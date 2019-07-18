Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Montana Lt. Governor Mike Cooney Receives Inaugural Recycling Impact Award

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/18/2019 | 04:38pm EDT

Washington, DC, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Montana Lt. Governor Mike Cooney today was awarded the first-ever Recycling Impact Award, a nationwide recognition of his work on recycling stewardship. The Recycling Impact Award is presented to a National Lieutenant Governors Association (NLGA) member who is committed to working within a state, region, and/or communities to positively impact resource conservation and recycling.

“Lt. Governor Cooney is an influential public leader in our community, state, and country promoting economic and environmental benefits of recycling,” said Pacific Steel & Recycling CEO & President Jeff Millhollin, who presented Cooney with the award. “Furthermore, Mike has been instrumental developing and supporting policy in the best interests of both his constituents and the recycling industry. This includes co-sponsoring the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries' ‘Scrap is not Waste’ resolution in 2016, which the NLGA subsequently adopted.”

The Recycling Impact Award is an annual award presented by the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries (ISRI) in partnership with the National Lieutenant Governors Association (NLGA).

“Lt. Governor Cooney is a champion of the recycling industry, not just through policy, but also through the example he sets personally,” said ISRI President Robin Wiener. “While working at the Montana Department of Labor and Industry, he collected recyclables from other employees and took them to a collection center himself. He also works at collection points throughout the state on his own time as a way of promoting recycling. The Lt. Governor is also an advocate for rural recycling programs throughout Montana. For his efforts to promote recycling we are pleased to honor Montana Lt. Governor Mike Cooney with the first Recycling Impact Award.”

Lieutenant Governor Cooney is also the head of Montana’s SMART Schools Challenge. The program encourages schools to promote energy efficiency, environmentally sound practices, and reduce waste by recycling. As a result of this effort 82,000 pounds of material was diverted from landfills this year and into the recycling stream.

“As Lieutenant Governor, it’s been a priority to make recycling simple and accessible to more Montanans and encourage everyone, especially young people, to be thoughtful about their choices and impact on the planet,” Lt. Gov. Cooney said. “It’s an honor to be recognized and I’m thrilled to keep working with Montanans to protect Montana for generations to come.”

“This award recognizes established and up-and-coming leaders committed to effectively tackling the current and future challenges of our nation,” said NLGA Director Julia Hurst. “By recognizing Lt. Gov. Cooney, attention is brought to his accomplishments in Montana in a way that can bring new ideas to other states.”

The award was announced and the presentation made during the NLGA 2019 Annual Meeting in Wilmington, DE.

 

# # # #

 

The Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries, Inc. (ISRI) is the "Voice of the Recycling Industry™." ISRI represents 1,300 companies in 20 chapters in the U.S. and more than 40 countries that process, broker, and consume scrap commodities, including metals, paper, plastics, glass, rubber, electronics, and textiles. With headquarters in Washington, DC, the Institute provides education, advocacy, safety and compliance training, and promotes public awareness of the vital role recycling plays in the U.S. economy, global trade, the environment and sustainable development. Generating nearly $110 billion annually in U.S. economic activity, the scrap recycling industry provides more than 500 million Americans with good jobs.

Attachment 

Mark Carpenter
Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries
(202) 662-8525
mcarpenter@isri.org

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:05pYATRA ONLINE : Ebix and Yatra to Host July 19 Conference Call to Discuss Ebix's Acquisition of Yatra Online
PU
05:05pAmerican Battery Metals Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer
NE
05:04pBOEING : takes $4.9 billion charge related to 737 MAX
RE
05:04pFS KKR CAPITAL CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:03pUnion Pacific Earnings Help Put Rail Stocks Back on Track -- Update
DJ
05:03pBIOSOLAR INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:03pR F INDUSTRIES LTD : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:03pAMERICAN NATIONAL BANKSHARES : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:03pGREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:03pWEIS MARKETS : Announces Quarterly Dividend
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX : Netflix shares plunge as global growth falls short, U.S. customers shrink
2HOCHTIEF : Hochtief, ACS Sink After Australian Subsidiary Disappoints
3ASOS PLC : ASOS warns on profit again after botching warehouse revamps
4PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Raises 2019 Full-Year Earnings Forecast
5VOLVO : VOLVO : Posts Bumper 2Q Earnings But Truck Orders Skid -- Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About