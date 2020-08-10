Monthly Benchmarks on the Reception of Orders - July 2020

July 2020



In July 2020, the value of orders in financial instruments received by financial intermediaries and registered at the CMVM amounted to €10,399.6 million, a 34.3% decrease apropos June. Since the beginning of the year, this benchmark increased by 57.7% over the same period of last year.



The monthly value fell in public and privated financial debt instruments, decreasing by 43% and 24%, down to €6,425.3 million and €1,398.8 million, respectively. Shares increased 6% up to €2,164.5 million.

BCP had the largest market share (15.3%), followed by BIG (10.9%) and Banco BPI (10.2%). In public and private debt, the largest stake came from BNP Paribas (57.8%), followed by Banco LJ Carregosa (19.3%) and Novo Banco (18.0%).



The value of orders on derivative financial instruments dropped 11.0% over the previous month down to €15,874.8 million, and the number of traded contracts increased by 8.1%.

CFDs were the most traded financial instrument in the derivatives market (75.5% of the total), with transactions increasing by 2.8% apropos June. Futures transactions were down by 71.8%.

During the same period, the value of orders of residents registered a monthly upturn of 36.8% and non-residents, downturned by 32.8%.