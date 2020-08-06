Mood Media : Launches the Center Of Excellence Division

New global division to provide professional services resource center surrounding Customer Experience solutions at crucial time for retailers, QSRs and Restaurants, Hotels, Healthcare, Automotive and Leisure operators around the world

Mood Media, the world’s leading on-premise media solutions company dedicated to elevating the Customer Experience, today has launched their new Center Of Excellence (COE) division. This global division is made up of a range of experts across sectors, designed to provide strategic counsel and bespoke solutions to retailers, QSR/Restaurants, Hospitality, Healthcare, Automotive and leisure operators across the world. The COE will act as a professional services resource center, putting forward the most relevant and experienced experts to provide tailored solutions based on real world and client feedback, as well as market intelligence, to satisfy new and emerging client needs.

According to Forrester1, global retail sales are predicted to fall by an average of 9.6 percent in 2020 due to the coronavirus crisis, which will represent a loss of $2.1 trillion, and it may take four years to recover to pre-pandemic levels. In addition, non-grocery retail has been predicted to contract by 20 percent, all stats proving that with the ongoing obstacles facing retailers in the current climate, Mood Media’s Center Of Excellence is crucial to face these issues head on, with expert advice and wide-ranging solutions.

The COE will focus on getting closer to our clients and gaining a greater understanding of the market, taking into consideration consumer trends and an understanding of consumer behavior and then interpreting this information to deliver real business benefit to Mood’s clients. Specific services will be deployed on a case-by-case basis, based on specific competency specialties. The team includes strategic explorers who assess and interpret consumer trends, thought leaders, concept designs and technology experts. The service will be available to all clients across the world, with the goal to take their Customer Experience to the next level.

Linda Ralph, newly named to the position of SVP of the Global COE, and formerly VP of International Business Development, will take the lead in Mood Media’s Center Of Excellence, overseeing the division’s core competency streams: Creative Vision, Solution Design and Experience Optimization, each intrinsically linked by the strategic leads who work together collaboratively to generate the most optimal solutions for our changing world.

The areas of expertise of the COE include:

Brand experience transformation

Experiential retail engagement

Holistic solution design - a seamless marriage of creative and technology

Reacting and responding rapidly and with nimbleness at the speed of retail

“As consumers step back into stores and leisure spaces, what they want, and how they feel has changed. It is imperative then that brand owners provide optimum Customer Experience solutions that match these new consumer attitudes so they feel happy, safe and inspired,” said Linda Ralph, SVP of Mood Media’s Global Center of Excellence. “By bringing together experts of the highest caliber, The Center Of Excellence will be a valuable resource to curate bespoke solutions designed around real business objectives for our clients around the globe.”

About Mood Media

Mood Media is the world’s leading on-premise and connected media solutions company dedicated to elevating the Customer Experience. We create greater emotional connections between brands and consumers through the right combination of sight, sound, scent, social and systems solutions. We reach more than 150 million consumers each day through more than 400,000 subscriber locations in 100+ countries around the globe. Mood’s clients include businesses of all sizes and market sectors, from the world’s most recognized retailers and hotels to quick-service restaurants, local banks and thousands of small businesses. For more details: www.moodmedia.com.

