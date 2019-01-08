Montecito Medical Acquires Prime Medical Office Complex in Tennessee

Montecito Medical Real Estate, a premier owner of medical office
properties throughout the U.S., has completed the acquisition of a prime
medical office complex.
The two buildings, both 100-percent occupied, serve as medical offices
for Premier Medical Group, one of the largest physician-owned,
multi-specialty groups in the Clarksville-Montgomery County market area,
which is roughly 45 miles northwest of Nashville.
“We’re especially pleased about this acquisition,” said Chip Conk, CEO
of Montecito Medical. “We have been incredibly active in the market in
2018, and we’re excited about closing out what has been a banner year by
acquiring these two, best-in-class medical offices. We love the
Clarksville medical market, not only because it’s in our backyard, but
because it’s a solid and rapidly growing area with one of the 20 fastest
rates for job growth in the country. And the growth shows no sign of
slowing down.”
Both two-story, Class A buildings on the complex – connected via an
indoor corridor – together represent nearly 110,000 square feet.
Constructed in 2016, Building 1 is approximately 55,000 square feet.
Premier Medical Group uses the space to provide family medicine,
internal medicine, occupational and travel medicine, a walk-in clinic,
diagnostic imaging services (CT, fluoroscopy, ultrasound, MRI and
mammography) and laboratory.
Building 2 was constructed in 2018 and offers 54,000 square feet. On the
lower floor, Premier provides pediatrics services to include a
seven-days-a week walk-in clinic. Its upper floor is home to obstetrics
and gynecology along with the practice’s administrative, business
offices and scheduling services.
Founded in 1995, Premier
Medical Group today ranks among Clarksville’s 20 largest employers.
The group, which maintains an off-site ENT clinic, consists of 36
physicians and more than 300 employees. In 2017, Premier provided
services for 225,560 patient visits.
Making this property even more attractive, located adjacent to the
Premier Medical Office complex is 281-bed Tennova Healthcare Hospital,
the largest of five hospitals within a 30-mile radius. Doctors at
Premier have staff privileges at Tennova Hospital. The property is also
close to major retail sites and some of the region’s top employers.
Located just west of the property is Governors Square Mall – a
million-square-foot enclosed shopping mall that is the center of
Clarksville’s retail and commercial district. Nearby Austin Peay State
University, Fort Campbell military complex, Hankook Tire Plant and LG
Electronics also are among the largest employers in this booming market.
Premier Medical Group Chief Administrator Mike Carrigan, M.D. said, “We
are pleased with the sale of our property to Montecito, as we desired a
top-notch company to oversee what we so painstakingly built. PMG was
formed to provide quality medical care, and we will maintain this path
with Montecito as our new landlord. At this juncture, we can devote 100
percent of our focus and efforts on patient care.”
This transaction was brokered by Anthony Lunceford and Joe Massa who are
Executive Managing Directors of Colliers International Healthcare
Investment Services. Lunceford and Massa both worked closely with
Montecito to get these prime medical real estate assets closed.
“Montecito continues to expand their physician real estate partner
program with the Premier Medical Group acquisition. Their experience
with physician owned real estate and great references gave the seller
comfort and surety of close,” said Massa. “Montecito is very hands on
when working with physicians choosing to monetize their real estate and
we were glad to sell them another asset as 2018 came to a close.”
About
Montecito Medical
Montecito Medical is one of the nation’s largest privately held
companies specializing in healthcare-related real estate acquisitions
and funding the development of medical real estate. Montecito is a
leading resource for both real estate owners and healthcare providers
seeking to monetize or expand their holdings. Montecito has offices in
Nashville, Tenn., Austin, Tex., Portland, Ore. and Orange County, Calif.
Since 2005, it has completed transactions in 27 states involving more
than $3.1 billion in medical real estate and totaling over six million
square feet. To date, Montecito has more than $1 billion in capital
available to expand holdings in its medical office portfolio throughout
the United States. Its current portfolio and healthcare system
relationships include UCLA, Cleveland Clinic, Johns Hopkins, Holston
Medical Group, Carolinas Health System, Urology of Virginia, Bon
Secours, Maine General, EmergeOrtho and State of Franklin Healthcare
Associates.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005718/en/