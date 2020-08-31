Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Cancer Genetics, Inc. - CGIX

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/31/2020 | 11:38am EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating Cancer Genetics, Inc. ("Cancer Genetics" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CGIX) relating to its merger with StemoniX. Under the terms of the agreement, Cancer Genetics will acquire all of the outstanding capital stock of StemoniX in exchange for a number of shares of its common stock, with current shareholders of Cancer Genetics expected to own 22% of the common stock of the combined company.

Monteverde_Associates_PC_Logo

The investigation focuses on whether Cancer Genetics, Inc. and its Board of Directors violated securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company by 1) failing to conduct a fair process and 2) whether and by how much this proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/cancer-genetics-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

About Monteverde & Associates PC

We are a national class action securities litigation law firm that has recovered millions of dollars and is committed to protecting shareholders from corporate wrongdoing.  Our lawyers have significant experience litigating Mergers & Acquisitions and Securities Class Actions. Mr. Monteverde is recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star in Securities Litigation in 2013, 2017-2019, an award given to less than 2.5% of attorneys in a particular field.  He has also been selected by Martindale-Hubbell as a 2017-2019 Top Rated Lawyer.  Our firm's recent successes include changing the law in a significant victory that lowered the standard of liability under Section 14(e) of the Exchange Act in the Ninth Circuit. Thereafter, our firm successfully preserved this victory by obtaining dismissal of a writ of certiorari as improvidently granted at the United States Supreme Court. Emulex Corp. v. Varjabedian, 139 S. Ct. 1407 (2019).  Also, in 2019 we recovered or secured six cash common funds for shareholders in mergers & acquisitions class action cases.

If you own stock in Cancer Genetics, Inc. and wish to obtain additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan E. Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

Contact:
Juan E. Monteverde, Esq.
MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC
The Empire State Building
350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4405
New York, NY 10118
United States of America
jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com
Tel: (212) 971-1341
Cell: (646) 522-4840

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2020 Monteverde & Associates PC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Monteverde & Associates PC (www.monteverdelaw.com).  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investor-alert-monteverde--associates-pc-announces-an-investigation-of-cancer-genetics-inc--cgix-301121093.html

SOURCE Monteverde & Associates PC


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:55aTELEPERFORMANCE : Overview Presentation Including 2020 First Half Results Information September
PU
11:55aRESILUX : Halfjaar resultaten 2020
PU
11:55aRESILUX : Half yearly results 2020
PU
11:55aINSTALCO : Förändring av antal aktier och röster i Instalco
PU
11:55aNEXITY : Déclaration mensuelle du nombre d'actions et de droits de vote - juillet 2020
PU
11:55aEVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT : reports update of Share Buy Back program
PU
11:55aFRONTLINE : FRO – 2020 Annual General Meeting
PU
11:55aCR NO 25/2020 ON 31.08.2020 17 : 31 Estimated selected financial and operating data for the first half of 2020 and information on the result of impairment tests
PU
11:55aRB NR 25/2020 Z DNIA 31.08.2020 17 : 31 Szacunek wybranych danych finansowych i operacyjnych za I półrocze 2020 r. oraz informacja o wyniku testów na utratę wartości aktywów
PU
11:55aIMERYS : presentations — PDF (4.36 Mo)
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group