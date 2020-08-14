Monthly Data on India's International Trade in Services - June 2020

The Reserve Bank of India releases monthly data on India's international trade in services with a lag of around 45 days.

The value of exports and imports of services during the month of June 2020 are given in the following Table:

Table: International Trade in Services (US$ Million) Month Receipts (Exports) Payments (Imports) April - 2020 16,450 9,301 May - 2020 16,766 9,938 June - 2020 16,995 9,960 Note: Data are provisional.

Monthly data on services are provisional and would undergo revision when the Balance of Payments (BoP) data are released on a quarterly basis.

