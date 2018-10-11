Log in
Monthly oil production: September 2018

10/11/2018 | 11:43pm CEST

Dommo Energia S.A.

CNPJ/MF: 08.926.302/0001-05 Publicly-held Company - B3: DMMO3

- Monthly oil production: September 2018 -

Rio de Janeiro, October 11th, 2018 - Dommo Energia S.A. ("Dommo Energia" or "Company") (B3: DMMO3; OTC: DMMOY) announces to the market that the oil production from Tubarão Martelo Field, operated by the Company, reached 167,372 barrels in September.

Find below Tubarão Martelo's Field monthly production in the last three months:

Thousand bbls 250

200

150

100

50

0

192,849

183,289 167,372

July/18

Aug/18

Sept/18

Rio de Janeiro, October 11th, 2018

Eduardo Yuji Tsuji

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

Dommo Energia S.A.

Legal Notice

This document contains Company-related statements and information that reflect the current vision and/or expectations the Company and its management have regarding its business plan. These include, among others, all forward-looking statements that involve forecasts and projections, indicate or imply results, performance or future achievements, and may contain words such as "believe," "foresee," "expect," "consider," "is likely to result in" or other words or expressions of similar meaning. Such statements are

subject to a series of expressive risks, uncertainty and premises. Please be advised that several important factors can cause the actual results to diverge materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimations, and intentions expressed in this document. In no event shall the Company or the members of its board, directors, assigns or employees be liable to any third party (including investors) for investment decisions or acts or business carried out based on the information and statements that appear in this presentation, or for indirect damage, lost profit or related issues. The Company does not intend to provide to potential shareholders with a revision of the statements or an analysis of the differences between the statements and the actual results. Each investor must conduct and rely on its own evaluation, including of the associated risks, in making an investment decision.

Contacts

Investor Relations: Eduardo Tsuji Marcio Assis Victor Rosenzvaig Cinthya Coutinhori@dommoenergia.com.br+55 21 2196-4545

Media:

Cibele Florescomunicacao@dommoenergia.com.br+55 21 2196-4505

Disclaimer

Dommo Energia SA published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 21:42:03 UTC
