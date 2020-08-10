Monthly Benchmarks on the Reception of Orders - July 2020

July 2020
In July 2020, the value of orders in financial instruments received by financial intermediaries and registered at the CMVM amounted to €10,399.6 million, a 34.3% decrease apropos June. Since the beginning of the year, this benchmark increased by 57.7% over the same period of last year.
The monthly value fell in public and privated financial debt instruments, decreasing by 43% and 24%, down to €6,425.3 million and €1,398.8 million, respectively. Shares increased 6% up to €2,164.5 million.
BCP had the largest market share (15.3%), followed by BIG (10.9%) and Banco BPI (10.2%). In public and private debt, the largest stake came from BNP Paribas (57.8%), followed by Banco LJ Carregosa (19.3%) and Novo Banco (18.0%).
The value of orders on derivative financial instruments dropped 11.0% over the previous month down to €15,874.8 million, and the number of traded contracts increased by 8.1%.
CFDs were the most traded financial instrument in the derivatives market (75.5% of the total), with transactions increasing by 2.8% apropos June. Futures transactions were down by 71.8%.
During the same period, the value of orders of residents registered a monthly upturn of 36.8% and non-residents, downturned by 32.8%.
Regardingmarket execution, 49.4% of orders were executed in international regulated markets, 4.7% in national markets, 20.6% out of the market and 25.4% were internalised.
The USA, France and Spain were the top three destinations for orders placed on shares outside Portugal, while the United Kingdom, France and The Netherlands were the main destinations for orders on debt securities.