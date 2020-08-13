Mood Media : Announces Mood Reimagined Initiative, Focused on Enhanced Support for Global Client Base

Mood Media Upgrades Sales and Account Management Teams in Conjunction with Recent ‘Center of Excellence’ Launch to Provide Expert Solutions and Global Insights for Clients

Mood Media, the world’s leading on-premise media solutions company dedicated to elevating the Customer Experience, today announced its plan to roll out Mood Reimagined, the company’s new client support and service initiative, in conjunction with restructuring account teams. These efforts surrounding Mood Reimagined all focus on better nurturing and growing existing client relationships, making it easier for clients to do business with Mood, and ultimately delivering a more fully client-centric organization.

“We, like many around the globe, have used the past few months to reflect on and reevaluate the foundational pillars of our business,” said David Hoodis, CEO of Mood Media. “Our foundation is strong but we needed to truly reimagine our go-to-market strategy. Obsessed with elevating our client experience through investments in our people, new tools and services, we are poised to become nimbler and more flexible in our approach and provide a positive, unparalleled client experience with our now globally aligned teams and streamlined infrastructure.”

Having emerged from its financial restructuring, Mood Media has now restructured both its Acquisition Sales and Account Management teams, placing much greater emphasis on caring for and catering to existing clients. As part of this effort, Mood Media will be rolling out a more holistic, content-first, data-driven approach using an open technology platform that delivers better services and tools for its clients. With this new structure, a selection of Mood Media’s leadership has newly appointed positions as well, including Jaime Bettencourt as SVP of Global Account Management, Simon Bexon as Global SVP of Business Development, Jim McGrath as SVP of Global Operations, and Linda Ralph as SVP of the Global Center of Excellence.

To further its heightened client-centric approach, Mood Media has doubled down by making investments in new systems and enhanced support tools - which are slated to go live over the next quarter - including:

Call center in the cloud – delivering improved data and voice quality, modern callback capabilities, and interactive voice response (IVR) to reduce hand-offs for clients.

– delivering improved data and voice quality, modern callback capabilities, and interactive voice response (IVR) to reduce hand-offs for clients. Standardized CRM (Customer Relationship Management) software utilization internationally in the Service Cloud – allowing Mood to identify needs systematically and in a more efficient manner, meaning necessary changes can be rolled out within days instead of weeks or months.

– allowing Mood to identify needs systematically and in a more efficient manner, meaning necessary changes can be rolled out within days instead of weeks or months. Customized Client Support Portal – enabling clients to gain easy and immediate contact with team members, plus the ability to log into their account online to view and manage their account in real-time.

– enabling clients to gain easy and immediate contact with team members, plus the ability to log into their account online to view and manage their account in real-time. Chat Integration in over 150 languages – with integration into Oracle Service Cloud, Mood will be launching an interactive chat option for clients where they will be able to use "guided assistance" to help troubleshoot/answer questions about their products & services and will be available in over 150 languages.

– with integration into Oracle Service Cloud, Mood will be launching an interactive chat option for clients where they will be able to use "guided assistance" to help troubleshoot/answer questions about their products & services and will be available in over 150 languages. Field Operations Upgrade – By leveraging the largest and most comprehensive service and support organization for in-store Media under one leader, Jim McGrath, Mood’s methods and support of our clients large and small will see an improved level of consistency, Technical Commissioning, and Project Fulfillment across the globe.

In addition, to strengthen the client experience, Mood Media has just announced the launch of its Center of Excellence (COE). This global division comprises experts across the concept designs and technology sectors, with a deep understanding of the market. With the ability to analyze and interpret consumer trends and behavior data, the COE will work across multiple departments to provide strategic counsel and bespoke solutions to retailers, QSR/Restaurants, Hospitality, Healthcare, Automotive and leisure operators.

For more information about Mood Media, please visit www.moodmedia.com.

About Mood Media:

Mood Media is the world’s leading on-premise and connected media solutions company dedicated to elevating the Customer Experience. We create greater emotional connections between brands and consumers through the right combination of sight, sound, scent, social and systems solutions. We reach more than 150 million consumers each day through more than 400,000 subscriber locations in 100+ countries around the globe. Mood Media’s clients include businesses of all sizes and market sectors, from the world’s most recognized retailers and hotels to quick-service restaurants, local banks and thousands of small businesses. For more details: www.moodmedia.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200813005249/en/