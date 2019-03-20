Montgomery County MD : Entry of Winston Churchill High School Senior Daniela Shuping Chosen as Winning Design for 2019 Wheaton Arts Parade & Festival Poster Contest

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, March 20, 2019

The entry of Daniela Shuping, a senior at Winston Churchill High School in Potomac, was selected as the winning design in the Third Annual Wheaton Arts Parade & Festival poster competition. Her design will be used to publicize the 2019 event scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 22, in Downtown Wheaton.

As winner of the contest, which was open to students of all ages in Montgomery County, Daniela was awarded the $300 first prize. After her design was selected, Daniela was able to work with Wheaton Arts Parade designer Josue Cortino Martinez to learn how it would be incorporated into the poster and used on other promotional materials including the official festival program and t-shirt.

The winning design can be viewed at https://www.wheatonartsparade.org/about-us.

This is the second time in the contest's three-year history that the winner was a student from Churchill teacher Isaac McElheney's graphic design class. Daniela also studies photography and is on Churchill's technical crew, where she works on set construction and painting. She plans to study animation in college.

In conceiving the poster design, Daniela said she 'wanted to create a sense of fun and whimsy-much like that of the parade itself.'

The $300 prize was donated by the IHOP Wheaton, which is owned by William Moore. He also is a member of the Wheaton Urban District Advisory Committee, which initiated the event.

'The Wheaton Arts Parade is a fantastic celebration of our artists and our community and I am proud to lend my support, especially when it can inspire our students to be so creative,' said Moore, who is a lifelong Wheaton resident and president of the Wheaton-Kensington Chamber of Commerce.

Wheaton is one of three Maryland Arts and Entertainment Districts in Montgomery County, but unlike Bethesda and Silver Spring, it lacks studio, gallery and performance venues. Organizers of the Wheaton Arts Parade & Festival hope the annual display of local artistic talent will encourage inclusion of a cultural arts center in County plans for the revitalization of Downtown Wheaton.

The Sept. 22 event will have the parade starting at 10 a.m. and the festival running from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The parade will include artists, community organizations and schools pulling giant floats (motor vehicles are prohibited), bands and dance groups moving up Georgia Avenue to the festival site near Wheaton Veterans Urban Park. The festival will include more than 50 tents of artists showing and selling their work, demonstrating artmaking and helping kids make art. There will be two stages with continuous entertainment and a large tent for the screening of films and literary readings. A food court will feature offerings from some of Wheaton's top restaurants.

The event is supported in part by funding from the Montgomery County Recreation Department, Greenhill Properties, Westfield Wheaton, Montgomery Planning and a grant from the Arts & Humanities Council of Montgomery County.

Information about the parade can be found in English and Spanish at http://www.wheatonartsparade.org.

# # # #

Release ID: 19-089Media Contact: Neil H. Greenberger 240-777-6532