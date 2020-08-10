Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Monthly Benchmarks on the Reception of Orders - July 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/10/2020 | 10:29am EDT

July 2020


In July 2020, the value of orders in financial instruments received by financial intermediaries and registered at the CMVM amounted to €10,399.6 million, a 34.3% decrease apropos June. Since the beginning of the year, this benchmark increased by 57.7% over the same period of last year.

The monthly value fell in public and privated financial debt instruments, decreasing by 43% and 24%, down to €6,425.3 million and €1,398.8 million, respectively. Shares increased 6% up to €2,164.5 million.

BCP had the largest market share (15.3%), followed by BIG (10.9%) and Banco BPI (10.2%). In public and private debt, the largest stake came from BNP Paribas (57.8%), followed by Banco LJ Carregosa (19.3%) and Novo Banco (18.0%).

The value of orders on derivative financial instruments dropped 11.0% over the previous month down to €15,874.8 million, and the number of traded contracts increased by 8.1%.

CFDs were the most traded financial instrument in the derivatives market (75.5% of the total), with transactions increasing by 2.8% apropos June. Futures transactions were down by 71.8%.

During the same period, the value of orders of residents registered a monthly upturn of 36.8% and non-residents, downturned by 32.8%.

Regardingmarket execution, 49.4% of orders were executed in international regulated markets, 4.7% in national markets, 20.6% out of the market and 25.4% were internalised.

The USA, France and Spain were the top three destinations for orders placed on shares outside Portugal, while the United Kingdom, France and The Netherlands were the main destinations for orders on debt securities.

Disclaimer

CMVM - Comissão do Mercado de Valores Mobiliários published this content on 09 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 14:28:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:52aThe first larger scale production campaign of Aptahem's lead candidate Apta-1 is now ready to start
AQ
10:52aAs Companies Recast Themselves in Pandemic Economy, How Likely Are They to Ensure Good Behavior and Conduct?
GL
10:51aSaudi Aramco to press ahead with plan to boost output capacity, CEO says
RE
10:51aCHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL : Completes Onboarding Of More Than 50 Luxury, All-Inclusive AMResorts® Offerings
PR
10:50aJSC HALYK BANK : 1H & 2Q 2020 Results Conference Call Invitation
EQ
10:49aSaudi Aramco to press ahead with plan to boost output capacity, CEO says
RE
10:49aELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPR &AL INDSA : Announcement for the Continuation of the Term of BoD
PU
10:49aVILLAGE BANK & TRUST FINANCIAL CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:49aAT&T : FirstNet Cell Site Launches in Easton, Conn. to Support Public Safety
PU
10:49aCANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES : to take over Painted Pony Energy in $461-million deal
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : Huawei to stop making flagship chipsets as U.S. pressure bites, Chinese..
2SUPERDRY PLC : Fashion retailer Superdry's stronger than expected sales boosts shares
3PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE : PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL : Konzernergebnis nach Steuern im 1. Halbjahr durch Covid-19-..
4BMW AG : BMW : Barclays reaffirms its Buy rating
5COPPER : Copper recovers as spotlight shifts back to stronger demand

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group