Monthly battery export and import statistics by region

02/17/2020 | 07:57pm EST

Monthly battery export and import statistics by region
(source: Trade statistics released by the Ministry of Finance Japan)

Primary batteries

Export Total Alkaline Zinc carbon Silver oxide Lithium Others
Southeast Asia 1,660 86 5 582 785 202
Europe 466 0 0 69 396 1
North America 365 0 0 115 250 0
Others 54 1 0 0 53 1
Total 2,545 86 5 765 1,484 204
Import
Southeast Asia 1,784 1,250 156 3 335 40
Europe 137 10 0 2 33 92
North America 53 6 0 0 46 1
Others 4 0 0 0 4 0
Total 1,978 1,266 156 5 418 134

Secondary batteries

Export Total Lead-acid Nickel cadmium Nickel metal-hydride Lithium ion Others
Southeast Asia 13,067 544 30 1,782 3,899 6,811
Europe 10,738 211 11 5,904 4,134 478
North America 16,449 299 22 2,986 10,882 2,260
Central America 485 11 82 3 376 13
Others 613 125 1 405 78 4
Total 41,352 1,191 146 11,079 19,370 9,566
Import
Southeast Asia 14,817 2,700 35 458 11,129 495
Europe 944 636 25 18 180 84
North America 3,468 112 75 18 2,980 283
Central America 35 2 0 0 27 6
Others 9 0 0 0 5 4
Total 19,275 3,451 136 494 14,322 872

'Others' of the imports are divided into Nickel metal-hydride, Lithium ion and Others.

Disclaimer

BAJ - Battery Association of Japan published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 00:56:03 UTC
