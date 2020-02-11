Monthly average earning

1 Calculated as the ratio between the net nominal earnings index and the consumer prices index

**) The evolution of the average net nominal earnings for the period December 2018 - December 2019 is presented in the Annex

Fluctuations in earnings were recorded during the year, mainly determined by granting annual premiums and holiday bonuses (December, March/April). These are influencing the increases or decreases depending on the period they are granted, finally leading to smoothing the fluctuations in monthly earnings at the level of the whole year.

As compared to October 1990, the real earnings index was 228.1%, by 10.0 percentage points higher than the one recorded in November 2019.

The real earnings index was 104.7% for December 2019 as against previous month.

As compared to December of the previous year, the average net nominal earnings increased by 13.0%

THE AVERAGE GROSS EARNINGS*) ON TOTAL ECONOMY IN DECEMBER 2019 WERE 5465 LEI AND THE NET 3340 LEI

December 2019 as compared to November 2019

In December 2019, in the majority of activities belonging to the economic sector2, the level of the average net earnings was higher as against November 2019, due to granting of occasional bonuses (quarterly, annual, winter holidays, performance bonuses or the 13th salary), payments in kind and other allowances, amounts from the net profit and other funds (including value tickets). Also, the increases of the average net earnings were due to higher production achievements or receipts level (depending on contracts/projects), as well as laying off the staff with lower earnings as against the average, in certain economic activities.

The most significant increases in the average net earnings have been recorded as follows:

Between 22.0% and 25.5% in financial service activities (except insurance and pension funding), mining of coal and lignite, manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products, manufacture of basic metals, electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, other mining and quarrying;

Between 12.0% and 19.0% in warehousing and support activities for transportation, sewerage, real estate activities, extraction of crude petroleum and natural gas, manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products, telecommunications, mining support service activities, manufacture of basic chemicals, fertilisers and nitrogen compounds, plastics and synthetic rubber in primary forms, manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations;

Between 9.0% and 12.0% in water transport, water collection, treatment and supply, waste collection, treatment and disposal activities (including materials recovery; remediation activities and other waste management services), forestry and logging (including fishing and aquaculture), repair and installation of machinery and equipment.

The decreases of the average net earnings as against the previous month were determined by occasional bonuses, payments in kind and other allowances, amounts from the net profit and other funds (including value tickets) granted in the November 2019. Also, the decreases of the average net earnings were caused by production unachievements or lower receipts (depending on contracts/projects), as well as hiring staff with lower earnings as against the average, in certain economic activities.

The most significant decreases in the average net earnings have been recorded as follows:

By 6.5% in publishing activities, respectively by 3.2% in manufacture of tobacco products;

Between 0.5% and 2.5% in manufacture of rubber and plastic products, mining of metal ores, motion picture, video and television programmes production, sound recording and music publishing activities (including programming and broadcasting activities), manufacture of machinery and equipment n.e.c.

In the budgetary sector3 were registered slight increases of the average net earnings as against the previous month in health and social assistance (+1.1%). The average net earnings decreased in education as compared to the previous month (-2.6% due to the amounts reduction representing the hourly payments of teaching staff during school holiday), respectively in public administration (-0.1%).

*) The average gross monthly earnings are determined by reporting the amounts from the salary fund, net profit and other funds (excluding severance payments, backdated paid arrears as consequence of wining the lawsuits involving the money rights related to previous years) to the average number of employees.

For an accurate interpretation of the indicators, please see the Methodological notesattached to the press release on the homepage. The average monthly gross and net earnings are presented in the Annex.

from the Monthly Statistical Bulletin no. 12/2019.

Excluding activities of public administration, education, health and social assistance See the Methodological notes from point 3 regarding "budgetary sector"

