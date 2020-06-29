Release Date: 29th June, 2020

Monthly Economic and Financial Developments

May 2020

In an effort to provide the public with more frequent information on its economic surveillance activities, the Central Bank has decided to release monthly reports on economic and financial sector developments in The Bahamas. The Bank monitors these conditions as part of its monetary policy mandate, to assess whether money and credit trends are sustainable relative to levels of external reserves required to protect the value of the Bahamian dollar and, if not, the degree to which credit policies ought to be adjusted. The main data source for this surveillance is financial institutions' daily reports on foreign exchange transactions and weekly balance sheet statements. Therefore, monthly approximations may not coincide with calendar estimates reported in the Central Bank's quarterly reports. The Central Bank will release its "Monthly Economic and Financial Developments" report on the Monday following its monthly Monetary Policy Committee Meeting.

Future Release Dates:

2020: August 4, August 31, September 28, November 2, November 30, December 21,

Monthly Economic and Financial Developments (MEFD)

May 2020

1. Domestic Economic Developments

Overview

During the month of May, developments in the domestic economy were dominated by the spread of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), which led to a contraction in economic activity. Specifically, globally imposed travel restrictions impeded tourism sector activity, as the high value-added air and sea segments grounded to a halt. Nevertheless, the partial restart of foreign investment-led projects and post-hurricane rebuilding works, provided impetus to the construction sector. Monetary developments featured a modest expansion in bank liquidity, as the notably rise in domestic credit, was offset by the growth in the deposit base. However, external reserves decreased, largely reflecting the reduction in foreign currency inflows from real sector activities.

Real Sector

Tourism

Chart 1: Tourism Indicators at a Glance

Preliminary evidence suggests that activity in tourism output contracted during the month of May, as both air and sea arrivals came to a standstill, due to the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic.

As the borders remained closed, the latest data provided by the Nassau Airport Development Company Limited (NAD) showed that total international departures were just 238 during the month of May, in comparison to the 15.8% growth, to 139,376 recorded same period last year. During the first five months of the year, aggregate departures reduced by 49.1%, reversing the 19.9% expansion, in the same period of 2019. Underlying this outturn, the U.S. segment decreased by 49.9%, contrasting with a 21.6% growth in the prior year. Similarly, the non-U.S. segment fell by 44.8%, vis-à-vis an 11.2% increase a year earlier.

Data provided by AirDNA on the vacation rental market revealed similar trends for the month of May. Specifically, total room nights sold contracted by 61.9%, reflecting reductions of 62.7% and 53.6% in bookings for entire place listings and hotel comparable listings, respectively. In contrast, the average daily room rate (ADR) for entire place listings and hotel comparable listings firmed by 7.0% and by 5.6% to $421.31 and $160.20, respectively. On a year-to-date basis, total room nights sold reduced by 18.2%. In particular, bookings for entire place listings fell by 19.9%, while bookings for hotel comparable listings were lower by

3.2%. Pricing indicators varied, as the ADR for entire place listings edged up by 0.6% to $399.00, while the ADR decreased by 2.0% to $156.15 for hotel comparable listings.

2020/2021 Budget Communications Highlights

The Government's Budget Communication for FY2020/2021, entitled "Resilient Bahamas: A Plan for Restoration", which was presented in Parliament on May 27, 2020, overarching objectives are to maintain economic stability during the COVID-19 pandemic and to pursue policies that will accelerate the recovery of the economy.

Given the current economic environment, the Government expects that the fiscal deficit will surge to an estimated $1.3 billion in FY2020/2021, or 11.6% of GDP, the largest projected deficit in history. Correspondingly, the National Debt is anticipated to rise to approximately

82.8% of GDP.

Chart 2: FY2020/2021Budget Highlights

Revenue Measures

•Duty reduction on fishing materials, building materials, green technology, and farming equipment for the purpose of backyard farming.

•Duty reduction on personal protective equipment for healthcare workers. •Expansion of tax free land transfer initiative.

•Extension of Special Economic Recovery Zone.

•VAT "holiday" on back-to-school supplies, clothing and select food items purchased domestically.

•Increase in customs storage fees. •Introduction of customizable license plates.

Expenditure Measures

• Increase in public health allocations.

•Increase in funding for unemployment assistance. •Increase in funding for food assistance.

•Temporary increase in the Old Age Pension.

•Increase in funding for NHI. •Increase in support for small and medium sized businesses. Reduction in recurrent spending •across all Ministries. •Allocation to business support programs.

Reflective of the contraction in the tax base, alongside extensive tax relief measures and limited revenue enhancements, the Government forecasts a significantly reduced revenue intake of $1.8 billion compared to a projected outturn of $2.6 billion in FY2019/20. The reduction is broadly across revenue categories with tax receipts (86.0% of the forecast) expected to fall by 28.2% and non-tax collections (14.0% of the forecast) receding by 13.7%. Under socially targeted reliefs, the Government announced its intention to provide tax reductions in several areas, including the implementation of a "back-to-school" VAT holiday on school supplies, clothing and selected food items purchased domestically, in the two weeks preceding the reopening of schools. The Government also announced the extension of previous relief measures, such as the Special Economic Recovery Zone to continue to support the ongoing restoration of the islands impacted by Hurricane Dorian. Specifically, Abaco and Grand Bahama will continue to receive VAT and duty exemptions until the end of the year, with a planned scale-back from January 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021 to just building materials. To stimulate domestic economic production, tax relief measures also included the reduction of import duty on fishing materials from 45% to 20% and on farming equipment for use in backyard farming from 25% to 10%. Additionally, the duty on building materials decreased to 20%, to encourage increased construction activity. Meanwhile, revenue enhancement measures included an increase in customs storage fees, and a fee structure to facilitate custom-ordered license plates.

The expenditure budget targeted a mix of stabilisation, social support, and stimulus measures. In particular, capital spending is budgeted to rise sharply to $515.5 million, approximately $190.0 million (58.4%) higher than the FY2020/19 projected outturn, while recurrent outlays are estimated at $2.6 billion, some $35.3 million (1.4%) above last year's revised budgeted outcome. The former provided for investments in public infrastructure works, health facilities, energy conservation projects, digital infrastructure, housing and smallbusiness lending. Meanwhile, reprioritisation and cuts provisions for most agencies supported elevated recurrent allocations for social services, unemployment and a range of public health interventions.

2. Domestic Monetary Trends

May 2020 vs. 2019

Liquidity

Monetary developments for the month of May were marked by an expansion in banking sector liquidity, as the increase in domestic credit was offset by a rise in the deposit base. Specifically, the broader measure, excess liquid assets, grew by $34.0 million to $2,070.1 million, a reversal from a $4.2 million decline in the previous year. Similarly, excess reserves-the narrow measure of liquidity-rose by $14.8 million to $1,245.1 million, a turnaround from a $44.7 million decrease a year earlier.

External Reserves

Reflective of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and international travel restrictions, external reserves declined by $62.6 million to $1,972.0 million during the month of May, contrasting with a $3.1 million accumulation in the prior year. Contributing to this development, the Central Bank's transaction with commercial banks reversed to a net sale of $63.0 million, following a net purchase of $56.0 million in the preceding year. Further, commercial banks recorded a net sale of $96.9 million to their customers, vis-à-vis a net purchase of $22.3 million last year. Providing some offset, the Central Bank's net sale to the public sector narrowed sharply to $2.0 million from $53.1 million in 2019.

Exchange Control Sales

During the month of May, data on foreign currency sales for current account transactions revealed a $75.4 million falloff in outflows to $370.6 million, relative to the same period last year, amid reductions across almost all categories. In particular, "other" current items outflows, largely services and credit-financed imports, fell by $32.2 million and sales to facilitate oil imports

Chart 3: B$ Private Sector Credit

decreased by $30.1 million. Similarly, travel-related sales declined by $20.0 million. Further, foreign currency sales for non-oil imports were lower by $4.7 million and transfer payments by $3.5 million. Conversely, factor income payments rose by $15.1 million.

Domestic Credit

Bahamian Dollar Credit

The growth in total Bahamian dollar credit widened to $84.3 million in May, from $22.6 million a year earlier. Underpinning this outcome, net claims on the Government rose by $107.8 million, extending the $17.3 million increase in 2019. Further, credit to public corporations firmed by $1.8 million, a

turnaround from a $0.4 million falloff in the prior year. In contrast, credit to the private sector reduced by $25.3 million, vis-à-vis a $5.6 million accumulation in the preceding year, as consumer credit contracted by $19.2 million, a reversal from a muted $0.1 million uptick in 2019. Similarly, mortgages declined by $4.6 million, a reversal from a $5.5 million growth last year; and commercial credit decreased by $1.5 million, after a relatively flat outturn in the previous year.

Foreign Currency Credit

Domestic foreign currency credit grew by $18.1 million in May, in contrast to a $6.8 million falloff a year earlier, as net claims on the Government edged up by $1.1 million, vis-à-vis a $5.5 million reduction in the prior year. Likewise, credit to the private sector rose by $18.2 million, a reversal from a $0.4 million decline in the previous year, led by an $18.5 million rise in commercial credit, a turnaround from a $0.7 million decrease in the prior year. In contrast, mortgages fell by $0.3 million, after an uptick of a similar magnitude in 2019. Further, the falloff in credit to the public corporations extended to $1.3 million, from $0.9 million a year earlier.

Credit Quality

During the month of May, total private sector arrears decreased by $37.7 million (5.4%) to $659.0 million, moderating by 63 basis points as a proportion of total private sector loans, to 11.63%. A breakdown by length of delinquency, revealed that short-term arrears (31-90 days) declined by $22.8 million (9.7%) to $212.8 million, with the accompanying ratio reducing by 39 basis points to 3.8%. Similarly, non-performing loans (NPLs) fell by $14.9 million (3.2%) to $446.2 million, corresponding with a 24 basis point narrowing in the relevant ratio to 7.9%.

An analysis by loan category showed that the falloff in arrears was led by consumer delinquencies, which decreased by $24.1 million (11.7%) to $182.5 million, due to respective reductions of $20.3 million

Total Arrears (left axis)NPLs (left axis)Arrears/Total Loans (right axis)NPL/Total Loans (right axis)

(25.9%) and $3.8 million (3.0%) in both the short and long-term segments. Similarly, the commercial loan component fell by $9.4 million (12.5%) to $66.0 million, as non-accruals loans reduced by $14.2 million (24.3%), outstripping the $4.8 million (28.5%) rise in short-term arrears. Further, mortgage delinquencies contracted by $4.1 million (1.0%) to $410.5 million, on account of a $7.3 million (5.2%) decline in short-term arrears, which outweighed the $3.2 million (1.2%) growth in the long-term portion.

In this environment, banks reduced their total provisions for loan losses by $8.5 million (1.7%) to $491.8 million during the review month. Nevertheless, the ratio of total provisions to both arrears and NPLs firmed by 2.8 and 1.7 percentage points, to 74.6% and 110.2%, respectively. During the month, banks also wrote off approximately $10.5 million in bad loans and recovered an estimated $1.0 million.