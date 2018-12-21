Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Monument Re Acquires Nordben Life and Pension Insurance Co. Limited from BenCo Insurance Holding B.V.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/21/2018 | 08:02pm CET

Monument Re announced today that, subject to regulatory approval, it has acquired Nordben Life and Pension Insurance Co Limited (“Nordben”) from BenCo Insurance Holding B.V., which is owned 89.96% by Storebrand Livsforsikring AS.

Manfred Maske, CEO of Monument Re Group, said:

“We are pleased to announce the acquisition of Nordben which establishes our presence in Guernsey. We look forward to welcoming the Nordben team to the Monument Group as we look to continue growing the business regionally. Equally important is to maintain the high level of service to Nordben customers going forward."

Geir Holmgren, CEO of Storebrand Livsforsikring AS said:

"I am very pleased with this solution regarding Nordben. Storebrand, as the majority owner of BenCo, see the acquisition of Nordben as a very positive step for the company going forward. The customers and employees will be taken good care of by Monument Re, which has been an important consideration for us during the process "

Nordben represents Monument Re’s eighth acquisition in Europe. Completion of the acquisition will follow satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals.

About Nordben

Nordben, a Guernsey-based company, is licensed to carry out long-term and general insurance business, including domestic business, subject to regulation by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. Nordben has been closed to all new business since early 2016.

About Monument Re

Monument Re Limited (“Monument Re”) is a Class E reinsurer and Holding Company subject to Group Supervision by the Bermuda Monetary Authority. Monument Re is a Bermuda based reinsurer established to operate as an asset intensive reinsurer and acquirer principally in Europe.

The group of companies has established presence in Bermuda, Ireland, Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands (subject to regulatory approval).

To learn more, please visit www.monumentregroup.com


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:40pAVX CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08:40pNATIONAL PORK BOARD : Celebrates El Sabor of Holiday Traditions
PR
08:40pJAMES BAY RESOURCES : Announces Secured Loan to California-Based Cannabis Vaping Company
EQ
08:40pLABATON SUCHAROW LLP : Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit against JA Solar Holdings Co. Ltd. and Its Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer
BU
08:39pCURE PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDING CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08:38pDEUTSCHE BOERSE : fined $12 million in insider trading case
RE
08:35pBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : BBVA gives full effect to its succession plan
PU
08:35pCARNIVAL : Elation Captain And Crew Recognized With ‘Exceptional Bravery At Sea Certificate Of Commendation' From The International Maritime Organization
PU
08:35pEXELON : Quad Cities Station Supports Local Charities This Holiday Season
PU
08:35pMEDOVEX CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : Game On for Tencent as China Signals End to Approvals Freeze
2ALTRIA GROUP : ALTRIA : to buy $12.8 billion minority stake in e-cigarette company Juul
3GLENCORE : GLENCORE : Vitol bribery case in Brazil sees 12 charged for graft
4TECHNICOLOR : TECHNICOLOR: PREPAYMENT OF EIB LOAN - 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA UPDATE
5MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION : Ghosn re-arrested on fresh allegations, likely to spend Christmas in detention

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.