Montgomery County Partners With Real Time Medical Systems To Detect Nursing Facility COVID-19 Cases Days Earlier

04/13/2020 | 07:30pm EDT

BALTIMORE, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Montgomery County, PA, has teamed up with Real Time Medical Systems to provide 24/7 electronic Infectious Disease Surveillance of nursing facilities in the county, who have volunteered to share their data. The cloud-based software pulls data from the electronic health records (EHRs), identifying potential infectious disease "hotspots."

The system detects infectious disease warning signs, looking for changes in temperature, respiratory rate, cough, diagnosis, and shortness of breath. "By having automated, early access to all of today's medical information we hope to be able to identify outbreaks days earlier," says Dr. Valerie Arkoosh, Chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners.

Real Time Medical Systems already works with over 1000 nursing centers nationwide. The software ensures patient data is protected, providing only facility-level data to the county. Real Time's system will not only deliver raw data, it will pair up various pieces of data from the EHRs to provide interventional analytics, in order to identify nursing facilities with potential problems early. This is the cutting edge of modern surveillance in nursing facility technology.

"By identifying a problem within a facility early, we can focus limited resources and equipment and we hope save lives of patients and staff," states Dr. Arkoosh. Montgomery County is the third largest county within the state of Pennsylvania and the first in the state to obtain this data access.

Real Time already provides services to sixty Pennsylvania nursing centers, seven of which are in Montgomery County. "We are happy to be helping Montgomery County," says Dr. Scott Rifkin, Executive Chairman of Real Time. "We strongly believe that this program will not only save the lives of both patients and staff today but will be beneficial in years to come."

Montgomery County Press Contact
Teresa Harris
Public Affairs Manager - Public Relations
Montgomery County Board of Commissioners
P.O. Box 311, Norristown, PA 19404 
tharris@montcopa.org  I 610-278-3062 
For more information about Montgomery County, Pennsylvania visit www.montcopa.org.

Real Time Medical Systems Press Contact
Keri DeSalvo
Marketing Director
kdesalvo@realtimemed.com | 757.373.0893
For more information about Real Time Medical Systems visit www.realtimemed.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/montgomery-county-partners-with-real-time-medical-systems-to-detect-nursing-facility-covid-19-cases-days-earlier-301039729.html

SOURCE Real Time Medical Systems


© PRNewswire 2020
