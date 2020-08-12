Monthly average earning

granting occasional bonuses (quarterly, bi-annual, annual, the 13th salary or performance bonuses), payments in kind and other allowances, amounts from the net profit and other funds (including value tickets).

The most significant increases in the average net earnings at section/division level of NACE Rev.2 have been recorded as follows:

By 27.2% in accommodation and food service activities, as an effect of economic activity resumption after introduction the relaxation measures;

Between 12.5% and 18.0% in manufacture of furniture, publishing activities, manufacture of rubber and plastic products, arts, entertainment and recreation, other manufacturing, manufacture of machinery and equipment n.e.c., manufacture of leather and related products, manufactureof textiles;

Between 7.0% and 9.5% in manufacture of beverages, printing and reproduction of recorded media, manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers, sewerage, manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations, manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products, water transport, telecommunications;

semi-trailers, sewerage, manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations, manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products, water transport, telecommunications; Between 5.0% and 7.0% in manufacture of wearing apparel, manufacture of food products, manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products, manufacture of basic chemicals, fertilisers and nitrogen compounds, plastics and synthetic rubber in primary forms, manufacture of fabricated metal products (except machinery and equipment), motion picture, video and television programmes production, sound recording and music publishing activities (including programming and broadcasting activities), manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork (except furniture, including manufacture of articles of straw and plaiting materials), forestry and logging (including fishing and aquaculture), wholesaleand retail trade (including repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles).

Decreases of the average net earnings as against May 2020 were determined by occasional bonuses, payments in kind and other allowances, amounts from the net profit and other funds (including value tickets) granted in the previous month. Also, the decreases of the average net earnings were caused by suspending/ceasing the activity, continuation of technical unemployment of certain economic operators, production unachievements or lower receipts (depending on contracts/projects), partial remuneration of the employees in certain economic activities.

The most significant decreases in the average net earnings at section/division level of NACE Rev.2 have been recorded as follows:

By 11.3% in mining support serviceactivities, as a result of grantingoccasional bonuses and amounts from the net profit in the previous months;

Between 1.5% and 5.0%in manufactureof tobacco products, postal and courier activities, computer programming,

consultancy and related activities (includinginformation service activities), miningof metal ores.

In the budgetary sector3 were registered increases of the average net earnings as against the previous month in public administration (+2.9%), mainly due to granting of value tickets (holiday vouchers). The average net earnings slightly decreased as against the previous month in education, respectively in health and social assistance (-1.1% in each activity).

Additional Information:

*) The average gross monthly earnings are determined by reportingthe amounts from the salary fund, net profit and other funds (excluding severance payments, backdated paid arrearsas consequence of wining the lawsuits involving the money rights related to previous years) to the average number of employees.

NOTE: In relation to the situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the infra-annual,operative statistical data may present a lower degree of reliability, accuracy, completeness and comparability, as a result of the difficulties arising from the application of economic and social measures, determined by the declaration of state emergency/alert throughout Romania. These difficulties were mainly determined by heavy access to the financial and accounting documents, caused frequently by the sudden closure of certain economic and social units, by not completing in due time of the respective documents, by relaxation of legal deadlines for submitting tax documents to the related institutions, by temporarily suspending the activity for a significant number of economic and social units or even by ceasing their activity, in some cases. In the average monthly earnings are also included the amounts paid to the employees for technical unemployment, in accordance with the legal provisions in force.

For an accurate interpretation of the indicators, please see the Methodological notesattached to the press release on the homepage. The average monthly gross and net earnings are presented in the Annex.Additional information can be obtained: • on-lineaccessing TEMPO database (starting August 12th 2020): http://statistici.insse.ro:8077/tempo-online/#/pages/tables/insse-table

from the Monthly Statistical Bulletin no. 6/2020.

The next press release on the average monthly earnings will be issued on September 8th 2020. Press release archive: https://insse.ro/cms/en/comunicate-de-presa-view

3 See the Methodological notes from point 3 regarding "budgetary sector"