Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Monthly Industrial Statistics, March 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/28/2020 | 07:18pm EDT

http://kostat.go.kr

Press

Embargo & Release Date : 8:00 A.M., April 29, 2020

Short-term Industry Statistics Division

Contact Division

Deputy Director General for Short-term

Release

Economic Statistics

STATISTICS KOREA

Contact Person

Kim, Bo-kyoung (042.481.2166)

Monthly Industrial Statistics

March 2020

Monthly Industrial Statistics, March 2020

1. Production Trend

  1. All industry
  • The Index of all industry production in March decreased by 0.3 percent from the previous month.
  • The Index of Mining & Manufacturing industries and Construction industry went up but Service industry went down from the previous month.

(2015=100, %)

2019

2020

Q1

Q4

Mar.

Q1.p

Jan.

Feb.p

Mar.p

Index of all industry production1)

106.9

109.5

106.8

108.2

110.8

107.0

106.7

From the Previous Month

-0.5

0.9

1.0

-1.2

-0.1

-3.4

-0.3

(Quarter)

Percent

Industrial production

-2.2

1.1

1.5

-0.1

-1.5

-3.8

4.6

Manufacturing

-2.4

1.3

1.7

-0.1

-1.5

-4.0

4.6

Change

Construction

1.0

1.0

2.9

3.6

0.8

-2.6

2.6

Service industry

0.3

0.7

0.7

-3.0

0.5

-3.5

-4.4

Public administration

0.6

-0.1

0.3

3.6

2.2

-1.8

6.1

Note 1) Seasonally Adjusted

  • The Index of all industry production in March increased by 0.6 percent from the same period of the previous year.
  • The Index of Mining & Manufacturing industries and Construction industry went up from the same period of the previous year.

(2015=100, %)

2019

2020

Y

Q1

Mar.

Q1p

Jan.

Feb.p

Mar.p

Index of all industry production1)

108.1

103.1

108.4

104.7

104.4

100.6

109.1

Year on Year

0.6

-0.9

-1.0

1.6

-0.6

4.9

0.6

Industrial production

-0.1

-2.4

-2.5

4.9

-2.8

11.3

7.1

Percent

Manufacturing

0.1

-2.2

-2.7

5.3

-2.6

11.9

7.6

Change

-6.9

-10.2

-7.6

-0.2

-7.1

5.3

1.5

Construction

Service

industry

1.4

0.9

0.6

-1.1

0.9

1.2

-5.0

Public administration

3.4

1.5

0.4

7.4

3.9

5.9

12.0

Note 1) Not Seasonally Adjusted

- 1 -

(2) Manufacturing

Production

  • The Manufacturing Production Index in March increased by 4.6 percent from the previous month and 7.6 percent from the same period of the previous year.

(2015=100, %)

2019

2020

Y

Q1

Mar.

Q1p

Jan.

Feb.p

Mar.p

Index

Seasonally Adjusted

-

103.5

103.7

108.5

109.8

105.4

110.3

Not Seasonally Adjusted

106.2

99.1

105.2

104.4

101.1

98.8

113.2

From the Previous Month

-

-2.4

1.7

-0.1

-1.5

-4.0

4.6

Percent

(Quarter)

Change

Year on Year

0.1

-2.2

-2.7

5.3

-2.6

11.9

7.6

Shipment

  • The Manufacturing Shipment Index in March increased by 6.4 percent from the previous month and 3.5 percent from the same period of the previous year.

(2015=100, %)

2019

2020

Y

Q1

Mar.

Q1p

Jan.

Feb.p

Mar.p

Index

Seasonally Adjusted

-

101.0

102.1

100.9

100.8

97.8

104.1

Not Seasonally Adjusted

101.8

96.9

104.1

97.6

92.9

92.1

107.7

From the Previous Month

-

-1.4

2.6

-2.1

-4.0

-3.0

6.4

Percent

(Quarter)

Change

Year on Year

-0.6

-1.3

-1.0

0.7

-6.9

6.1

3.5

- 2 -

Inventory

  • The Manufacturing Inventory Index in March decreased previous month but increased by 5.7 percent from previous year.

by 0.6 percent from the the same period of the

(2015=100, %)

2019

2020

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

Jan.

Feb.p

Mar.p

Index

Seasonally Adjusted

113.3

113.5

110.7

115.4

116.1

115.4

Not Seasonally Adjusted

112.9

113.3

108.9

115.4

116.7

115.3

Percent

From the Previous Month

-0.4

0.2

-2.5

4.2

0.6

-0.6

Change

Year on Year

3.6

1.2

-2.9

3.5

4.4

5.7

Proportion of Inventory to Shipment

110.1

111.8

105.4

114.5

118.7

110.9

Manufacturing Production Capacity and Capacity Utilization Rate

  • The Production Capacity Index in March increased by 0.2 percent from the previous month and 1.3 percent from the same period of the previous year.

(2015=100, %)

2019

2020

Y

Q1

Mar.

Q1p

Jan.

Feb.p

Mar.p

Production Capacity Index

102.9

102.8

102.7

103.9

103.8

103.8

104.0

From the Previous Month

-

-1.2

0.1

-0.2

-0.7

0.0

0.2

Percent

(Quarter)

Change

Year on Year

-0.1

0.6

0.7

1.1

0.8

1.2

1.3

  • The Index of Capacity Utilization Rate in March increased by 4.8 percent from the previous month and 4.8 percent from the same period of the previous year.

(2015=100, %)

2019

2020

Y

Q1

Mar.

Q1p

Jan.

Feb.p

Mar.p

Index

Seasonally Adjusted

-

96.6

96.3

98.5

101.1

94.9

99.5

Not Seasonally Adjusted

98.5

92.5

98.3

94.9

91.6

90.2

103.0

From the Previous Month

-

-2.2

1.0

-1.0

0.2

-6.1

4.8

Percent

(Quarter)

Change

Year on Year

-0.3

-2.7

-3.1

2.6

-5.4

9.5

4.8

- 3 -

  • The Manufacturing Average Capacity Utilization Rate in March marked 74.1 percent, which increased by 3.4 percentage points from the previous month.

(%, %p)

2019

2020

Y

Q1

Mar.

Q1p

Jan.

Feb.p

Mar.p

Manufacturing Average Capacity

73.2

71.9

71.7

73.4

75.3

70.7

74.1

Utilization Rate

Change from the Previous Month

-0.6

-1.7

0.7

-0.7

0.2

-4.6

3.4

(Quarter, Year)

(3) Service Industry

  • The Index of Services in March decreased by 4.4 percent from the previous month and 5.0 percent from the same period of the previous year.

(2015=100, %)

2019

2020

Y

Q1

Mar.

Q1p

Jan.

Feb.p

Mar.p

Index

Seasonally Adjusted

-

107.6

107.4

106.1

110.3

106.4

101.7

Not Seasonally Adjusted

108.4

104.6

108.7

103.5

106.7

100.6

103.3

From the Previous Month

-

0.3

0.7

-3.0

0.5

-3.5

-4.4

Percent

(Quarter)

Change

Year on Year

1.4

0.9

0.6

-1.1

0.9

1.2

-5.0

2. Consumption Trend

  • The Retail Sales Index in March decreased by 1.0 percent from the previous month and 8.0 percent from the same period of the previous year.

(2015=100, %)

2019

2020

Y

Q1

Mar.

Q1p

Jan.

Feb.p

Mar.p

Index

Seasonally Adjusted

-

112.0

113.9

107.7

112.6

105.8

104.7

Not Seasonally Adjusted

113.1

108.5

116.0

105.3

111.8

97.4

106.7

From the Previous Month

-

0.9

2.5

-6.4

-3.1

-6.0

-1.0

Percent

(Quarter)

Change

Year on Year

2.4

1.6

2.4

-2.9

1.8

-2.4

-8.0

- 4 -

3. Investment Trend

Equipment Investment and Domestic Machinery Shipment (Excluding Vessels)

  • The Equipment Investment Index in March increased by 7.9 percent from the previous month and 9.8 percent from the same period of the previous year.

(2015=100, %)

2019

2020

Y

Q1

Mar.

Q1p

Jan.

Feb.p

Mar.p

Index

Seasonally Adjusted

-

101.0

102.4

105.9

107.0

101.4

109.4

Not Seasonally Adjusted

105.3

96.8

108.3

103.1

95.6

94.7

118.9

From the Previous Month (Quarter)

-

-5.0

6.2

-3.5

-6.8

-5.2

7.9

- Machinery

-

-5.9

1.8

-1.0

-6.4

-0.4

8.1

Percent

- Transport Equipment

-

-2.7

19.6

-9.2

-7.8

-16.0

7.2

Change

Year on Year

-6.2

-18.7

-15.9

6.5

-4.1

15.1

9.8

- Machinery

-10.6

-21.6

-19.5

5.3

-7.3

11.5

12.1

- Transport Equipment

6.2

-9.0

-4.2

10.1

4.7

26.2

3.8

  • The Domestic Machinery Shipment Index in March increased by 2.4 percent from the same period of the previous year.

(2015=100, %)

2019

2020

Y

Q1

Mar.

Q1p

Jan.

Feb.p

Mar.p

Domestic Machinery Shipment Index

95.5

88.1

98.6

89.0

82.0

83.9

101.0

Year on Year

-10.4

-17.8

-16.9

1.0

-6.6

7.6

2.4

Value of Domestic Machinery Orders Received (Excluding Vessels)

  • The value of Domestic Machinery Orders Received in March increased by 12.2 percent from the same period of the previous year.

(year-on-year, %)

2019

2020

Y

Q1

Mar.

Q1p

Jan.

Feb.p

Mar.p

Value of Domestic Machinery Orders

-0.9

-10.0

-3.5

18.3

22.8

21.7

12.2

Received(Constant)

- Public

-6.7

-39.0

-32.0

79.6

162.9

40.6

55.5

- Private

-0.4

-7.9

-1.8

15.5

17.2

20.6

10.4

Manufacturing

-2.7

-13.8

-4.6

7.5

14.9

22.6

-9.2

Non-manufacturing

3.9

4.8

3.7

29.8

21.7

17.4

45.6

- 5 -

Value of Construction Completed

  • In March, the value of Construction Completed at constant prices increased by 2.6 percent from the previous month and 1.5 percent from the same period of the previous year.

(%)

2019

2020

Y

Q1

Mar.

Q1p

Jan.

Feb.p

Mar.p

From the Previous Month

-

1.0

2.9

3.6

0.8

-2.6

2.6

(Quarter)

Value of

-

B uilding

-

1.1

-1.9

3.0

3.3

-5.5

2.4

Construction

-

C ivil Engineering

-

0.7

18.8

5.0

-5.1

5.1

3.2

Completed

Year on Year

-6.9

-10.2

-7.6

-0.2

-7.1

5.3

1.5

(Constant)

-

B uilding

-9.7

-9.3

-8.1

-5.7

-11.4

-2.9

-2.9

-

C ivil Engineering

1.5

-12.9

-6.3

17.2

7.7

34.8

13.1

Value of

From the Previous Month

-

0.4

2.5

2.6

1.1

-3.7

2.2

Construction

(Quarter)

Completed

Year on Year

-4.1

-7.0

-4.2

1.5

-5.0

7.1

2.8

(Current)

Value of Construction Orders Received

  • In March, the value of Construction Orders Received at current prices decreased by 28.4 percent from the same period of the previous year.

(year-on-year, % )

2019

2020

Y

Q1

Mar.

Q1p

Jan.

Feb.p

Mar.p

Value of Construction Orders

6.2

-5.5

32.7

-1.5

11.9

38.4

-28.4

Received

- Building

6.4

-5.3

4.3

11.5

4.3

64.7

-12.3

By type of

Dwellings

13.1

0.4

-1.7

-4.7

-15.6

46.2

-21.6

work

- C ivil Engineering

5.7

-6.1

171.4

-30.9

33.6

-31.0

-58.7

Railroad & track

290.5

3,465.2

115,284.9

-98.2

-89.1

-96.4

-98.7

By

-

Public

7.0

16.2

50.8

5.5

-2.3

26.6

-5.6

-

Private

4.8

-7.4

5.7

11.3

25.9

50.6

-17.0

contractors

-

Private Capital

25.0

-21.4

2,648.9

-91.2

-95.2

-92.7

-90.2

- 6 -

4. Composite Economic Indexes

Composite Coincident Index

  • The Composite Coincident Index in March decreased by 1.1 percent from the previous month.
  • The Cyclical Component of Composite Coincident Index, which reflects current economic situations, decreased by 1.2 points from the previous month.

2019

2020

Aug.

Sep.

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

Jan.p

Feb.p

Mar.p

◦ Composite Coincident Index1)(2015=100)

112.1

112.3

112.6

112.7

113.3

113.8

113.3

112.1

- Month-on-month (%)

0.4

0.2

0.3

0.1

0.5

0.4

-0.4

-1.1

◦ Cyclical Component of Composite

99.9

100.0

100.0

99.9

100.2

100.4

99.8

98.6

Coincident Index2)

- Change from the Previous Month (p)

0.1

0.1

0.0

-0.1

0.3

0.2

-0.6

-1.2

Note 1) 2) The data for the last 3 months are preliminary

Composite Leading Index

  • The Composite Leading Index in March decreased by 0.4 percent from the previous month.
  • The Cyclical Component of Composite Leading Index, which predicts the turning point in business cycle, decreased by 0.6 points from the previous month.

2019

2020

Aug.

Sep.

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

Jan.

Feb.p

Mar.p

◦Composite Leading Index (2015=100)

115.7

116.1

116.8

117.5

118.3

118.8

119.0

118.5

- Month-on-month (%)

0.3

0.3

0.6

0.6

0.7

0.4

0.2

-0.4

◦ Cyclical Component of Composite

98.9

99.1

99.4

99.8

100.2

100.3

100.2

99.6

Leading Index

- Change from the Previous Month (p)

-0.1

0.2

0.3

0.4

0.4

0.1

-0.1

-0.6

- 7 -

< Major Indicators of Monthly

Industrial

Statistics

>

[year-on-year, %]

2019

2020

Y

Q1

Q4

Mar.

Q1p

Jan.

Feb.p

Mar.p

From the previous

-

-0.5

0.9

1.0

-1.2

-0.1

-3.4

-0.3

All industry

month (quarter)

From the

0.6

-0.9

1.9

-1.0

1.6

-0.6

4.9

0.6

previous year

From the previous

-

-2.2

1.1

1.5

-0.1

-1.5

-3.8

4.6

Mining, Manufacturing and

month (quarter)

Electricity &

Gas

From the

-0.1

-2.4

2.2

-2.5

4.9

-2.8

11.3

7.1

previous year

From the previous

-

-2.4

1.3

1.7

-0.1

-1.5

-4.0

4.6

Production

month (quarter)

From the

0.1

-2.2

2.4

-2.7

5.3

-2.6

11.9

7.6

previous year

Production

Producer's Shipment

-0.6

-1.3

0.3

-1.0

0.7

-6.9

6.1

3.5

Manufacturing

- Domestic

-1.9

-1.9

-2.2

-2.9

-3.3

-10.4

2.9

-1.4

- Export

1.1

-0.5

3.4

1.4

6.1

-2.0

10.4

10.2

Producer's Inventory1)

-2.9

1.1

-2.9

1.1

5.7

3.5

4.4

5.7

Average Capacity Utilization Rate2)

73.2

71.9

74.1

71.7

73.4

75.3

70.7

74.1

Production Capacity

-0.1

0.6

0.1

0.7

1.1

0.8

1.2

1.3

From the previous

-

0.3

0.7

0.7

-3.0

0.5

-3.5

-4.4

Production

month (quarter)

Service

From the

1.4

0.9

1.9

0.6

-1.1

0.9

1.2

-5.0

previous year

Industry

- Wholesale & Retail

-0.4

-0.7

-0.6

-1.6

-3.2

-2.1

-0.4

-6.7

- Wholesale & Retail Inventories1)

1.2

5.3

1.2

5.3

5.6

2.8

5.3

5.6

From the previous

-

0.9

1.9

2.5

-6.4

-3.1

-6.0

-1.0

Retail Sales

month (quarter)

Consumption

From the

2.4

1.6

3.4

2.4

-2.9

1.8

-2.4

-8.0

previous year

- Consumer durables

1.8

-1.0

6.9

0.2

0.4

-2.9

0.8

3.3

Equipment

From the previous

-

-5.0

4.3

6.2

-3.5

-6.8

-5.2

7.9

month (quarter)

Investment

From the

Equipment

Index

-6.2

-18.7

3.7

-15.9

6.5

-4.1

15.1

9.8

previous year

Value of Domestic

-0.9

-10.0

15.3

-3.5

18.3

22.8

21.7

12.2

Investment

Machinery Orders Received

Value of

From the previous

-

1.0

1.0

2.9

3.6

0.8

-2.6

2.6

Construction

month (quarter)

Construction

Completed

From the

-6.9

-10.2

-2.9

-7.6

-0.2

-7.1

5.3

1.5

(constant)

previous year

Value of Construction

6.2

-5.5

20.9

32.7

-1.5

11.9

38.4

-28.4

Orders Received(current)

Note 1) At the end of the month, quarter and year

2) During the month, quarter and year

< Composite Economic Indexes >

2019

2020

Nov.

Dec.

Jan.

Feb.p

Mar.p

Composite Coincident Index (2015=100)1)

112.7

113.3

113.8

113.3

112.1

Month-on-month (%)

0.1

0.5

0.4

-0.4

-1.1

Cyclical Component of Composite Coincident Index2)

99.9

100.2

100.4

99.8

98.6

Change from the Previous Month (p)

-0.1

0.3

0.2

-0.6

-1.2

Composite Leading Index (2015=100)

117.5

118.3

118.8

119.0

118.5

Month-on-month (%)

0.6

0.7

0.4

0.2

-0.4

Cyclical Component of Composite Leading Index

99.8

100.2

100.3

100.2

99.6

Change from the Previous Month (p)

0.4

0.4

0.1

-0.1

-0.6

Note 1) 2) The data for the last 3 months are preliminary

- 8 -

Disclaimer

KOSTAT - Statistics Korea published this content on 29 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 23:17:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:01pHIGHWOOD OIL COMPANY LTD : . Announces 2019 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial and Operating Results and 2019 Year-End Reserves Along With an Update on the Red Earth Divestiture
AQ
08:01pGlobal Bleeding Disorders Therapeutics Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Baxter International Inc. and Bayer AG | Technavio
BU
07:58pORION MINERALS : Directors and Executives Remuneration Reductions and Update
PU
07:54pLIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:51pOMA Announces First Quarter 2020 Operating and Financial Results
GL
07:49pJENNIE-O TURKEY STORE : Proactively Pauses Operations as it Partners with State and Local Health Experts to Implement Testing Program
PR
07:48pRPC, INC. : Announces Executive Management Salary Reduction
PR
07:46pGlobal Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with AB Electrolux and Dyson Ltd. | Technavio
BU
07:43pEMPIRE ENERGY GROUP LTD (ASX : EEG) Quarterly Activities Report
AQ
07:41pNORTH BUD FARMS : Provides Corporate Update
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ford expects $5 billion loss in current quarter as coronavirus hits demand
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : Oracle wins cloud computing deal with Zoom as video calls surge
3STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : expects China recovery by September as coronavirus seen easing
4APPLE INC. : Google ad sales steady after coronavirus drop; Alphabet leads tech share rally
5ERYTECH PHARMA : ERYTECH PHARMA :  Granted U.S. FDA Fast Track Designation for eryaspase in Second-Line Pancre..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group