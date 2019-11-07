Moody's Changes India's Outlook to Negative From Stable

By P.R.Venkat



Moody's Investors Service has downgraded its outlook for India to negative from stable, citing increased risks to its economic growth.

Economic growth will remain materially lower than in the past, partly reflecting lower government and policy effectiveness at addressing longstanding economic and institutional weaknesses than previously estimated that will lead to a gradual rise in the country's debt burden from already-high levels, the rating agency said late Thursday.

India's economic growth slowed to a six-year low in the first quarter of the fiscal year that began April 1, as debt problems at banks choked business and consumer spending in Asia's third-largest economy.

Gross domestic product growth slipped to 5.0% in the three months through June 30, compared with a year earlier. The figures show one of the world's engines of growth is weakening amid other warning signs that global economies are slowing.

"While government measures to support the economy should help to reduce the depth and duration of India's growth slowdown, prolonged financial stress among rural households, weak job creation, and, more recently, a credit crunch among non-bank financial institutions, have increased the probability of a more entrenched slowdown," Moody's said.

The rating agency said potential GDP growth and employment generation will remain constrained unless reforms are advanced to directly reduce restrictions on the productivity of labor and land as well as stimulate private-sector investment and sustainably strengthen the financial sector.

"In the absence of such reforms, structural constraints on productivity and job creation, will weigh further on India's sovereign credit profile," it said.

Moody's affirmed its Baa2 foreign-currency and local-currency long-term issuer ratings and also affirmed India's Baa2 local-currency senior unsecured rating. Moody's defines its Baa2 rating as being medium-grade, subject to moderate credit risk.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com