Monthly Industrial Statistics, March 2020
Embargo & Release Date : 8:00 A.M., April 29, 2020
Kim, Bo-kyoung (042.481.2166)
Monthly Industrial Statistics
March 2020
Monthly Industrial Statistics, March 2020
1. Production Trend
-
All industry
-
The Index of all industry production in March decreased by 0.3 percent from the previous month.
-
The Index of Mining & Manufacturing industries and Construction industry went up but Service industry went down from the previous month.
(2015=100, %)
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
Q1
|
Q4
|
Mar.
|
Q1.p
|
Jan.
|
|
Feb.p
|
Mar.p
|
Index of all industry production1)
|
106.9
|
109.5
|
106.8
|
108.2
|
110.8
|
|
107.0
|
106.7
|
|
From the Previous Month
|
-0.5
|
0.9
|
1.0
|
-1.2
|
-0.1
|
|
-3.4
|
-0.3
|
|
(Quarter)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Percent
|
Industrial production
|
-2.2
|
1.1
|
1.5
|
-0.1
|
-1.5
|
|
-3.8
|
4.6
|
Manufacturing
|
-2.4
|
1.3
|
1.7
|
-0.1
|
-1.5
|
|
-4.0
|
4.6
|
Change
|
Construction
|
1.0
|
1.0
|
2.9
|
3.6
|
0.8
|
|
-2.6
|
2.6
|
|
Service industry
|
0.3
|
0.7
|
0.7
|
-3.0
|
0.5
|
|
-3.5
|
-4.4
|
|
Public administration
|
0.6
|
-0.1
|
0.3
|
3.6
|
2.2
|
|
-1.8
|
6.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note 1) Seasonally Adjusted
-
The Index of all industry production in March increased by 0.6 percent from the same period of the previous year.
-
The Index of Mining & Manufacturing industries and Construction industry went up from the same period of the previous year.
(2015=100, %)
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
Y
|
Q1
|
Mar.
|
Q1p
|
Jan.
|
|
Feb.p
|
Mar.p
|
Index of all industry production1)
|
108.1
|
103.1
|
108.4
|
104.7
|
104.4
|
|
100.6
|
109.1
|
Year on Year
|
0.6
|
-0.9
|
-1.0
|
1.6
|
-0.6
|
|
4.9
|
0.6
|
Industrial production
|
-0.1
|
-2.4
|
-2.5
|
4.9
|
-2.8
|
|
11.3
|
7.1
|
Percent
|
Manufacturing
|
0.1
|
-2.2
|
-2.7
|
5.3
|
-2.6
|
|
11.9
|
7.6
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-6.9
|
-10.2
|
-7.6
|
-0.2
|
-7.1
|
|
5.3
|
1.5
|
Construction
|
|
Service
|
industry
|
1.4
|
0.9
|
0.6
|
-1.1
|
0.9
|
|
1.2
|
-5.0
|
|
Public administration
|
3.4
|
1.5
|
0.4
|
7.4
|
3.9
|
|
5.9
|
12.0
|
Note 1) Not Seasonally Adjusted
(2) Manufacturing
Production
-
The Manufacturing Production Index in March increased by 4.6 percent from the previous month and 7.6 percent from the same period of the previous year.
(2015=100, %)
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
Y
|
Q1
|
Mar.
|
Q1p
|
Jan.
|
|
Feb.p
|
Mar.p
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Index
|
Seasonally Adjusted
|
-
|
103.5
|
103.7
|
108.5
|
109.8
|
|
105.4
|
110.3
|
Not Seasonally Adjusted
|
106.2
|
99.1
|
105.2
|
104.4
|
101.1
|
|
98.8
|
113.2
|
|
|
|
From the Previous Month
|
-
|
-2.4
|
1.7
|
-0.1
|
-1.5
|
|
-4.0
|
4.6
|
|
|
Percent
|
(Quarter)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
Year on Year
|
0.1
|
-2.2
|
-2.7
|
5.3
|
-2.6
|
|
11.9
|
7.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shipment
-
The Manufacturing Shipment Index in March increased by 6.4 percent from the previous month and 3.5 percent from the same period of the previous year.
(2015=100, %)
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
Y
|
Q1
|
Mar.
|
Q1p
|
Jan.
|
|
Feb.p
|
Mar.p
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Index
|
Seasonally Adjusted
|
-
|
101.0
|
102.1
|
100.9
|
100.8
|
|
97.8
|
104.1
|
Not Seasonally Adjusted
|
101.8
|
96.9
|
104.1
|
97.6
|
92.9
|
|
92.1
|
107.7
|
|
|
|
From the Previous Month
|
-
|
-1.4
|
2.6
|
-2.1
|
-4.0
|
|
-3.0
|
6.4
|
|
|
Percent
|
(Quarter)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
Year on Year
|
-0.6
|
-1.3
|
-1.0
|
0.7
|
-6.9
|
|
6.1
|
3.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
The Manufacturing Inventory Index in March decreased previous month but increased by 5.7 percent from previous year.
by 0.6 percent from the the same period of the
(2015=100, %)
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
Oct.
|
Nov.
|
Dec.
|
Jan.
|
Feb.p
|
Mar.p
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Index
|
Seasonally Adjusted
|
|
113.3
|
113.5
|
110.7
|
115.4
|
116.1
|
115.4
|
Not Seasonally Adjusted
|
|
112.9
|
113.3
|
108.9
|
115.4
|
116.7
|
115.3
|
|
|
Percent
|
From the Previous Month
|
|
-0.4
|
0.2
|
-2.5
|
4.2
|
0.6
|
-0.6
|
|
Change
|
Year on Year
|
|
3.6
|
1.2
|
-2.9
|
3.5
|
4.4
|
5.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proportion of Inventory to Shipment
|
|
110.1
|
111.8
|
105.4
|
114.5
|
118.7
|
110.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Manufacturing Production Capacity and Capacity Utilization Rate
-
The Production Capacity Index in March increased by 0.2 percent from the previous month and 1.3 percent from the same period of the previous year.
(2015=100, %)
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
Y
|
Q1
|
Mar.
|
Q1p
|
Jan.
|
|
Feb.p
|
Mar.p
|
Production Capacity Index
|
102.9
|
102.8
|
102.7
|
103.9
|
103.8
|
|
103.8
|
104.0
|
|
From the Previous Month
|
-
|
-1.2
|
0.1
|
-0.2
|
-0.7
|
|
0.0
|
0.2
|
|
|
Percent
|
(Quarter)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
Year on Year
|
-0.1
|
0.6
|
0.7
|
1.1
|
0.8
|
|
1.2
|
1.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
The Index of Capacity Utilization Rate in March increased by 4.8 percent from the previous month and 4.8 percent from the same period of the previous year.
(2015=100, %)
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
Y
|
Q1
|
Mar.
|
Q1p
|
Jan.
|
|
Feb.p
|
Mar.p
|
Index
|
Seasonally Adjusted
|
-
|
96.6
|
96.3
|
98.5
|
101.1
|
|
94.9
|
99.5
|
Not Seasonally Adjusted
|
98.5
|
92.5
|
98.3
|
94.9
|
91.6
|
|
90.2
|
103.0
|
|
|
|
From the Previous Month
|
-
|
-2.2
|
1.0
|
-1.0
|
0.2
|
|
-6.1
|
4.8
|
|
|
Percent
|
(Quarter)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
Year on Year
|
-0.3
|
-2.7
|
-3.1
|
2.6
|
-5.4
|
|
9.5
|
4.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
The Manufacturing Average Capacity Utilization Rate in March marked 74.1 percent, which increased by 3.4 percentage points from the previous month.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%, %p)
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
Y
|
Q1
|
Mar.
|
Q1p
|
Jan.
|
Feb.p
|
Mar.p
|
Manufacturing Average Capacity
|
73.2
|
71.9
|
71.7
|
73.4
|
75.3
|
70.7
|
74.1
|
Utilization Rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change from the Previous Month
|
-0.6
|
-1.7
|
0.7
|
-0.7
|
0.2
|
-4.6
|
3.4
|
(Quarter, Year)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(3) Service Industry
-
The Index of Services in March decreased by 4.4 percent from the previous month and 5.0 percent from the same period of the previous year.
(2015=100, %)
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
Y
|
Q1
|
Mar.
|
Q1p
|
Jan.
|
|
Feb.p
|
Mar.p
|
Index
|
Seasonally Adjusted
|
-
|
107.6
|
107.4
|
106.1
|
110.3
|
|
106.4
|
101.7
|
Not Seasonally Adjusted
|
108.4
|
104.6
|
108.7
|
103.5
|
106.7
|
|
100.6
|
103.3
|
|
|
|
From the Previous Month
|
-
|
0.3
|
0.7
|
-3.0
|
0.5
|
|
-3.5
|
-4.4
|
|
|
Percent
|
(Quarter)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
Year on Year
|
1.4
|
0.9
|
0.6
|
-1.1
|
0.9
|
|
1.2
|
-5.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Consumption Trend
-
The Retail Sales Index in March decreased by 1.0 percent from the previous month and 8.0 percent from the same period of the previous year.
(2015=100, %)
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
Y
|
Q1
|
Mar.
|
Q1p
|
Jan.
|
|
Feb.p
|
Mar.p
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Index
|
Seasonally Adjusted
|
|
-
|
112.0
|
113.9
|
107.7
|
112.6
|
|
105.8
|
104.7
|
Not Seasonally Adjusted
|
|
113.1
|
108.5
|
116.0
|
105.3
|
111.8
|
|
97.4
|
106.7
|
|
|
|
|
From the Previous Month
|
|
-
|
0.9
|
2.5
|
-6.4
|
-3.1
|
|
-6.0
|
-1.0
|
|
|
|
Percent
|
(Quarter)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
Year on Year
|
|
2.4
|
1.6
|
2.4
|
-2.9
|
1.8
|
|
-2.4
|
-8.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3. Investment Trend
Equipment Investment and Domestic Machinery Shipment (Excluding Vessels)
-
The Equipment Investment Index in March increased by 7.9 percent from the previous month and 9.8 percent from the same period of the previous year.
(2015=100, %)
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
Y
|
Q1
|
Mar.
|
Q1p
|
Jan.
|
Feb.p
|
Mar.p
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Index
|
Seasonally Adjusted
|
|
-
|
101.0
|
102.4
|
105.9
|
107.0
|
101.4
|
109.4
|
Not Seasonally Adjusted
|
|
105.3
|
96.8
|
108.3
|
103.1
|
95.6
|
94.7
|
118.9
|
|
|
|
From the Previous Month (Quarter)
|
|
-
|
-5.0
|
6.2
|
-3.5
|
-6.8
|
-5.2
|
7.9
|
|
- Machinery
|
|
-
|
-5.9
|
1.8
|
-1.0
|
-6.4
|
-0.4
|
8.1
|
Percent
|
- Transport Equipment
|
|
-
|
-2.7
|
19.6
|
-9.2
|
-7.8
|
-16.0
|
7.2
|
Change
|
Year on Year
|
|
-6.2
|
-18.7
|
-15.9
|
6.5
|
-4.1
|
15.1
|
9.8
|
|
- Machinery
|
|
-10.6
|
-21.6
|
-19.5
|
5.3
|
-7.3
|
11.5
|
12.1
|
|
- Transport Equipment
|
|
6.2
|
-9.0
|
-4.2
|
10.1
|
4.7
|
26.2
|
3.8
-
The Domestic Machinery Shipment Index in March increased by 2.4 percent from the same period of the previous year.
(2015=100, %)
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
Y
|
Q1
|
Mar.
|
Q1p
|
Jan.
|
Feb.p
|
Mar.p
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Domestic Machinery Shipment Index
|
95.5
|
88.1
|
98.6
|
89.0
|
82.0
|
83.9
|
101.0
|
Year on Year
|
-10.4
|
-17.8
|
-16.9
|
1.0
|
-6.6
|
7.6
|
2.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Value of Domestic Machinery Orders Received (Excluding Vessels)
-
The value of Domestic Machinery Orders Received in March increased by 12.2 percent from the same period of the previous year.
(year-on-year, %)
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
Y
|
Q1
|
Mar.
|
Q1p
|
Jan.
|
Feb.p
|
Mar.p
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Value of Domestic Machinery Orders
|
-0.9
|
-10.0
|
-3.5
|
18.3
|
22.8
|
21.7
|
12.2
|
Received(Constant)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Public
|
-6.7
|
-39.0
|
-32.0
|
79.6
|
162.9
|
40.6
|
55.5
|
- Private
|
-0.4
|
-7.9
|
-1.8
|
15.5
|
17.2
|
20.6
|
10.4
|
․Manufacturing
|
-2.7
|
-13.8
|
-4.6
|
7.5
|
14.9
|
22.6
|
-9.2
|
․Non-manufacturing
|
3.9
|
4.8
|
3.7
|
29.8
|
21.7
|
17.4
|
45.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Value of Construction Completed
-
In March, the value of Construction Completed at constant prices increased by 2.6 percent from the previous month and 1.5 percent from the same period of the previous year.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
Y
|
Q1
|
Mar.
|
Q1p
|
Jan.
|
Feb.p
|
Mar.p
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
From the Previous Month
|
-
|
1.0
|
2.9
|
3.6
|
0.8
|
-2.6
|
2.6
|
|
(Quarter)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Value of
|
-
|
B uilding
|
-
|
1.1
|
-1.9
|
3.0
|
3.3
|
-5.5
|
2.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Construction
|
-
|
C ivil Engineering
|
-
|
0.7
|
18.8
|
5.0
|
-5.1
|
5.1
|
3.2
|
Completed
|
Year on Year
|
-6.9
|
-10.2
|
-7.6
|
-0.2
|
-7.1
|
5.3
|
1.5
|
(Constant)
|
-
|
B uilding
|
-9.7
|
-9.3
|
-8.1
|
-5.7
|
-11.4
|
-2.9
|
-2.9
|
|
|
-
|
C ivil Engineering
|
1.5
|
-12.9
|
-6.3
|
17.2
|
7.7
|
34.8
|
13.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Value of
|
From the Previous Month
|
-
|
0.4
|
2.5
|
2.6
|
1.1
|
-3.7
|
2.2
|
Construction
|
(Quarter)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Completed
|
Year on Year
|
-4.1
|
-7.0
|
-4.2
|
1.5
|
-5.0
|
7.1
|
2.8
|
(Current)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Value of Construction Orders Received
-
In March, the value of Construction Orders Received at current prices decreased by 28.4 percent from the same period of the previous year.
(year-on-year, % )
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
Y
|
Q1
|
Mar.
|
Q1p
|
Jan.
|
|
Feb.p
|
Mar.p
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Value of Construction Orders
|
6.2
|
-5.5
|
32.7
|
-1.5
|
11.9
|
|
38.4
|
-28.4
|
Received
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Building
|
6.4
|
-5.3
|
4.3
|
11.5
|
4.3
|
|
64.7
|
-12.3
|
By type of
|
|
․Dwellings
|
13.1
|
0.4
|
-1.7
|
-4.7
|
-15.6
|
|
46.2
|
-21.6
|
work
|
- C ivil Engineering
|
5.7
|
-6.1
|
171.4
|
-30.9
|
33.6
|
|
-31.0
|
-58.7
|
|
|
․Railroad & track
|
290.5
|
3,465.2
|
115,284.9
|
-98.2
|
-89.1
|
|
-96.4
|
-98.7
|
By
|
-
|
Public
|
7.0
|
16.2
|
50.8
|
5.5
|
-2.3
|
|
26.6
|
-5.6
|
-
|
Private
|
4.8
|
-7.4
|
5.7
|
11.3
|
25.9
|
|
50.6
|
-17.0
|
contractors
|
|
|
-
|
Private Capital
|
25.0
|
-21.4
|
2,648.9
|
-91.2
|
-95.2
|
|
-92.7
|
-90.2
4. Composite Economic Indexes
Composite Coincident Index
-
The Composite Coincident Index in March decreased by 1.1 percent from the previous month.
-
The Cyclical Component of Composite Coincident Index, which reflects current economic situations, decreased by 1.2 points from the previous month.
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
Aug.
|
Sep.
|
Oct.
|
Nov.
|
Dec.
|
Jan.p
|
Feb.p
|
Mar.p
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
◦ Composite Coincident Index1)(2015=100)
|
112.1
|
112.3
|
112.6
|
112.7
|
113.3
|
113.8
|
113.3
|
112.1
|
- Month-on-month (%)
|
0.4
|
0.2
|
0.3
|
0.1
|
0.5
|
0.4
|
-0.4
|
-1.1
|
◦ Cyclical Component of Composite
|
99.9
|
100.0
|
100.0
|
99.9
|
100.2
|
100.4
|
99.8
|
98.6
|
|
Coincident Index2)
|
- Change from the Previous Month (p)
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
0.0
|
-0.1
|
0.3
|
0.2
|
-0.6
|
-1.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note 1) 2) The data for the last 3 months are preliminary
Composite Leading Index
-
The Composite Leading Index in March decreased by 0.4 percent from the previous month.
-
The Cyclical Component of Composite Leading Index, which predicts the turning point in business cycle, decreased by 0.6 points from the previous month.
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
Aug.
|
Sep.
|
Oct.
|
Nov.
|
Dec.
|
Jan.
|
Feb.p
|
Mar.p
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
◦Composite Leading Index (2015=100)
|
115.7
|
116.1
|
116.8
|
117.5
|
118.3
|
118.8
|
119.0
|
118.5
|
- Month-on-month (%)
|
0.3
|
0.3
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
0.7
|
0.4
|
0.2
|
-0.4
|
◦ Cyclical Component of Composite
|
98.9
|
99.1
|
99.4
|
99.8
|
100.2
|
100.3
|
100.2
|
99.6
|
|
Leading Index
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Change from the Previous Month (p)
|
-0.1
|
0.2
|
0.3
|
0.4
|
0.4
|
0.1
|
-0.1
|
-0.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
< Major Indicators of Monthly
|
Industrial
|
Statistics
|
>
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
[year-on-year, %]
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Y
|
Q1
|
Q4
|
Mar.
|
Q1p
|
Jan.
|
Feb.p
|
Mar.p
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
From the previous
|
-
|
-0.5
|
0.9
|
1.0
|
-1.2
|
-0.1
|
-3.4
|
-0.3
|
|
All industry
|
|
|
month (quarter)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
From the
|
0.6
|
-0.9
|
1.9
|
-1.0
|
1.6
|
-0.6
|
4.9
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
previous year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
From the previous
|
-
|
-2.2
|
1.1
|
1.5
|
-0.1
|
-1.5
|
-3.8
|
4.6
|
|
Mining, Manufacturing and
|
month (quarter)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Electricity &
|
Gas
|
From the
|
-0.1
|
-2.4
|
2.2
|
-2.5
|
4.9
|
-2.8
|
11.3
|
7.1
|
|
|
|
|
previous year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
From the previous
|
-
|
-2.4
|
1.3
|
1.7
|
-0.1
|
-1.5
|
-4.0
|
4.6
|
|
|
|
․Production
|
month (quarter)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
From the
|
0.1
|
-2.2
|
2.4
|
-2.7
|
5.3
|
-2.6
|
11.9
|
7.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
previous year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Production
|
|
|
․Producer's Shipment
|
-0.6
|
-1.3
|
0.3
|
-1.0
|
0.7
|
-6.9
|
6.1
|
3.5
|
Manufacturing
|
|
- Domestic
|
|
-1.9
|
-1.9
|
-2.2
|
-2.9
|
-3.3
|
-10.4
|
2.9
|
-1.4
|
|
|
|
- Export
|
|
1.1
|
-0.5
|
3.4
|
1.4
|
6.1
|
-2.0
|
10.4
|
10.2
|
|
|
|
․Producer's Inventory1)
|
-2.9
|
1.1
|
-2.9
|
1.1
|
5.7
|
3.5
|
4.4
|
5.7
|
|
|
|
Average Capacity Utilization Rate2)
|
73.2
|
71.9
|
74.1
|
71.7
|
73.4
|
75.3
|
70.7
|
74.1
|
|
|
|
Production Capacity
|
-0.1
|
0.6
|
0.1
|
0.7
|
1.1
|
0.8
|
1.2
|
1.3
|
|
|
|
|
From the previous
|
-
|
0.3
|
0.7
|
0.7
|
-3.0
|
0.5
|
-3.5
|
-4.4
|
|
|
|
․Production
|
month (quarter)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Service
|
|
From the
|
1.4
|
0.9
|
1.9
|
0.6
|
-1.1
|
0.9
|
1.2
|
-5.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
previous year
|
|
Industry
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Wholesale & Retail
|
-0.4
|
-0.7
|
-0.6
|
-1.6
|
-3.2
|
-2.1
|
-0.4
|
-6.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Wholesale & Retail Inventories1)
|
1.2
|
5.3
|
1.2
|
5.3
|
5.6
|
2.8
|
5.3
|
5.6
|
|
|
|
|
From the previous
|
-
|
0.9
|
1.9
|
2.5
|
-6.4
|
-3.1
|
-6.0
|
-1.0
|
|
Retail Sales
|
|
|
month (quarter)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consumption
|
|
|
From the
|
2.4
|
1.6
|
3.4
|
2.4
|
-2.9
|
1.8
|
-2.4
|
-8.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
previous year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Consumer durables
|
1.8
|
-1.0
|
6.9
|
0.2
|
0.4
|
-2.9
|
0.8
|
3.3
|
|
|
|
Equipment
|
From the previous
|
-
|
-5.0
|
4.3
|
6.2
|
-3.5
|
-6.8
|
-5.2
|
7.9
|
|
|
|
month (quarter)
|
|
|
|
Investment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
From the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equipment
|
|
Index
|
-6.2
|
-18.7
|
3.7
|
-15.9
|
6.5
|
-4.1
|
15.1
|
9.8
|
|
|
previous year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Value of Domestic
|
-0.9
|
-10.0
|
15.3
|
-3.5
|
18.3
|
22.8
|
21.7
|
12.2
|
Investment
|
|
|
Machinery Orders Received
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Value of
|
From the previous
|
-
|
1.0
|
1.0
|
2.9
|
3.6
|
0.8
|
-2.6
|
2.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Construction
|
month (quarter)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Construction
|
|
Completed
|
From the
|
-6.9
|
-10.2
|
-2.9
|
-7.6
|
-0.2
|
-7.1
|
5.3
|
1.5
|
|
|
(constant)
|
previous year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Value of Construction
|
6.2
|
-5.5
|
20.9
|
32.7
|
-1.5
|
11.9
|
38.4
|
-28.4
|
|
|
|
Orders Received(current)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note 1) At the end of the month, quarter and year
|
2) During the month, quarter and year
|
|
< Composite Economic Indexes >
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
Nov.
|
|
Dec.
|
Jan.
|
Feb.p
|
Mar.p
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Composite Coincident Index (2015=100)1)
|
112.7
|
|
113.3
|
113.8
|
113.3
|
112.1
|
․Month-on-month (%)
|
0.1
|
|
0.5
|
0.4
|
-0.4
|
-1.1
|
Cyclical Component of Composite Coincident Index2)
|
99.9
|
|
100.2
|
100.4
|
99.8
|
98.6
|
․Change from the Previous Month (p)
|
-0.1
|
|
0.3
|
0.2
|
-0.6
|
-1.2
|
Composite Leading Index (2015=100)
|
117.5
|
|
118.3
|
118.8
|
119.0
|
118.5
|
․Month-on-month (%)
|
0.6
|
|
0.7
|
0.4
|
0.2
|
-0.4
|
Cyclical Component of Composite Leading Index
|
99.8
|
|
100.2
|
100.3
|
100.2
|
99.6
|
․Change from the Previous Month (p)
|
0.4
|
|
0.4
|
0.1
|
-0.1
|
-0.6
Note 1) 2) The data for the last 3 months are preliminary
