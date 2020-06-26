Log in
Moody's revises SoftBank Group outlook to negative

06/26/2020 | 03:00am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo

Credit-ratings firm Moody's Investors Service on Friday revised its outlook for SoftBank Group Corp to "negative" from "ratings under review", three months after making a two-notch downgrade that caused a public spat with the tech conglomerate.

On Thursday, SoftBank announced it has raised $35 billion by selling down assets including part of its stake in China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd to fund share buybacks and pay down debt - a figure representing 80% of its planned total.

"Given the structured nature of the transactions, cash proceeds may not all yet have been received or applied towards debt reduction," said Moody's.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Christopher Cushing)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING -1.79% 222.16 Delayed Quote.4.74%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -0.48% 5370 End-of-day quote.12.91%
