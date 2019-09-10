Moogsoft : to Host Largest Ever Gathering of AIOps Practitioners at Annual User Conference

Annual conference features industry keynotes, AIOps best practice presentations from leading enterprises, and a full day of AIOps technical training

Moogsoft, a pioneer and leading provider of artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps), today announced its Moogsoft User Conference will be held October 29-30 at the Swissotel Chicago. The event promises to be the largest ever gathering of AIOps users, including Moogsoft customers as well as select enterprise IT decision makers with an interest in AIOps strategy and best practices.

Confirmed keynote speakers include Forrester analyst Rich Lane and senior executives from Fannie Mae, First Data/Fiserv, KeyBank, and Ubisoft.

This exclusive two-day event will spotlight the maturing market for AIOps with the theme The Road Ahead: AIOps and Beyond. More than 200+ Moogsoft customers are expected to attend to learn about AIOps trends and success stories, share knowledge with fellow AIOps practitioners, and sharpen their Moogsoft AIOps solution expertise and accreditations. Moogsoft AIOps empowers IT Ops and DevOps teams at the world’s largest enterprises managing the most complex IT environments.

Gartner has estimated that, by year’s end, 25% of global enterprises will have strategically implemented an AIOps platform supporting two or more major IT operations functions. Moreover, a recent TechValidate survey revealed that 97% of IT organizations agree AIOps-enabled solutions deliver actionable insights that help automate and enhance overall IT Operations functions. (source)

“It’s clear the industry is adopting AIOps to transform IT Operations and deliver continuous service assurance,” said Phil Tee, CEO and Co-founder of Moogsoft. “At this year’s Moogsoft User Conference, we’ll focus on understanding best practices of AIOps deployments from some leading customer organizations and drill down on their use cases. Attendees will also have a chance to hear from Moogsoft engineers about the future roadmap for AIOps, and give us their feedback to continue evolving our platform to the next level.”

The Moogsoft User Conference agenda will consist of presentations from the following visionary speakers and companies who have successfully deployed AIOps to transform their IT operations, prevent outages and boost digital services:

Phil Tee, CEO and Co-Founder, Moogsoft

Rich Lane, Senior Analyst, Infrastructure & Operations Professionals, Forrester

Jay Rudrachar, Sr. Technology Leader, Fannie Mae

Mick Miller, Sr. DevOps Architect, KeyBank

Maxime Brodeur, IT Manager, Ubisoft

Rob Harper, Chief Science Officer, Moogsoft

Will Cappelli, CTO, EMEA, Moogsoft

Dan Grigsby, SVP Product, Moogsoft

The day prior to the main stage lineup will feature in-depth training and best practices for practitioners utilizing the Moogsoft AIOps platform with a focus on improving service availability and delivering higher SLAs to customers. Sessions will range from topics such as how to utilize Moogsoft’s Situation Room, alert clustering maintenance, Workflow Engine deep dive, and data entropy calculation. Training is available for all levels of expertise.

For more information or to register for the Moogsoft User Conference, please visit muc.moogsoft.com.

