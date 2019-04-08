Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Deploys Artifact Health's Mobile Physician Query Solution to Reduce Administrative Burden on Physicians

BOULDER, Colo. and NEWBURGH, N.Y., April 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artifact Health , which provides the first and only mobile platform that streamlines the physician query process, and Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall (MSLC) announced today that MSLC has deployed Artifact’s solution to improve workflow for its clinicians and expedite the accurate coding of patient records. Artifact was able to accommodate the hospital’s requirement to implement and go live within four weeks.

Traditionally, the query process is onerous and time-consuming for physicians, clinical documentation specialists and medical coders. With Artifact Health’s mobile query platform, physicians can respond to a query compliantly in seconds with as few as three taps on their smartphone. By engaging physicians with a faster and easier process, Artifact drives improvements in hospital and physician coding accuracy and publicly reported quality measures, while reducing physicians’ administrative burden.

Tom Gibney, Chief Financial Officer for MSLC, commented, “Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall is committed to quality improvement and Artifact’s technology gives us the opportunity to grow and scale our clinical documentation improvement efforts reaching all of our providers, employed and non-employed, with an easier and more efficient way of handling documentation clarification requests.”

Artifact Health’s HIPAA-compliant, cloud-based platform was integrated with MSLC’s electronic medical record system, Meditech. “Artifact rose to the occasion when we requested that their solution be implemented in four weeks,” said Glynis Cowart, Director of Information Technology for MSLC. “Our CDI and HIM staff are really looking forward to this partnership.”

“Patient safety and quality of care is driven from codes that stem from provider documentation,” said Laura Berberich, Director of Health Information Management for MSLC. “Quick and comprehensive responses to CDI and coding queries will allow our hospital to paint a more accurate picture of patient care. We are excited at the opportunity to make this traditionally burdensome process easy and efficient for our providers.”

"It’s always exciting to collaborate with forward-thinking hospitals that understand successful clinical documentation improvement initiatives must consider physician engagement as a major piece of the puzzle,” said Marisa MacClary, co-founder and CEO of Artifact Health. “Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall selected Artifact because of our outstanding track record engaging physicians in clarifying their clinical documentation for accurate and timely coding and billing, enabling them to spend less time on paperwork, and more time on patient care.”

About Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall

Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall (MSLC) is a not-for-profit community hospital with campuses in Newburgh and Cornwall, NY. The hospital is dedicated to serving the health care needs of the Hudson Valley and has achieved excellence in the delivery of compassionate and comprehensive health care services. The Joint Commission noted SLCH for excellence in Key Quality Measures in the management of Heart Attack, Heart Failure, Stroke and Surgical Care. SLCH is also recognized as an industry leader in using information technology to improve patient care, by winning the Most Wired Award for the fourth year in a row. In January 2018, MSLC officially became part of the Montefiore Health System to strengthen the delivery of health care locally and enhance access to exceptional specialty care for Hudson Valley residents. In March 2019 changed its name from St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital to Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall.

About Artifact Health

Artifact Health provides the first and only mobile platform that streamlines the physician query process so hospitals can improve the quality of patient records and ensure full reimbursement for services. Already in use by thousands of physicians, Artifact simplifies a traditionally time-consuming, multi-step process allowing physicians to respond to queries anytime, anywhere in seconds. By shortening average physician response time to queries by 20x, Artifact helps CDI specialists and coders receive more accurate responses faster, which can translate into millions of dollars in revenue for hospitals. Visit www.artifacthealth.com to learn more.

