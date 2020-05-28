Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Month-Ahead Inflation Forecast for May 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/28/2020 | 11:51pm EDT

05.29.2020

The BSP Department of Economic Research projects May 2020 inflation to settle within the 1.9 - 2.7 percent range. Higher domestic oil prices as well as the uptick in the prices of various agricultural products due to supply bottlenecks and the impact of typhoon Ambo contributed to positive price pressures during the month. Meanwhile, the electricity rates in Meralco-serviced areas declined during the month despite the reported increase in the total electricity bill due to higher consumption. Moving forward, the BSP will remain watchful of economic and financial developments, and stand ready to take necessary policy actions to ensure the delivery of its primary mandate of price stability.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Philippines published this content on 29 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2020 03:50:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:17aEXPLAINER : More central banks eye yield curve control. How does Japan's work?
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:16aCOVID-19 EPIDEMIC POSES GREATEST THREAT TO CAMBODIA'S DEVELOPMENT IN 30 YEARS : World Bank
PU
12:16aGovernor Sends National Guard Over George Floyd Protests -- 12th Update
DJ
12:15aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Philippines, Indonesia rise on easing lockdowns, Singapore falls
RE
05/29Oil prices fall as U.S. fuel demand remains weak
RE
05/29Oil prices fall as U.S. fuel demand remains weak
RE
05/28Month-Ahead Inflation Forecast for May 2020
PU
05/28CENTRAL BANK OF PHILIPPINES : Domestic Liquidity Growth Rises in March
PU
05/28Argentina unveils revised debt revamp offer, knocks back new counter
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : to Take 50% Stake in Parent of Chinese Car Maker Jianghuai
2WH GROUP LIMITED : Tyson Foods will shut U.S. pork plant as more workers catch COVID-19
3Trump's order taking aim at Twitter is 'bluster' - legal experts
4FACEBOOK : Trump Signs Order Targeting Social Media -- 5th -2-
5Cameroon, Chad, Cote d'Ivoire, Guinea, Mali, Mauritania, ECOWAS and African Union - Sahel Women Empowerment..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group