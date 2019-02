Dommo Energia S.A.

CNPJ/MF: 08.926.302/0001-05 Publicly-held Company - B3: DMMO3

- Monthly oil production: January 2019 -

Rio de Janeiro, February 14th, 2019 - Dommo Energia S.A. ("Dommo Energia" or "Company") (B3:

DMMO3; OTC: DMMOY) announces to the market that the oil production from Tubarão Martelo Field, operated by the Company, reached 184,919 barrels in January.

Find below Tubarão Martelo's Field monthly production in the last three months:

Thousand bbls 250

200

150

100

50

0

184,644 184,919 176,202 Nov-18

Dec-18

Jan-19

Rio de Janeiro, February 14th, 2019.

Eduardo Yuji Tsuji

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

Dommo Energia S.A.

Legal Notice

