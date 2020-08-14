Monthly Data on India's International Trade in Services - June 2020

The Reserve Bank of India releases monthly data on India's international trade in services with a lag of around 45 days.
The value of exports and imports of services during the month of June 2020 are given in the following Table:
Table: International Trade in Services
(US$ Million)
Month
Receipts (Exports)
Payments (Imports)
April - 2020
16,450
9,301
May - 2020
16,766
9,938
June - 2020
16,995
9,960
Note:Data are provisional.
Monthly data on services are provisional and would undergo revision when the Balance of Payments (BoP) data are released on a quarterly basis.
Ajit Prasad
Director
Press Release: 2020-2021/195
