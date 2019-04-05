Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Monthly Distribution Declaration for Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/05/2019 | 04:34pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: INF) and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: RA) (each, a “Fund,” and collectively, the “Funds”) today announced that their Boards of Directors declared their monthly distributions for April, May and June 2019.

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.

MonthRecord DateEx DatePayable DateAmount per Share
April 2019April 17, 2019April 16, 2019April 25, 2019$0.0817
May 2019May 15, 2019May 14, 2019May 23, 2019$0.0817
June 2019June 12, 2019June 11, 2019June 20, 2019$0.0817

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.

MonthRecord DateEx DatePayable DateAmount per Share
April 2019April 17, 2019April 16, 2019April 25, 2019$0.1990
May 2019May 15, 2019May 14, 2019May 23, 2019$0.1990
June 2019June 12, 2019June 11, 2019June 20, 2019$0.1990

Shares purchased on or after the ex-distribution date will not receive the distribution discussed above. Please contact your financial advisor with any questions. Distributions may include net investment income, capital gains and/or return of capital. Any portion of a Fund’s distributions that is a return of capital does not necessarily reflect the Fund’s investment performance and should not be confused with “yield” or “income.” The tax status of distributions will be determined at the end of the taxable year.

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC (“PSG”) is an SEC-registered investment adviser that represents the Public Securities platform of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., providing global listed real assets strategies including real estate equities, infrastructure equities, energy infrastructure equities, multi-strategy real asset solutions and real asset debt. With more than $18 billion of assets under management as of February 28, 2019, PSG manages separate accounts, registered funds and opportunistic strategies for financial institutions, public and private pension plans, insurance companies, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds and individual investors. PSG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management, Inc., a leading global alternative asset manager with over $350 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2018. For more information, go to www.brookfield.com.

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. are managed by Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC. The Funds use their website as a channel of distribution of material company information. Financial and other material information regarding the Funds are routinely posted on and accessible at www.brookfield.com.

COMPANY CONTACT
Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
Brookfield Place
250 Vesey Street, 15th Floor
New York, NY 10281-1023
(855) 777-8001
publicsecurities.enquiries@brookfield.com

Brookfield-Blue-Pantone-540 (1).jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:09pRENNOVA HEALTH, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
05:09pRINGCENTRAL INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05:09pWATSCO INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05:08pUNION PACIFIC : Proxy Statement (04/05/19)
PU
05:07pSPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:07pFTE : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
05:07pFlat Rock Capital Corp. Increases Dividend
PR
05:07pSPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS : Announced It Will Maintain 737 Deliveries at 52 Per Month
PR
05:07pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc. - FCHS
GL
05:06pBANKUNITED, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Sterling to rise 3 percent if Brexit deal looks likely - Reuters poll
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Expects 60% Profit Drop
3COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK : ECB will ask Deutsche Bank to raise fresh funds for merger - source
4TESLA : TESLA : Elon Musk safe for now as U.S. judge urges Tesla CEO, SEC to end tweet dispute
5STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV : STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL : to Miss 2017, 2018 Reporting Timeline; Blames ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About