchester, UK. Get prepared for the season by watching ‘Girl on Fire’ now on Monster Energy’s YouTube Channel.

