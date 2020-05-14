Monthly Benchmarks on the Reception of Orders – April 2020

April 2020



In April 2020, the value of orders in financial instruments received by financial intermediaries and registered at the CMVM amounted to €12,209.9 million, a 22.3% increase apropos March. Since the beginning of the year, this benchmark increased by 67.5% over the same period of last year.

The monthly value decreased in the shares segment with 30%, registering €1,625.6 million, while in the financial instruments for both public and private debt, it increased 39% up to € 8,126.3 million euros and 64% down to €1,942.9 million, respectively.

BCP had the largest market share (17.0%), followed by Banco BPI (12.7%) and BIG (9.7%). In public and private debt, the largest stake came from BNP Paribas (49.7%), followed by Novo Banco (26.7%) and Banco LJ Carregosa (19.8%).

The value of orders on derivative financial instruments decreased by 37.8% over the previous month down to €13,569.9 million, and the number of traded contracts backed by 25.8%.

CFDs were the most traded financial instrument in the derivatives market (63.6% of the total), with transactions decreasing by 32.7% apropos March. Futures transactions were down by 78.3%.

During the same period, the value of orders of residents registered a monthly upturn of 24.8% and that of non-residents, increased by 20.6%.

Regarding market execution, 27.7% of orders were executed in international regulated markets, 6.2% in national markets, 26.0% out of the market and 40.1% were internalised.

The USA, France and Germany were the top three destinations for orders placed on shares outside Portugal, while the France, United Kingdomand Italy were the main destinations for orders on debt securities.