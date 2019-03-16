Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Determine, Inc. - DTRM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/16/2019 | 04:03pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating Determine, Inc. ("Determine" or The "Company") (DTRM) relating to the sale of the Company to Corcentric Acquisition, LLC. Under the terms of the transaction, Determine has agreed to sell substantially all of its assets to Corcentric for a cash purchase price of $32,000,000.

Monteverde & Associates PC Logo

Click here for more information:  https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/determine-inc.  It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

The investigation focuses on whether Determine and its Board of Directors violated securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's by 1) failing to conduct a fair process, 2) whether and by how much this proposed transaction undervalues the Company and 3) whether all material financial information has been disclosed in connection with the April 10, 2019 shareholders meeting.

Monteverde & Associates PC is a national class action securities and consumer litigation law firm that has recovered millions of dollars and is committed to protecting shareholders and consumers from corporate wrongdoing.  Monteverde & Associates lawyers have significant experience litigating Mergers & Acquisitions and Securities Class Actions, whereby they protect investors by recovering money and remedying corporate misconduct. Mr. Monteverde, who leads the legal team at the firm, has been recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star in Securities Litigation in 2013, 2017 and 2018 an award given to less than 2.5% of attorneys in a particular field.  He has also been selected by Martindale-Hubbell as a 2017 and 2018 Top Rated Lawyer.

If you own common stock in Determine, Inc and wish to obtain additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan E. Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

Contact:
Juan E. Monteverde, Esq.
MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC
The Empire State Building
350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4405
New York, NY 10118
United States of America
jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com 
Tel: (212) 971-1341

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2019 Monteverde & Associates PC.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Monteverde & Associates PC (www.monteverdelaw.com).  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-monteverde--associates-pc-announces-an-investigation-of-determine-inc--dtrm-300813567.html

SOURCE Monteverde & Associates PC


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:36pING GROEP : Banca d'Italia orders client stop at ING in fight against money laundering
RE
05:34pTOTAL : Iran's oil minister blames U.S. for market tensions
RE
05:31pHigh Risk of Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Events Projected in People with Elevated Triglycerides Without Established Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease
GL
05:23pAVEO Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. – AVEO
GL
05:18pEXCLUSIVE : Indian antitrust watchdog raids Glencore business, others over pulse prices - sources
RE
04:57pREVLON : to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results and Host a Conference Call on March 18, 2019
BU
04:53pAPPLE : Watch detects irregular heart beat in large U.S. study
RE
04:49pEXCLUSIVE : High speed, then a failed climb for doomed Ethiopia flight
RE
04:49pBOEING : Ethiopia crash probe advances with voice download, fresh details
RE
04:49pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Trade-in Your Old Device for a brand new Galaxy S10
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.