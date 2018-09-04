Moody's Says Federal Tax-Deduction Cap Hurts Tri-State Region

By Joseph De Avila

The Treasury Department's recent proposal barring New York, New Jersey and Connecticut from letting taxpayers avoid a new cap on state and local tax deductions is a "credit negative" for the states, according to Moody's Investors Service.

Blocking workarounds to the new $10,000 cap on state and local tax deductions would increase the burden on people in high-tax jurisdictions, the credit-ratings firm said in a report released Tuesday. The cap is part of President Trump's new tax law enacted in late 2017.

A "credit negative" means Moody's believes the Treasury proposal, if finalized, hurts the credit of the three states. But that is only one of many credit factors the firm takes into consideration, and it doesn't mean Moody's is considering a rating or outlook change for any of the states.

"Voters in some municipalities will be more likely to reject tax increases because they will not be partially offset by a federal tax benefit," the report said. The cap also "will likely dampen housing price growth in high-tax states" by "removing an incentive for homeownership," it said.

New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and California all passed legislation this year allowing taxpayers to make payments to charitable organizations controlled by local governments in exchange for credits against their state or local taxes. The workaround aimed to allow taxpayers to deduct these payments as charitable contributions for federal income-tax purposes, while using the same payments to satisfy local tax liabilities.

The $10,000 annual cap on state and local tax deductions has big implications for the tri-state region. In New Jersey and Connecticut, four out of 10 tax filers claimed more than $10,000 in state and local tax deductions in 2015, according to the Moody's report. In New York, it was more than one-third of tax filers.

Most tri-state residents, however, will pay less in taxes overall this year, according to the Tax Policy Center, a research group run by a former Obama administration official. About 8.3% of New York households will pay more in 2018 than they would have under the old law, compared with 6.3% nationally. In New Jersey it is 10.2%, and in Connecticut, 8.4%.

Treasury's proposal is subject to a public comment period before it is finalized. New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are considering filing legal challenges against the Trump administration if the proposal goes through.

